Paleo Cinnamon Rolls Recipe (2024)

Before you begin making these delicious cinnamon rolls, I recommend gathering up your ingredients and just getting everything ready beforehand. I do that in the order below. Once you make this a time or two, it is very easy to make. I know this seems like a lot of steps and ingredients, but cooking without gluten and dairy is like that. It is 1000% worth the time and effort!

Disclaimer: Some people who are strictly Paleo, are not ok with the use of sugar. If that is use, and you are not ok with any sugar alternatives, then that is fine - you may omit it. Some people who eat Paleo, are completely fine with certain sugar substitutes - like real maple sugar (which is incredibly delicious) or honey. I personally use maple sugar. This recipe doesn't call for the use of too much sugar, by the way.

If you notice in my main photos, there are six decent-sized cinnamon rolls. It Isn't a lot if you have a larger family or end up loving these and wanting many more. So, please double the recipe if needed. Also, if you don't have any almond flour, you can use more coconut flour in its place. Please read through all the steps before you begin. And, this may seem like a lot of work for a small batch, so you can always make more and freeze them.

They can be taken directly from the freezer and put into the oven!

For the ingredients, I buy many of these on Amazon because the price is better than my local store. For those items, I will share some direct links for you below. Feel free to substitute with what you have already at home. Please ask if you have any questions!

Dry Ingredients (Place in a Bowl)

3/4 Cup Arrowroot Flour

2 Tbsp. Coconut Flour

2 Tbsp. Almond Flour

1/4 Teaspoon of Salt

1 Teaspoon of Sugar

Wet Ingredients (Pour into a Small Saucepan)

1/4 Cup of Shortening - I use Spectrum Organic Shortening

3 Tbsp. Water

1/3 Cup Coconut Cream & 3 Tbsp. of liquid (thick coconut water) from the can of coconut milk.

You can get all this from one can of coconut milk. I use Thai Kitchen Pure Coconut Milk here <- I will explain exactly what I mean in that step. Don't worry!

Ingredients to Be Mixed in with Batter (just set aside until you reach that step)



3 eggs

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla

Filling for Cinnamon Rolls

1/4 Cup + 2 Tbsp. Maple Sugar (Some Paleo people are fine with the use of maple sugar. I use this one and it's insanely delicious. If more open, any substitute of your choice would work fine)

1 Teaspoon of Cinnamon (or more, if you like)

pinch of salt

1/8 Cup Coconut Oil

Glaze

1/2 Cup Powdered Sugar, Paleo-friendly (instructions for making it are here, and require maple sugar & a little tapioca starch)

1/2 Tbsp. Coconut Oil

1/4 Teaspoon Vanilla

2 Tablespoons of Coconut Milk (the cream part)

Before Baking Rolls

Set aside a tablespoon or two of coconut oil. This will be drizzled or brushed onto the rolls just prior to going in the oven.

Equipment

Mixer with a Paddle

Baking Pan (I used an 11 x 7 for the six large rolls)

Parchment Paper

Piping Bag & fairly wide tip (or you can use a lunch bag with the end snipped off)

Important Note About the Mixer: One important piece of equipment here is the paddle attachment (also known as a flat edge beater) for the mixer. If you have a Kitchen-aid Stand Mixer, it comes with that attachment. My concern is for those who don't have one. The eggs in this recipe are what makes the rolls rise. Using a regular beater attachment will cause these to be very flat and dense. I did some research online and found a couple of things. If you have something like a Ninja Blender, their sets often come with a dough paddle attachment and that might work well. Worst case scenario, you could use a hand mixer a bit (keeping the mixing to the absolute minimum to incorporate the eggs) and mix with a wooden spoon for the rest.

