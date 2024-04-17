Gluten Free Christmas Dessert Recipes (2024)

The holiday season is a time for indulgence, and being gluten-free shouldn’t mean missing out on all the festive fun. That’s why I’ve put together a scrumptious list of the best gluten free Christmas desserts. This list is a celebration of flavors, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the sweetness of the season. These gluten-free Christmas dessert recipes are guaranteed to spread joy and delight at your holiday gatherings. Whether you’re a seasoned gluten-free baker or just starting, these desserts are easy to make and sure to impress.

Gluten free baking often gets a bad rap and I understand why. Gluten free desserts are often dry or crumbly and that’s not pleasant to eat. And sometimes they just don’t taste that good because the substitute ingredients weren’t right.

However, so many desserts are naturally gluten free. And some convert to gluten free much easier than others. One of my secrets is using Cup4Cup (gluten free flour mix) or King Arthur’s Gluten Free Flour in a non-gluten free recipe because it takes the hassle out of baking with substitutions. Plus it ends up being cheaper because you don’t have to buy a lot of different flours. I’ve had a lot of success with this.We’ve tried many different gluten free flour mixes and that’s definitely our favorite.

Layered Peppermint Fudge

This is dangerous. Seriously. I’m pretty sure it made me gain 5 pounds last year so make sure you’ve got people to share this with!! But it’s simple to make and I highly recommend this gluten free layered peppermint fudge. This is very quick to make this holiday season. It’s a naturally gluten-free dessert recipe. With a layer of chocolate fudge, peppermint fudge and candy cane crumbles on top, it’s perfect for Christmas day. Or add it to your cookie swap desserts.

Powdered Sugar Gluten Free Doughnuts

Simple and delicious! Warm baked gluten-free mini donuts (doughnuts?) are best in the winter! Make them for your Christmas morning breakfast or serve with ice cream and your other favorite treats. This recipe has a dairy-free option as well. Cover the mini donuts with powdered sugar or cinnamon and sugar. Or serve them plain.

The Best Peppermint Bark

Once again, this is a dangerous recipe. If you love gluten free dark chocolate peppermint bark this will be the best you’ve ever tasted! Made with melted dark chocolate, melted white chocolate, peppermint extract, candy canes and heavy cream, this simple dessert makes the best festive treats. It’s the perfect dessert at Christmas time for a Christmas cookie platter.

Chocolate ChunkPumpkin Cake

If you’ve never eaten a gluten free pumpkin cake, you’re missing out. It’s the absolute BEST way to eat gluten-free cake because the pumpkin makes it so moist and fluffy. You won’t believe it’s gluten freeand this moist and delicious! Pumpkin cake is definitely one of the best gluten-free Christmas desserts. This easy recipe calls for a gluten-free flour blend. It’s the perfect addition to your holiday parties or Christmas dinner. If you’re looking for cake recipes, look no further.

Cake Mix Blossom Cookies

This holiday classic couldn’t be easier when made with a gluten-free cake mix. Make them like these adorable gluten free bear paw blossom cookies or just do one Hershey kiss to make them a traditional blossom cookie. If you’re making gluten-free Christmas cookies for someone with celiac disease this is a great way to do it. No need to buy lots of ingredients you won’t use again. And it’s easier to prevent cross contamination in the kitchen when you’re using a mix.

Mint Chocolate Mini Cheesecakes

If you love to bake cheesecake, try these easy gluten free Andes mint chocolate mini cheesecakes. Now that Oreo makes a gluten free sandwich cookie it’s easy to simply make this recipe with gluten-free Oreos. No other substitutions needed!

No Bake Oreo Cheesecake Parfait

Just like the mini mint chocolate cheesecakes, these gluten free no bake Oreo cheesecake parfaits in a jar don’t need any substitutions other than gluten-free Oreos to make this gluten free. Delicious and fun for all ages and great for a gluten-free diet at your holiday table at a Christmas party.

Mint Chocolate Candy Cane Truffles

These cute little gluten free Christmas desserts are no bake treats. Put gluten free chocolate candy cane truffles at the top of your gluten-free dessert recipes. Perfect for Christmas cookie exchanges or on your holiday cookie platters. They’re the perfect sweet treat to bring a little Christmas cheer.

Peppermint Spoons

These are perfect for gifts! Or just make a bunch to stir in your own hot cocoa because why save all the fun for someone else!

Gluten Free Cookie Dough Balls | Homeschool Creations

No eggs are needed in these cookie dough balls. This recipe makes about 4 dozen balls, and no oven is needed.

Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Doughnuts | Lauren Kelly Nutrition

These delicious treats are baked, not fried; and are a great snack for Christmas morning. Only one side is rolled in the cinnamon sugar mix, to lighten them up a little.

Easy Gluten Free Stuffing | Food Faith Fitness

Filled with flavor and moist, this gluten-free stuffing takes only about 15 minutes of prep time.

Gluten Free Chocolate and Peanut Butter Trifle | The Chaos and the Clutter

In this simple recipe, create this layered mix of peanut butter cups, brownie bites, whipped cream and vanilla pudding for a gluten-free dessert.

One Bowl Flourless Chocolate Cake | Inspiration for Moms

This chocolate cake is low-mess, since it only requires one bowl. The lack of flour makes it perfectly gluten free!

Gluten Free Gingerbread House | Healthful Pursuit

Enjoy creating your own gingerbread house, gluten free! The dough is dairy free, but the icing is made with royal icing made with egg whites. Decorate with your favorite candies, from M&Ms to Swedish berries! This is the perfect gluten free christmas dessert!

Gluten, Dairy, Sugar Free Chocolate Brownies | The Jenny Evolution

For gluten free christmas desserts great for the whole family, try these chocolate brownies accommodating to a variety of different food allergies.

Gluten-Free Monkey Bread | The Frugal Farm Wife

Monkey bread makes a great kid-friendly breakfast, and this gluten-free version, mixed with ground cinnamon and sugar, is no exception.

Gluten Free Hot Cocoa Mix with a Dairy Free Option | Gluten Free Palate

Enjoy cozy homemade hot cocoa, that takes only about 5 minutes to make, and that’s easy to make for the whole family. Since it is mostly dry powders, it can also work as a great mason jar type gift.

Gluten Free Gingerbread Granola | Flippin’ Delicious

A mix of sweet and spicy, this gingerbread granola is easy to snack on throughout the day, and only takes a few minutes of prep time.

Healthy Gingerbread Mousse | The Almond Easter

This gingerbread mousse only requires one dish, and takes only about 5 minutes to make! It serves two people, and can easily be multiplied for larger quantities.

Gluten Free Thumbprint Cookies | Celiac in the City

With this pro-family recipe, get the younger kids involved as you create these basic thumbprint cookies,

Cranberry Gluten Free Breakfast Cookies | True Aim Education

This holiday treat is packed with a protein; a great way to mix healthy into the Christmas season!