Paleo Coleslaw Recipe with Paleo Mayo - My Natural Family (2024)

I'm so glad you like it. It's definitely one of my favorite recipes.

I Loved this recipe! I only added 1 tablespoon honey as I don't like sweet things. My family loved this

Coleslaw is my husband's favorite side dish. This one is so colorful, I might even be able to trick the kids into eating it.

I'm so glad you like it! My grandmother would be happy.

Thank you for this wonderful recipe! I've made it twice this week already. I made it for a dinner party to accompany pulled pork and EVERY guest asked for the recipe! Super easy, super healthy and super tasty! Thank you. 🙂

I'm so glad you liked it! It's one of my favorite side dishes year-round.

This was wonderful! I'm new to Paleo and I did not feel like I was missing anything! Thank you!

I love coleslaw, I'm going to try this with your Sloppy Joe recipe.

You're welcome! Thanks for taking the time to comment.

Tried this and it was great. I needed a non dairy recipe I’m so glad I found yours first. I didn’t have ground mustard but I had Dijon mustard and it had a great tang flavor to it. So thank you!

I added a couple teaspoons of coconut cream to this because I had it left over from smoothies. It was a great addition!

It’s always a winner when your kids ask for seconds of the veggie!!

I omitted the vinegar because my paleo mayo already had a lot of salt and vinegar in it. Just added the honey and ground mustard. Great!

I'm so glad you like this. Thanks for commenting!

I love how easy this is to make and how it keeps for days in the fridge.

Just made this dish this afternoon for our 4th of July dinner with neighbors. I wanted a simple, paleo coleslaw. I used homemade goat yogurt, lemon juice, honey, prepared mustard, dried plums and dates. So delicious and fresh! To go with those ribs...Thanks for the great content!

This is THE best coleslaw recipe! I brought it to a family barbecue and it got lots of compliments!

This is a recipe for coleslaw that's Paleo and it uses carrots, red and green cabbage. We used our homemade Paleo mayo recipe.

I would love to know if you try my coleslaw. Please comment below and tell me if you made any changes to the recipe and what occasion you made it for.

One of the things I like best about coleslaw is that it's crunchy, light and cold. It's so good with something hot, like BBQ chicken or pulled pork. It has such a good contrast, especially from the tang of the vinegar.

I developed this coleslaw recipe made with Paleo mayonnaise, and I LOVE it. No offense, Grandma. I don't know about you but I absolutely love the flavor of coleslaw salad, especially with barbeque sandwiches. There is something about the flavor of coleslaw and BBQ together that I just love. I am super excited to do this recipe for you guys. This recipe uses carrots and both red and green cabbage.

I remember we HAD to have dessert every meal, even if it was just something simple like pudding or fruit. She often makes coleslaw for the salad and I loved it with fresh cabbage. When I first started eating Paleo I really missed eating coleslaw, because I couldn't eat the mayonnaise and sugar that was in Grandma's recipe.

Eating paleo coleslaw reminds me of my grandma. She was an old-fashioned farmer's wife and she would always make home-cooked meals from scratch. She always needed a main dish, a vegetable (usually potatoes since they lived on a potato farm), a salad, and dessert.

FAQs

Most store-bought mayonnaises — and some homemade versions — contain sugar and vegetable oil, making them off-limits for anyone trying a Paleo diet or a round of Whole30.

If you want to keep eating mayo, you can easily make a batch of it with just a few real food ingredients. It's a great source of healthy fat, not to mention it's delicious. Make Paleo Mayo as an ingredient for Easy Paleo Chicken Salad or 6-Minute Paleo Coleslaw.

The base of coleslaw is shredded vegetables (traditionally cabbage), so inherently coleslaw is vitamin- and fiber-packed and good for you. The issue is the dressing. Most traditional creamy coleslaw dressing is made with high fat ingredients like mayo and has sugar added too. The workaround: skip the mayo.

Most people refer to sliced or shredded raw cabbage coated with mayo- or vinegar-based dressing as coleslaw (or just slaw).

You may be wondering what the difference is between paleo mayo and regular mayo? Simply put, it's the oil! There really is no other change to making paleo mayo then to switch out the canola or soybean oil with a paleo-friendly oil. We're suggesting to use half avocado oil and half light olive oil.

One rationale is that potatoes have a high glycemic index—meaning they elevate blood sugar levels—relative to their nutritional benefits, Evans explains. Other versions of paleo focus on real whole foods, so white potatoes can be eaten in moderation.

Strict paleo dieters exclude all grains from their diets — including rice — primarily due to their high phytate content. Although it's technically prohibited, many people still consume small amounts of white rice while following a paleo diet because it's lower in phytates, compared with other types.

You may have heard that white and yellow potatoes are a no-go on The Paleo Diet®, but sweet potatoes are a completely different vegetable. Sweet potatoes, also known as yams, don't contain the same harmful compounds that white potatoes do, making them a much healthier substitute for white potatoes.

Yes — sweet potatoes are generally considered a paleo-approved food, however, some paleo dieters prefer to limit their consumption to avoid consuming too many carbohydrates that spike their blood sugar levels.

While you're likely to put both these items on your picnic or barbecue plate in Bermuda, coleslaw is the better option. “Coleslaw is lower in fat and lower in sodium and has natural vegetables,” said Hannah Simpson, Clinical Dietitian at KEMH.

Finely diced ingredients



Fresh ingredients are key to a good slaw, and KFC does alright for a fast food restaurant. You won't find any wilted cabbage pieces, and the carrots are nice and hard as well.

Yes. Coleslaw can absolutely be part of a healthy eating plan as long as you choose your dressing carefully.

While cabbage salad often consists only of one vegetable seasoned and dressed, coleslaw can include a few other ingredients like shredded veggies, fruits, or seasonings to give some variety to the dish. While both feature cabbage as the star of the show, the different dressings set the two apart.

Technically, coleslaw involves cabbage, whether green, red or napa, while the category of slaws can include all kinds of chopped or shredded crunchy vegetables. The two words are used interchangeably for the most part however.

Crisp it up: Shredded cabbage stays perky if it's soaked in cold water. This also helps cut the pungent edge. Drain well before combining with other ingredients.

Omega 6 Fatty Acids



Excess consumption of omega-6s can trigger the body to produce pro-inflammatory chemicals. These fatty acids are found in oils such corn, safflower, sunflower, grapeseed, soy, peanut, and vegetable; mayonnaise; and many salad dressings.

This product contains 5 ingredients that are not paleo and 1 ingredient that may not be paleo.

Under this definition, it's easy to say yes, there are Paleo condiments. Salt, honey, lemon juice, and diced hot peppers all fit into this category. In fact, any spice or dried herb that hasn't been mixed with added sugar or preservatives would be considered a Paleo condiment.