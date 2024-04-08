Paleo & Whole30 Leftover Turkey Recipes - What Great Grandma Ate (2024)

7. Buffalo Turkey Dip

Always a crowd-favorite when I bring it to any gathering, this buffalo dip is one of my favorite keto and gluten free leftover turkey recipes. Since your turkey will be cooked already, it comes together very quickly and easily and it’s a great way to use it up fast.

It requires 3 cups of cooked chicken, which you can directly replace with turkey. With hot sauce, mayo, and delicious combo of spices, you just need to mix all the ingredients together, bake, and you are done! To keep it low carb, serve with veggies like radish slices and celery.

8. Mandarin Turkey Salad with Coconut Chips

Restaurant Mandarin salads are usually loaded with sugar, MSG, and other artificial ingredients. This version uses clean ingredients like sugar-free Mandarin oranges, coconut chips and slivered almonds instead of crispy noodles! It also features a delicious and naturally sweetened dressing made without inflammatory vegetable oils.

The original recipe requires 2 cups cooked and chopped chicken which you can easily substitute with turkey leftovers.

9. Instant Pot or Slow Cooker Buffalo Turkey Chili

A classic chili with a twist. This easy and spicy buffalo turkey chili can be made in the Instant Pot or the slow cooker. It’s chock full of veggies like cauliflower rice, onion, celery, and carrots, as well as flavorful spices like chili, cumin, coriander and more.

To replace the chicken in the recipe, just add about 2 cups of shredded turkey meat with the rest of the ingredients into the Instant Pot or the slow cooker. It’ll still be tender and flavorful when melded with all the flavors after cooking. I highly recommend all the optional garnishes to add additional textures and flavors!

10. Hearty Turkey Salad

This is one my paleo and Whole30 leftover turkey recipes that I’ve made the most of in the past. It’s always my go-to the week after Thanksgiving and my husband loves it too.

You can substitute chicken with 1 1/2 cups of cooked turkey meat, then add celery, carrot, onion, olives, mayo, apple cider vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper. It couldn’t be easier and tastes fantastic on toast or crackers!