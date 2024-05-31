Pasta With Tuna, Capers and Scallions Recipe (2024)

The recipe amounts appear to be based on using one can of tuna and scaling appropriately, instead of having a partial additional can of tuna left over. It seems easier to store pasta for later use than to deal with a partial can of tuna. And anchovy paste is easier than tinned, for those of us who don't use anchovies frequently. That said, if you want to use a pound of pasta, double the other ingredients and I bet it would be great. I typically use less pasta with same amount of sauce. Yum