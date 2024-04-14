Powdered Sugar Fudge Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

Line a 9x9-inch baking pan with foil or parchment paper, leaving the edges of the foil overhanging the pan. Generously grease the foil or parchment paper.

Combine the butter and evaporated milk in a saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the butter has melted.

Remove the pan from the heat. Stir the powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and vanilla into the warm milk mixture and mix to dissolve. If the mixture seems dry, stir in a little bit of warm water. Quickly press the fudge into the prepared baking pan. Cover the pan tightly with foil and let the fudge cool slightly.

Turn the fudge out onto a cutting board. Cut the fudge into squares. Store the fudge in an airtight container.