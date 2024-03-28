Perfect Southern Sweet Tea Recipe (2024)

Did you pre-order Budget Savvy Diva’s Book Yet ?! Over 40 Recipes

Find out all the details HERE

Make sure to pin the recipe or REPIN IT!

Everyday at 1 pm PST/ 4pm EST Budget Savvy Diva posts a NEW RECIPE 🙂 I might miss this time every now or then – but I know you understand

Make sure to follow Budget Savvy Diva on Facebook 🙂

Find Copy Cat Restaurant Recipes HERE

Find Crock Pot Recipes HERE

Find Gluten Free Recipes HERE

Find more Recipes HERE

What You Need

6 regular tea bags

1/8 teaspoon baking soda –

Question about Baking SodaBaking soda takes any of the bitterness out of your tea. It really makes the taste smoother in my opinion 🙂

2 cups boiling water

1 1/2 cups sugar ( you can use splenda )

6 cups cold water

What To Do

Place tea bags, baking soda, and boiling water together in a sauce pan.

Let it sit for 15 minutes.

Take teabags out, then add sugar. Mix till dissolved.

Add cold water.

Chill and serve with ice 😉

Enjoy!