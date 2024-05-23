Paleo Coleslaw Recipe with Paleo Mayo - My Natural Family (2024)

Rebecca Baron 27 Comments
Eating paleo coleslaw reminds me of my grandma. She was an old-fashioned farmer's wife and she would always make home-cooked meals from scratch. She always needed a main dish, a vegetable (usually potatoes since they lived on a potato farm), a salad, and dessert.
I remember we HAD to have dessert every meal, even if it was just something simple like pudding or fruit. She often makes coleslaw for the salad and I loved it with fresh cabbage. When I first started eating Paleo I really missed eating coleslaw, because I couldn't eat the mayonnaise and sugar that was in Grandma's recipe.
I developed this coleslaw recipe made with Paleo mayonnaise, and I LOVE it. No offense, Grandma. I don't know about you but I absolutely love the flavor of coleslaw salad, especially with barbeque sandwiches. There is something about the flavor of coleslaw and BBQ together that I just love. I am super excited to do this recipe for you guys. This recipe uses carrots and both red and green cabbage.
One of the things I like best about coleslaw is that it's crunchy, light and cold. It's so good with something hot, like BBQ chicken or pulled pork. It has such a good contrast, especially from the tang of the vinegar.
Some tips and suggestions for this recipe:
- Soggy coleslaw is nasty, but it's good if it sits for a little bit. It's best if you make it about an hour before you eat it. If you make it too early, it gets soggy and runny and all the liquid goes to the bottom of the bowl. Gross!
- You don't have to use homemade mayo, although I really prefer it. A good store-bought Paleo mayonnaise works just fine too.
- I really do prefer the dry mustard to "regular" mustard, but if you don't have it, just put a little less mayo. in so it won't get too runny.
- You can do only green cabbage and leave out the red cabbage and carrot if you want. They are there for color, extra crunch and for a variety of vegetables, but aren't totally necessary.
- If you're feeling adventurous, some fun additions are poppy seeds, apples, sweet peppers, craisins or even bacon. If you try any of these, please comment and let us all know if you liked that addition or not.
- You can sub apple cider vinegar with another acidic food, such as white wine vinegar, lemon or even lime if you really like limes. If you do limes, you should try some cilantro with it and tell me if you like that.
I would love to know if you try my coleslaw. Please comment below and tell me if you made any changes to the recipe and what occasion you made it for.
Recipe
Healthy Paleo Coleslaw Recipe
4.9 from 16 reviews
- Author: Rebecca Baron
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 15 minutes
- Yield: 6 1x
- Category: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Paleo
Description
This is a recipe for coleslaw that's Paleo and it uses carrots, red and green cabbage. We used our homemade Paleo mayo recipe.
Ingredients
- ½ Cup Homemade Mayo
- 2 Tbl Apple Cider Vinegar *
- 1 ½ T Raw Honey
- ¼ tsp Ground Mustard
- Real Salt *
- 5 Cup Green Cabbage (very thinly shredded)
- 1 Cup Red Cabbage (very thinly shredded)
- ½ Cup Carrots (grated)
- 1 Tbl Fresh Parsley (chopped)
Instructions
- In a large bowl, add the mayo, vinegar, honey, and mustard and whisktogether until smooth.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Add both cabbages, the carrot, and the parsley to the bowl and toss untilthoroughly coated in the mayo sauce.
- Serve.
Melanie
This is THE best coleslaw recipe! I brought it to a family barbecue and it got lots of compliments!
★★★★★
Sarah Johanson
Just brought tang and sweetness! My 5yo and 8yo approve!!!
★★★★★
Heather M Carnahan
Just made this dish this afternoon for our 4th of July dinner with neighbors. I wanted a simple, paleo coleslaw. I used homemade goat yogurt, lemon juice, honey, prepared mustard, dried plums and dates. So delicious and fresh! To go with those ribs...Thanks for the great content!
★★★★★
Lenny Burnum
I love how easy this is to make and how it keeps for days in the fridge.
★★★★★
Rebecca Baron
I'm so glad you like this. Thanks for commenting!
Hbobb
Great recipe ! Replacing mayo with vegenaise! Still tasting great! 😘
★★★★★
Mermaid Eri
I omitted the vinegar because my paleo mayo already had a lot of salt and vinegar in it. Just added the honey and ground mustard. Great!
★★★★★
Lisa H.
I omitted the vinegar because my paleo mayo already had a lot of salt and vinegar in it. Just added the honey and ground mustard. Great!
★★★★★
Rose
It’s always a winner when your kids ask for seconds of the veggie!!
★★★★★
Rik
I added a couple teaspoons of coconut cream to this because I had it left over from smoothies. It was a great addition!
★★★★★
Lindy K.
Used 1/4 tsp Himalayan sea salt and primal kitchen mayo. This salad tasted fabulous. I add slivered almonds before eating.
★★★★★
Diana
I love Primal Kitchen mayo too!!
Deanna
Delicious
★★★★★
Renee Bombardier
This is really good paired with paleo bbq chicken!
★★★★★
Melissa Matheus
Tried this and it was great. I needed a non dairy recipe I’m so glad I found yours first. I didn’t have ground mustard but I had Dijon mustard and it had a great tang flavor to it. So thank you!
★★★★★
Rebecca
You're welcome! Thanks for taking the time to comment.
Jane
I love coleslaw, I'm going to try this with your Sloppy Joe recipe.
★★★★★
Leslie
This was wonderful! I'm new to Paleo and I did not feel like I was missing anything! Thank you!
★★★★★
Rebecca
I'm so glad you liked it! It's one of my favorite side dishes year-round.
Rosalie
Thank you for this wonderful recipe! I've made it twice this week already. I made it for a dinner party to accompany pulled pork and EVERY guest asked for the recipe! Super easy, super healthy and super tasty! Thank you. 🙂
Rebecca
I'm so glad you like it! My grandmother would be happy.
Corinne
Coleslaw is my husband's favorite side dish. This one is so colorful, I might even be able to trick the kids into eating it.
GiGi Eats
Oooo checking out the Paleo Mayo recipe right now! 🙂
Lisa
Looks delicious!
j
I love coleslaw. Perfect for any summer meal.
Julie
Kathy Voltz
I Loved this recipe! I only added 1 tablespoon honey as I don't like sweet things. My family loved this
★★★★
Rebecca Baron
I'm so glad you like it. It's definitely one of my favorite recipes.
