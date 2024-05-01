Pumpkin Cheesecake (no water bath!) - The Recipe Rebel [VIDEO] (2024)

This Pumpkin Cheesecake is creamier and easier than the rest, thanks to one secret method and no water bath! No cracks!

See the recipe video below for a step by step visual of how to make this Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Table of Contents How to make Pumpkin Cheesecake:

Variations on this Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe:

How to store Pumpkin Cheesecake:

More cheesecake recipes you’ll love:

Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe

Is it true?

It’s the end of September and this is my very first new pumpkin dessert recipe of 2019.

It’s laughable, right? What kind of food blog is this?

The thing is, I’m not pumpkin-obsessed like the rest of the world, but my husband loves it.

But this Pumpkin Cheesecake is here now (along with its siblingsPumpkin Cheesecake Bars Recipe andNo Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake)and it is AMAZING.

This is the most luxurious, creamy, smooth Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe, and it’s always made easier than most! It has just the right amount of pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin puree to give it tons of flavor — like the best pumpkin pie and cheesecake mash up you’ve ever had 😉

Ever since I discovered the secrets to make amazing cheesecakes without a water bath, I’ve never gone back. The traditional water bath was always one reason I didn’t feel like making cheesecake!

The problem was that I always felt like eating cheesecake, so I was ecstatic when I found out there was a way around it.

Want to know all my secrets? Check out my tips below!

How to make Pumpkin Cheesecake:

Make your crust: I use graham crumbs, but you can easily swap these for gingersnap crumbs or even chocolate! Any would be amazing. Bake it just so that it’s dry to prevent ending up with a soggy crust. Beat your cream cheese, room temperature, smooth before adding the other filling ingredients. This ensures no lumps! Add the other filling ingredients and beat until smooth — be sure to scrape down the sides as needed to ensure you don’t have unmixed bits. Spread into the crust and bake low and slow — this is the key to getting a creamy cheesecake with no cracks without a water bath! Don’t rush it. Don’t overbake – be sure to bake just until the outer 2 inches are set. Because it sits in the hot oven for an hour after baking, the rest of the cheesecake will have a chance to set up, and overbaking can lead to cracks. Top with whipped cream and bonuses as you desire! If it cracked, just spread the whipped cream all over and not a single person will know 😉

Variations on this Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe:

Crust options : try swapping gingersnaps or chocolate baking crumbs for the graham crackers

: try swapping gingersnaps or chocolate baking crumbs for the graham crackers Topping options : Top with whipped cream and add on caramel or chocolate sauce, toffee bits, candied or toasted nuts, marshmallow sauce — whatever your heart desires!

: Top with whipped cream and add on caramel or chocolate sauce, toffee bits, candied or toasted nuts, marshmallow sauce — whatever your heart desires! Mix ins: you can get a little crazy here, just don’t overdo it. Try crushed Oreos, toffee bits, nuts, or a bit of very think caramel sauce or dulce de leche.

How to store Pumpkin Cheesecake:

This Pumpkin Cheesecake is a great Thanksgiving dessert because you can do all the prep and baking ahead of time, and store it for quite a while in the fridge or freezer to pull out when you need it!

Here are a few tips to keep it at its best.

In the refrigerator:

You can keep this cheesecake, once baked, in the refrigerator for 6-7 days. Cover tightly or place in an air tight container.

Note that if you have topped it with fresh whipped cream, the whipped cream may not last as long as the cheesecake. If you know you’re going to be storing it and not serving right away, hold off on any toppings until just before serving.

In the freezer:

Cheesecake freezes perfectly!

You can wrap it tightly in the original pan and freeze, or remove from the pan and place in an air tight container. Alternately, you can slice and wrap individual slices so they are easy to pull out one at a time.

Cheesecake can be frozen up to 3 months for best results.

To serve, let thaw in the refrigerator overnight (for a whole cheesecake) or several hours (for a slice).

More cheesecake recipes you’ll love:

Easy Cheesecake Recipe

No Bake Oreo Cheesecake recipe

No Bake Chocolate Cheesecake + VIDEO

Easy Key Lime Cheesecake

Easy Cheesecake Cupcakes Recipe

Pin this recipe to save for later Pin this recipe to your favorite board

Pumpkin Cheesecake written by Ashley Fehr 4.89 from 42 votes This Pumpkin Cheesecake is creamier and easier than the rest, thanks to one secret method and no water bath! Save Review Print Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 2 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Total Time 2 hours hrs 25 minutes mins Cuisine American Course Dessert Servings 12 servings Calories 479cal Ingredients Crust ▢ 2 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs about 375 grams

▢ 1/2 cup melted butter Pumpkin Cheesecake Filling ▢ 3 packages cream cheese room temperature (750g or 24 oz)

▢ 1 3/4 cups granulated sugar 350 grams

▢ 1 3/4 cups pure pumpkin puree 370 grams

▢ 3 eggs

▢ 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

▢ 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

▢ sweetened whipped cream for serving Instructions Crust Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F and lightly grease a 9" Springform pan or line with parchment paper. Wrap a large piece of tin foil around the bottom and partially up the sides of the pan.

In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and melted butter. Press into the prepared pan and up the sides about 1 inch up the sides. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until firm and no longer moist.

When done, reduce the oven heat to 275 degrees F. Filling Meanwhile, prepare your filling. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar and beat until combined.

Add pumpkin, eggs, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice and beat on low until combined — you don't want to incorporate too much air into the cheesecake.

Pour into crust and smooth the top. Bake at 275 degrees F for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes, or until the outer 2 inches are set but the center is still slightly jiggly.

Turn off the oven and let sit in the warm oven for 1 hour.

Remove from the oven and let sit for 15 minutes before carefully running a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen the cheesecake. Let cool to room temperature before chilling in the fridge completely (overnight is best!), then remove from the pan and serve with whipped cream. Nutrition Information Calories: 479cal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 30g | Saturated Fat: 16g | Cholesterol: 123mg | Sodium: 382mg | Potassium: 198mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 36g | Vitamin A: 6615IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 89mg | Iron: 2mg Keywords pumpkin cheesecake Want to save this recipe? Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again. Register Now See Also Bacon and Cheese Cob Loaf RecipeRitzy Cheddar Chicken Breasts RecipeThe Best 20 Fat Bomb RecipesKeto Chocolate Mug Cake - Healthy Recipes Blog