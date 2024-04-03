Perfect Sticky Toffee Pudding. British comfort food! NEW RECIPE VIDEO!!! (2024)

Perfect Sticky Toffee Pudding. NEW VIDEO RECIPE!! The best version of this classic British dessert that I’ve ever tried. Baked in muffin pans for perfect portions of this moist, rich dense dessert served with an indulgent toffee sauce.

Originally published Jan 2013.

This is the best sticky toffee pudding that I have ever tried. It borrows some of the best elements from a few different recipes for this classic and iconic British dessert.

Sticky Toffee Pudding should be light in texture with a crumb structure that stands up when baked but collapses in the mouth to a dense, sweet, sticky, soft texture.

This recipe hits all of those points and also has a perfect toffee sauce that soaks into the rich moist pudding lending yet another delicious dimension to this tempting dessert.

If you have a favourite pudding form or mold, feel free to use that and keep an eye on it while baking, taking it out as soon as the centre is firm. It is better to err on the side of slightly under-baking than over-baking with this recipe.

I have baked these in muffin tins, which for me is the perfect serving size for this very rich dessert. If you disagree, you can always have two; let’s face it, you probably will.

Sticky Toffee Pudding Update June 2018

I’ve been asked several times over the past few years if this recipe can be made in a tube pan or a bundt pan. The answer is yes. I would not use a very large tube pan, like those you would use for an angel food cake.

This recipe is on the smaller side, so might be too flat in a large pan. It still is not very tall in my large bundt pan but it did bake up consistently moist, so I have no problem recommending a bundt pan.

I actually served 14 people at a family lunch just yesterday and used a bundt pan to bake it. I made sure the pan was very well greased and floured and it slipped out of the pan no problem.

Greasing a bundt pan

My method for greasing a bundt pan is to put it in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes and then melt some butter just until it turns liquid. You don’t want to super heat the butter to steaming hot.

I then take a pastry brush to brush the melted butter all over the inside of the bundt pan. The butter immediately solidifies on the cold pan and makes sure that all the nooks and crannies are amply covered. A light dusting of flour after that and you pan is ready.

I baked the pudding at 325 degrees F for 55 minutes and it was perfect coming out of my oven.

I still like the idea of using the muffin pans, especially when I am planning to freeze some of the individual puddings but if I know I will be serving a larger crowd, this method may save a little time.

