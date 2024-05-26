Crock Pot Chicken Chili Recipe (2024)

Jennifer S

I found this recipe on pinterest. Once I read all of the ingredients and the great reviews I knew this was something I would have to make for my family. Today was the day! I did not wait for cool weather….here in San Antonio, Texas it is 96 degrees but I want chicken chili! With the kids being out of school we planned on going to the pool so before we left I threw everything into the crockpot. We haven’t eaten yet but I just did a test taste and OMG!….this tastes soooooo good! I made rice to go with b/c my husband usually likes to have it but we also have tortilla chips. I am amazed at how delicious this is and we haven’t sat down to dinner yet. I did only add half the cream cheese since I am not a big fan and I also added half the cayenne because of our 3 children. I just want to say “Thanks” so much and can’t wait to dig in!