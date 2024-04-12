Persimmon Cookies Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read mydisclosure policy.

Quick Summary Spicy, soft, and moist persimmon cookies with raisins and a sweet orange glaze. This persimmon cookie recipe uses ripe Hachiya persimmons.

It’s December which means it’s time to turn on the ovens and get baking. My holiday baking list is long so I can’t waste any time. I asked Josh if he had any requests for Christmas cookies this year and of course he added his favorite Lime Coconut Snowballsand Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodlesto the list, but he also asked if we could make Persimmon Cookies. I looked at him with a blank stare. I’ve never even had a persimmon or a persimmon cookie. Josh said his mom used to make Persimmon Cookies every year and he loved them. Well, Josh’s mom came to visit us last week from California and brought us a bag full of persimmons. Guess what we made? Yep, a batch of Josh’s mom’s famous Persimmon Cookies.

Josh’s mom had to show me what to do with a persimmon. I was clueless:) I guess there are two kinds of persimmons, Fuyu and Hachiyas, we used Hachiyas persimmons, which are better for baking. Make sure your persimmons are nice and ripe. We scooped out the pulp from the fruit to use in our cookies. The pulp is bright orange and sort of slimy:) I was a little afraid, but Josh’s mom promised me it was going to produce a good cookie…and she was right:)

The cookies have a few of my favorite spices-cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. The cookies also have raisins in them. If you are a raisin hater, you can leave them out or add dried cranberries, but we love our raisins:) Josh’s mom sometimes adds walnuts to the cookies, but since Josh is allergic, we left them out. The cookies have a cake-like texture and are super soft. They aren’t the prettiest cookie on their own, but the orange glaze dresses them up a bit and compliments the spices.

A big thanks to Josh’s mom for sharing her Persimmon cookie recipe. We will be baking these cookies every holiday season from now on. It will be our family tradition. I am sure Caleb will love these cookies, just like his daddy:)

Cookies The perfect cookies for the holiday season and a great way to use up persimmons! 4.60 from 90 votes Print Save Recipe Review See Also 28 Canadian Recipes You Really Need to Try Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 12 minutes mins Total Time 32 minutes mins Cuisine American Servings 36 cookies Ingredients For the cookies: 2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup persimmon pulp, from about 3 persimmons

1 large egg

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup chopped walnuts, optional

1 cup raisins or dried cranberries, optional For the orange glaze: 2 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt and spices. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter with the sugar. Beat in persimmon pulp, egg, and vanilla. Slowly add in the flour mixture until everything is combined. Fold in the walnuts, if using, and raisins.

Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets. Bake for approximately 12-14 minutes or until cookies are brown around the edges and set. Let cool on baking sheets for five minutes and then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the orange glaze, in a medium bowl, combine the confectioners' sugar, orange juice, and zest together. Start with 2 tablespoons and can add more if the glaze is too thick. Whisk until smooth. Dip the cookie tops into the glaze and twirl the cookie. Set cookies back on wire rack for glaze to harden. Nutrition Calories: 140kcal, Carbohydrates: 24g, Protein: 2g, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 11mg, Sodium: 66mg, Potassium: 80mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 12g, Vitamin A: 89IU, Vitamin C: 6mg, Calcium: 9mg, Iron: 1mg Keywords cookies Have you tried this recipe? Leave a comment below and share a photo on Instagram. Tag @twopeasandpod and hashtag it with #twopeasandtheirpod

