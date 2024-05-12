Portuguese Egg Tart Recipe - Tasting Table (2024)

The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.

A crisp pastry shell houses creamy custard before baking until golden for this beloved Portuguese egg tart recipe from George Mendes. No plane ticket required.

Calling for just a few ingredients, this recipe is all about technique. The puff pastry should be made the night before, so it has time to chill fully before you press it into the molds. If you don't want to buy molds (though Mendes highly recommends them), you can make these tarts in a muffin tin. Below, you can see the different results yielded by each cooking vessel. The muffin tin tarts won't get exposed to heat as evenly as tarts made in the traditional molds, so they will be a little lighter in color. Luckily, both are still crisp and delicious.

If you've ever been to Portugal, you know that one of the greatest pastries to binge-eat there is the Portuguese egg tart: its crisp, flaky crust holding a creamy custard center, blistered on top from the high heat of an oven. George Mendes of Aldea and Lupulo in NYC shares his recipe for the tarts in his cookbook, My Portugal: Recipes and Stories. They're just as enchanting as a trip to Lisbon.

Pastéis de Belém is the original place that started selling Portuguese egg tarts, dating back to 1837. What I loved about the egg tarts at Pastéis de Belém is that the crust was layered and extremely crispy and flaky, while the egg tart in the middle was creamy and rich.

Another distinct difference between Portuguese egg tarts and other egg tarts like English egg tarts or Chinese egg tarts is that the Portuguese tart uses only egg yolks and also includes a light puff pastry, whereas the English tart and Chinese egg tart uses whole eggs and a denser pie crust-like dough for the outside.

Don't overfill the tart cases



If too much is added to the cases, as the tarts bake the filling will spill over the pastry sides between the pastry and tart tin causing the pastry to become soggy in this spot. Always leave about 5mm between the top of the custard filling and the lowest point of the pastry edge.

Pastéis de nata were created before the 18th century by Catholic monks at the Hieronymites Monastery (Portuguese: Mosteiro dos Jerónimos) in the civil parish of Saint Mary of Bethlehem, in Lisbon.

Pastéis de Belém



It's the most famous spot in Lisbon to eat pastéis de nata, and is an absolute must when you visit. Since 1837, locals and tourists alike have been lining up to snag a box of custard tarts to eat in the café or on the go.

The egg tart (traditional Chinese: 蛋撻; simplified Chinese: 蛋挞; Cantonese Yale: daahn tāat; pinyin: dàntǎ) is a kind of custard tart found in Chinese cuisine, derived from the English custard tart and Portuguese pastel de nata.

Because the tarts are made from eggs, cream and milk, it's important to store any leftovers in the fridge, where they can be kept for up to three days. That said, these tarts are at their peak when they're served fresh, still warm from the oven.

I found that adding too much milk made the color of the custard disappointingly pale. To highlight that natural yellow color—without resorting to yellow food dye—I substituted a smaller amount of evaporated milk for the whole milk, and cut it with a little water.

They can be enjoyed warm from the oven, at room temperature, or even served cold. Egg tarts have a unique history in both Asian and Portuguese cuisine. The Portuguese version of egg tarts have a scorched, caramelized exterior.

Perhaps the most famous Portuguese dessert, Pastel de Nata or Pastel de Belém is a custard tart pastry with a crisp, flaky crust and a creamy custard filling. This is a true icon when it comes to dishes to try in Portugal.