Top 5 One-Pan Easy AIP Dinner Recipes | Tried & True Recipes (2024)

Good morning! Thank you for checking in with Flawed yet Functional today. The Autoimmune Protocol has been my diet for 210 days! While I love to cook, I’ve come to rely on simple, delicious recipes because even I can’t spend all day in the kitchen! If you need a launching pad for the Autoimmune Protocol or just healthy dinner recipes, try these Top 5 One-Pan Easy AIP Dinner Recipes today!

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links which just means if you purchase from the links provided, I may get a small commission at no additional cost to you! At Flawed yet Functional, I only reference products that have real value that I actually use.

Wow, that title sure is a mouthful! While the whole family really enjoyed this simple meal, my two boys LOVED it. They couldn’t get enough of the balsamic vinegar flavor. Heavy doses of extra “sauce” were put into their bowls. I can’t blame them. I love balsamic vinegar too!

Cooking Tip: Chicken is easy to overcook and gets really dry when that happens. Try cooking the vegetables for 10-15 minutes first before adding the chicken to the sheet pan. Make sure to check a few large chunks of chicken with an instant-read thermometer for doneness before serving!

Source

Cabbage and pork covered in creamy turmeric sauce = super duper satisfying meal. This recipe feels like comfort food to me. It’s warm, hearty, and tasty. The recipe is AIP friendly as is, but I let my kids toss a few cashews on top of theirs to jazz it up a bit. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to reintroduce those into my diet yet (Update: I have reintroduced cashews! Woot!), but don’t worry, the recipe is excellent as is!

Cooking Tip: I’ve found this recipe to be even better with double the spices. Yes, double. Don’t be shy! If you love the powerful flavors of ginger, garlic, and turmeric, then try this one out with a bunch more spice. You’ll love it!

Source

[thrive_leads id=’6749′]

We are really missing our Korean food these days. Since I have not attempted any nightshade reintroductions, kimchi and all spicy food have been off the table. This one-pan Asian-esque meal was a nice stand-in. There are lots of different textures, and a good depth of flavor, which can sometimes be lacking in an AIP dish.

Not on the AIP diet? This recipe has accommodations for AIP, and it is written to for the standard gluten-free diet to enjoy!

Cooking Tip: This recipe makes a lot. In my opinion, more than 6 servings. Leftovers are never a bad thing though! Just make sure to plan to use all the leftovers in your meal plan for the week. This would be a great recipe to make on Sunday then use the leftovers for lunches for the rest of the week!

See Also Superiority Burger’s Crispy Fried Tofu Sandwich Recipe

Source

Olives are well-loved by all in my family. Not only are they delicious but they fill that oh-so-necessary fat requirement! Artichokes, olives, and capers blend nicely with the chicken and provide a super savory meal for dinner! I also love that this meal is a different set of flavors than we typically eat. The Mediterranean foods are a welcome change in our food rotation.

Source

As written, this meal is not AIP approved because it uses bratwurst. The dinner is so simple and satisfying though, I had to include it! Swap out the bratwurst for kielbasa, and this meal is AIP friendly! Put your veggies on a pan and bake for 20 minutes then add the meat and bake for 20-25 more. Could it be any more simple?

Cooking Tip: Baked sausages tend to be pale on the outside. Turn on the broiler at the end to add some bite and color to the outside of the kielbasa. Or toss the sausages into a cast iron pan to add some color before serving.

Source

Plan to Eat Healthy Meals Every Day

Five one-pan easy AIP dinner recipes are awesome, and I hope you make them! However, if you want to have the biggest impact on your health, you need to eat nutritious meals all day, every day. This means planning healthy meals for each meal of the day. If you are new to AIP or Paleo, check out the Weekly Meal Plan Guide for guidance in planning nourishing meals day in and day out, for life!

The Weekly Meal Plan Guide is a 22-page workbook that walks you through the meal planning process step by step. As you work through your week-long menu plan, a sample menu plan is created alongside yours. When you finish the workbook, you’ll have 2 complete menu plans with grocery lists!

What’s even better is this workbook is filled with reusable worksheets so that you can repeat this menu planning process over and over! Grab your copy today!

I know not everyone can spend all day in the kitchen which is why I compiled this list of my Top 5 One-Pan Easy AIP Dinner Recipes. We all need an easy meal every now and then. So plan easy meals into your week so you don’t get discouraged or burnt-out. You can provide fresh, delicious meals for your family! These 5 are a great starting place!

Do you have any favorite one-pan dinners? Share a link below or type out a brief recipe for us!

Check out other Top 5 AIP Meals!