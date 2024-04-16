Ravioli Lasagna Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

I have such an Easy Ravioli Lasagna Recipe for you to try this week with your family. We call it our lazy lasagna recipe, because it is much easier to make while still amazing flavors of a traditional lasagna.

This pasta recipe is one my favorite ways to make lasagna. Making homemade lasagna requires many different steps. But using raviolis save time and I can serve my family’s favorite meal during the week.

Why Make this Lazy Lasagna:

This easy pasta recipe starts with a layer of frozen raviolis and is then topped with a meaty sauce and cheese. You will love how simple it is to make and the perfect lasagna to serve on a busy weeknight.

Ingredients

Frozen Cheese Ravioli

Ground Beef

Crushed Tomatoes

Italian Seasoning

Seasoning Garlic Salt

Mozzarella Cheese

Parmesan Cheese (optional)

Variations Ideas:

Pasta Sauces – When making this recipe you can use marinara sauce or spaghetti sauce instead of the crushed tomatoes.

When making this recipe you can use marinara sauce or spaghetti sauce instead of the crushed tomatoes. Change Meat – Feel free to use Italian Sausage or mix a small portion in for a meatier lasagna. You can also use ground turkey.

Feel free to use Italian Sausage or mix a small portion in for a meatier lasagna. You can also use ground turkey. Ravioli – You can also choose different types of raviolis to make this recipe. We have used spinach ravioli for a delicious variation.

You can also choose different types of raviolis to make this recipe. We have used spinach ravioli for a delicious variation. Fresh Herbs – For added flavor mix in fresh herbs such as fresh basil or fresh parsley.

For added flavor mix in fresh herbs such as fresh basil or fresh parsley. Ricotta Cheese – Mix ricotta cheese or cottage cheese with the mozzarella cheese for a cheesier layer.

Step by Step Instructions:

Step 1 – Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet brown the beef completely until it’s no longer pink over medium heat. drain off any remaining fat and grease. Step 2 – Stir in all the cans of tomatoes, and seasonings.

Step 3 – In a 9×13 baking dish, spray with nonstick spray. Place a layer of ravioli across the bottom in a single layer. Step 4 – Spoon half the sauce over the ravioli.Then layer half of the mozzarella cheese. Add another layer of ravioli, sauce, then cheese. Add the parmesan cheese on top.

Step 9 – Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for approximately 10-15 minutes to brown the top of the casserole.

Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for approximately 10-15 minutes to brown the top of the casserole. Step 10 – Remove from the oven and let it sit for about 10- 15 minutes before you serve. Cut and serve.

Remove from the oven and let it sit for about 10- 15 minutes before you serve. Cut and serve. Step 11 – Serve with your favorite side salad and crusty garlic bread.

Recipe Tips:

Double the Recipe – I’m making a small batch, but you can easily double the ingredients. You can bake in a 9×13 pan for a bigger lasagna meal.

I’m making a small batch, but you can easily double the ingredients. You can bake in a 9×13 pan for a bigger lasagna meal. Prepare Baking Dish – Make sure before layering ingredients, that you spray the casserole dish with cooking spray.

Make sure before layering ingredients, that you spray the casserole dish with cooking spray. Rest Ravioli Casserole – Before serving allow the casserole to rest for about 10 minutes.

What to Serve with Lasagna:

Lasagna is one of my favorite comfort food to make. Adding a side of Garlic Bread Cheese Sticks Recipe, Stuffed Cheesy Bread Recipe or Easy Homemade Dinner Rolls Recipe makes the dinner complete.

We have made King Hawaiian Rolls Recipe, Crusty Artisan Bread, and The Best 90 Second Bread Recipe when we are feeding a crowd. Add a side of Caesar salad and this is a meal your can made during the week.

Can You Freeze?

This lazy day lasagna recipe definitely freezes great. Make the recipe as directed except don’t bake. Just allow it to cool completely.

Make sure you are using a foil throw away pan. Cover with aluminum foil and place in the freezer to freeze. I would allow it to thaw slightly and cook for about an hour until it was bubbly.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Do I Need Thaw Frozen Ravioli before Baking? There is no need to thaw the ravioli before placing in the baking dish. How to Store Leftovers: Store the leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator. We like to store in individual servings to quickly heat up the next day. Leftovers will last about 3 days. Can I Make Ahead of Time? Yes, you can prepare ahead of time. We recommend layering the ingredients and then placing in the fridge. Then it is ready to bake when you are ready to serve.

If you make this this easy lasagna recipe, make sure to leave a comment. We love to hear from you.