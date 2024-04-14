Powdered Sugar Fudge Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

-
-
-
-
- add review
- #3343
This fudge is a simple dessert that can be whipped up in minutes. It's made with powdered sugar instead of regular granulated sugar. The result? A super creamy, delightfully light fudge that melts in your mouth.
serves/makes:
ready in:
30-60 minutes
15 reviews
ingredients
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup evaporated milk
1 pound powdered sugar
1/2 cup unsweetened baking cocoa powder
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
directions
Line a 9x9-inch baking pan with foil or parchment paper, leaving the edges of the foil overhanging the pan. Generously grease the foil or parchment paper.
Combine the butter and evaporated milk in a saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the butter has melted.
Remove the pan from the heat. Stir the powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and vanilla into the warm milk mixture and mix to dissolve. If the mixture seems dry, stir in a little bit of warm water. Quickly press the fudge into the prepared baking pan. Cover the pan tightly with foil and let the fudge cool slightly.
Turn the fudge out onto a cutting board. Cut the fudge into squares. Store the fudge in an airtight container.
recipe tips
For a smoother texture, sift the powdered sugar and cocoa powder before adding them.
To prevent the fudge from sticking, lightly dust the foil or parchment paper with cocoa powder.
Adding a pinch of salt can boost the flavors.
Stir in chopped walnuts or pecans before pressing into the pan.
For even cooling, avoid placing the fudge in a drafty area.
Cut the fudge with a warm knife for cleaner slices.
Try different extracts like almond or peppermint for variety.
For a richer taste, substitute half of the butter with cream cheese.
Try topping the fudge with sea salt or shredded coconut before it sets.
If the fudge is too soft, refrigerate it for a while to firm up before cutting.
common recipe questions
Can I use regular milk instead of evaporated milk?
Yes, but the fudge may not be as creamy. Do not use skim milk. 2% should work but half-and-half would be best.
Is there a substitute for unsweetened baking cocoa powder?
Dutch-processed cocoa powder can be used for a smoother flavor.
Can I make this recipe without vanilla extract?
Yes, but vanilla adds to the overall flavor. You can use a different extract if desired.
How should I adjust the recipe for a larger batch?
Double the ingredients and use a larger pan, adjusting the cooling time accordingly. It's usually best to make two separate batches, however, since fudge can be finicky.
How do I store and keep the fudge?
Store in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator.
Can this fudge be frozen?
Yes, it can be frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator before serving.
nutrition data
294 calories, 11 grams fat, 52 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams protein per serving. This recipe is low in sodium.
more recipes like powdered sugar fudge
TRADITIONAL FUDGE IN THE MICROWAVE
OLD FASHIONED HARD FUDGE
THREE MINUTE MICROWAVE FUDGE
SHARP CAROUSEL MICROWAVE FUDGE
DARK DOUBLE CHOCOLATE FUDGE
MAMIE EISENHOWER'S MILLION DOLLAR FUDGE
reviews & comments
-
LilBigMama REVIEW:
December 25, 2022
The recipe is easy to follow. I followed each to but my fudge did not get hard I remade it and got the same results. It taste good but it's more like something that can be used as frosting
-
KateCooks REVIEW:
May 1, 2022
Great recipe! I always like to tweek recipes and I am currently in the process of using what is in my pantry and freezer before going grocery shopping again. I searched many fudge recipes until I found one for the ingredients I had on hand. I substituted crunchy natural peanutbutter for the butter but added 1tbs butter after combining PB and milk. I added a pinch of salt since the PB and butter were salt free. I used the double boiler and didn't remove from heat until I was ready to add vanilla extract at the end. I also used 1/2 cup per the recipe instead of 4oz of cocoa powder as mentioned in the comments. Cocoa is very fibrous and I figured without more fat and milk, the fudge would be very dry. I needed to add an extra dash of milk to make it all cream together well. I am very pleased with the flavor and the smooth consistency. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
-
janaddle REVIEW:
December 15, 2021
I have made this fudge for many years with one difference. Put pan of water on stove and bring to slow boil and add your ingredients in a bowl (I use a stainless steel bowl) put bowl in pan and stir and it is easy and no chance of burning. I add different things to it -- to make different batches Mini marshmellows or marchino cherries or chopped nuts. Yummy and great for gifts.
-
baker4ever REVIEW:
April 6, 2020
The recipe is good as it is. I didn't need to use less or more of anything but the suggestion of the previous review was very helpful - USE WATER!!! That makes the consistency of the batter smoother if it is at all crumbly.
-
GRANNIE REVIEW:
November 18, 2019
I WAS CRAVING SWEETS AND CHOCOLATE AND CAME ACROSS THIS FUDGE RECIPE. I SIMPLY LOVE IT. IT IS SO MUCH EASIER THAN THE ONE I HAD WHEN I WAS A CHILD WHICH ALSO HAD POWDERED SUGAR IN IT. I USED LOW FAR OR NON FAT EVAPORATED MILK AND THE FIRST TIME I HAVE EVERY COOKED WITH REG.BUTTER AND I DIDN'T USE THE WHOLE LB OF POWDERED SUGAR. IT HASN'T TOTALLY SET UP BUT IT HAS SET UP ENOUGH TO CUT AND EAT IT AND I'VE ALREADY HAD 5 PIECES. IT JUST MELTS IN MY MOUTH. LOOKS LIKE I'M GONNA BE STOCKING UP ON BUTTER, COCOA, CANNED MILK AND POWDERED SUGAR. LOL
-
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
October 6, 2019
We doubled the recipe at first try. Used 2lbs of icing sugar, 1cup of butter and 1/2 cup of evap milk. Cocoa was the only item we reduced. According to recipe it would have been 4.16 oz, it would have made it too crumbly. Result..fantastic!
-
Dee REVIEW:
March 18, 2019
Absolutely delicious. I didn't put in all of the powdered sugar. I put in to taste (about 2 and 12 cups).I ate the whole thing in 4 hours
-
Texasmimi REVIEW:
December 22, 2016
This is a great little recipe. The only thing I added was a little 1/4 teaspoon of salt to bring out the flavor a little more and sifted all my dry ingredients so it came out super smooth.
-
lsrichva REVIEW:
May 20, 2014
Only good thing about this recipe is the flavor. I followed the instructions to the letter, but it dried out even before I could get it mixed. Hard and crumbly!!
-
Aubrey REVIEW:
December 8, 2013
Easy and delicious! Made this with my 4 month old playing next to me and had no trouble balancing the two! Thankyou for clarifying the 4 oz of cocoa! Was stumped on how to figure that one! Thankyou!!
-
marimiata REVIEW:
May 31, 2011
This recipe reminds me of going into my grandmother's kitchen years ago and seeing fudge on the counter. It's almost a fool proof and the taste is wonderful. No wonder it never lasts long in my house!
-
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 10, 2010
i made this years ago (30 to 35) then lost the receipt--here it is-- we are so happy to see it again
-
georgia_kay REVIEW:
November 30, 2009
Easy way to make fudge. I made it even easier by melting the butter and milk in a large bowl in the microwave (instead of in a pan on top of the stove) and thus having just one bowl to clean up afterwards.
-
Mama Becs REVIEW:
June 6, 2009
Absolutely gorgeous and very easy! I've just licked the bowl, but I can already tell it's going to set well. I will add this to my list of home-made Christmas gifts this year.
-
blinkfastr REVIEW:
October 30, 2007
We thought this fudge was very tasty and much, much faster to make than traditional fudge. I did have to add water at the end because my mixture was too crumbly. The water made me nervous that the fudge would not set up, but it turned out great.
');