Bacon and Cheese Cob Loaf Recipe (2024)

My famous creamy Bacon and Cheese Cob Loaf is the ultimate comfort food! The Cheese and Bacon Dip can be made up to two days in advance and then added to your Cob Loaf before popping into the oven. To make this recipe you just need EIGHT easy ingredients and both regular and Thermomix instructions are included.

Why you will love this Cob Loaf Recipe:

Easy to make – it takes no time at all to mix the ingredients together for this recipe, the hardest part is waiting for it to bake!

Versatile – you can mix it up when it comes to the ingredients for the filling, don't have any mozzarella cheese? You can just use tasty instead. Wanting a vegetarian version? Simply omit the bacon.

Make in advance – you can mix up the Cheese and Bacon filling and store in the fridge for up to two days before you plan to serve – perfect if you are entertaining!

Cob Loaf Ingredients

You will need 8 basic ingredients to make this recipe:

Sour Cream – you can use a light version if you wish.

Cheese – I like to use both mozzarella and tasty (cheddar cheese) for this recipe, however you can also use colby or parmesan cheese and you can certainly alter the ratios of cheese if you wish.

Bacon – I prefer to use short cut bacon for this recipe.

How to Make a Bacon and Cheese Cob Loaf

Cut a hole in the top of your loaf and use a spoon to scoop out the filling – make sure you keep the bread pieces! Roughly chop the bacon and spring onion pieces and cook until golden. In the meantime, combine the remaining filling ingredients before adding the bacon and onions. Mix to combine. Add the filling and place into your oven, bake until golden on top and the filling has warmed through when carefully tested.

Tips for making this Bacon and Cheese Cob Loaf Recipe:

To save time, you can pre-cook your bacon and spring onions and store in your fridge until needed.

This recipe can be made the day before it’s needed, to re-heat just cover it in foil and bake in a 190 degree oven until the dip is heated through.

It’s best to use softened cream cheese as it will make mixing the ingredients together much easier.

You can add extra ingredients to this recipe, corn kernels, spinach leaves and sun dried tomatoes are some of our favourite add ins.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Cob Loaf? A Cob Loaf is a round loaf of bread which you can usually find at your local supermarket or bakery. Can you eat a Cob Loaf cold? You sure can! We’ve enjoyed this Cob Loaf straight from the fridge the day after it has been made. How long does Cob Loaf dip last in the fridge? I suggest using your Cob Loaf dip within 2 – 3 days of making it.

Bacon and Cheese Cobb Loaf Recipe Lauren My famous creamy Bacon and Cheese Cob Loaf is the ultimate comfort food! The Cheese and Bacon Dip can be made up to two days in advance and then added to your Cob Loaf before popping into the oven. 4.23 from 93 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 55 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins See Also The Best 20 Fat Bomb RecipesRitzy Cheddar Chicken Breasts RecipeKeto Chocolate Mug Cake - Healthy Recipes BlogChocolate Pudding With Raspberry Cream Recipe Course Sides Cuisine Australian Servings 8 people Calories 333 kcal Equipment Baking Tray

Frying Pan Ingredients ▢ 275 grams Cream Cheese softened

▢ ⅔ cup thickened cream

▢ ⅔ cup sour cream

▢ 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese grated

▢ 1 cup Cheddar Cheese grated

▢ 2 spring onions

▢ 4 rashers short cut bacon

▢ pinch salt and pepper

▢ 1 Cobb Loaf Instructions Line a tray with baking paper and preheat your oven to 190 degrees celsius (fan-forced).

Cut a circle on top of your Cobb Loaf and carefully remove the ‘lid’. Scoop out the soft bread inside the Cobb Loaf and set aside.

Slice the bacon and spring onions into small pieces and place them into a frying pan and cook for 4 – 5 minutes or until the bacon has turned a golden brown colour. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Place the softened cream cheese, sour cream and cream into the bowl of an electric mixer and on a medium speed, beat until combined.

Add the grated cheeses as well as the cooked bacon and spring onions and a little salt and pepper to the bowl and stir through until combined.

Spoon the dip mixture into the hollowed out Cobb Loaf before place the lid back on and cover the top with foil before placing onto the covered baking tray and into the oven to bake for 40 minutes.

After 40 minutes, remove the foil and add the bread pieces to the tray. Bake for a further 10 – 15 minutes until the bread pieces turn golden brown.

Serve immediately. Notes To save time, you can pre-cook your bacon and spring onions and store in your fridge until needed.

This recipe can be made the day before it’s needed, to re-heat just cover it in foil and bake in a 190 degree oven until the dip is heated through.

It’s best to use softened cream cheese as it will make mixing the ingredients together much easier.

You can add extra ingredients to this recipe, corn kernels, spinach leaves and sun dried tomatoes are some of our favourite add ins. Nutrition Serving: 0gCalories: 333kcalCarbohydrates: 5gProtein: 10gFat: 31gSaturated Fat: 18gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 8gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 101mgSodium: 337mgPotassium: 128mgFiber: 1gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 1139IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 247mgIron: 1mg Keyword Christmas, Cob Loaf, Entertaining See Also Earl Grey Tea Cake With Dark Chocolate and Orange Zest Recipe Tried this recipe? Please leave a rating and tag me on Instagram! Mention @createbakemake or tag #createbakemake!