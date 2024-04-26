Red Clover Jelly Recipe (2024)

I LOVE red clover!! When I was little, my Great Aunt would pick them and we would sit in the field watching clouds eating the sweet nectar out of the flowers. We have a lot of it growing here, but I only get to make one or two batches a year. I don't want to take away too much for the bees!

PLEASE NOTE: I have read in several places thatingestingred clover could be harmful if you are on bloodthinners or already have thin blood. Please consult with your doctor before consuming any kind of clover or any other wild plant.

Here is the recipe........

Here is what you'll need:
4 Cups Red Clover Flower Petals
Saucepan
Optional: Stock Pot
Cheesecloth or Small hole strainer
4 Cups Water
3 Tbs. Lemon Juice
4 Cups Sugar
1 Package LIQUID Pectin
5 - 1/2 Pint Jars, lids and seals

NOTE: This will make 2 batches! You can NOT double the recipe, the jelly wont set properly.

1.The first thing you need to do is find the red clover. I live in the country, so all I have to do is walk to my field. I have seen it along roads too. You'll need to pick about 6-8 cups of the flower heads.


NOTE: You can use the whole head if you like. I just like to use the petals for the jelly.

2.Once you have them all picked, give them a rinse in cool water. You don't want any dirt or bugs in your Jelly!

3.After rinsing, you will need to take the petals off. You grasp the tops the the petals holding the bottom green part with the other hand and gently pull.


Your hands will get sticky doing this!

This is what it looks like after you pull all the petals off...some are hard to get off or they have turned brown. It's OK to leave those.

4.After you get all of the petals, grab a sauce pan that will comfortably hold 4 cups of water. Bring that to a boil and add all of the flowers. Let it steep in the covered pot overnight.

This is what it looks like (yuck!)

5.Now is a great time to wash all of your jars and lids, make sure they dry thoroughly. If you want, you can also put them in a water bath to sterilize them.

Congratulations!!!! You made a Red Clover water infusion!!!!!

NOTE: The infusion will be a nasty looking brown color. Don't worry, you haven't done anything wrong if you followed the steps so far!

6.Put the whole mixture in the cheesecloth or strainer and get out as much liquid as you can. If you don't have either, you can use a regular strainer lined with coffee filters and use your hands to squeeze out the liquid.

7.Put your seals in a small sauce pan covered with water and bring to a boil

8.Now carefully measure out 2 cups of the infusion and add it back to the sauce pan or to a stock pot (I always use a stock pot, it helps to keep it from boiling over) over high heat.

9.Add 4 cups of sugar

10.Add the 3 Tbs. of Lemon Juice

Now look how pretty the color turned!!! The acid in the lemon juice restored the color!!

11.Stir the mixture to make sure all of the sugar has been incorporated into the water, and bring to a full rolling boil that cant be stirred down.

12.Add the liquid pectin. (There is instructions for use and recipes in every box of pectin)

NOTE: I usually use the powder brand, but every time I made this with the powder, it never set. I made it with the liquid and never had an issue. So the liquid is my preference here, but feel free to use what ever brand you like!

13.Once you add the pectin, stir constantly for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

14.Ladle or pour into your jars, add the seal, and screw on the ring tight!

15.This step is optional; After you have all the jars filled, add all of the jars to a water bath and boil for 5 minutes. Take out the jars and let them set overnight up to 24 hours.

16.Make sure the seals set. You can tell by pressing on the top of the lid listening for a popping sound. If you don't hear it, they set. You might also hear a popping sound when they seal. If they DIDN'T seal, you can give them a water bath. If you did that and they still didn't seal, you may have hard water (mineral deposits in your water), like I do, and have to buy water from the store. :(

That's it!! Now you should have a pretty jar of Red Clover Jelly!!!

FAQs

What can you make with red clover? ›

Red clover can be infused in hot water to make a delicious herbal tea. To make, pour hot water over 1-3 teaspoons of red clover, and let steep for 10-15 minutes. This tea has a natural light sweetness to it, but you can add honey if desired. Because the flowers are edible, you can also use them to brighten up a salad.

What are the benefits of red clover jelly? ›

It contains isoflavones genistein and daidzein (also phytoestrogens) which can reduce hot flashes, retain bone density, and improve blood sugar regulation in menopausal women (4). Red clover can also improve menstrual irregularities by regulating testosterone and estrogen metabolism.

Is clover Jelly good? ›

It's really very tasty. But perhaps more important than all of that, it's just fun! There's something so darn special about picking a bunch of pretty flower blossoms in the early summer, and turning them into a gorgeous pink-hued jelly to place on your table when you have a friend over for an afternoon visit.

Is red clover smokable? ›

Red Clover (Trifolium pratense): Red clover can be used in smoking blends to add a pleasant flavor without additional effects. Rose Petals (Rosa centifolia): We suggest adding rose petals to herbal smoking blends with lung soothing herbs as their smoke can be harsh at times.

What is the disadvantage of red clover? ›

Red clover might slow blood clotting. Taking red clover along with medications that also slow blood clotting might increase the risk of bruising and bleeding.

What not to mix red clover with? ›

Estrogens, hormone replacement therapy, and birth control pills: Red clover may increase the effects of estrogen. Tamoxifen: Red clover may interfere with tamoxifen. Anticoagulants (blood thinners): Red clover may enhance the effect of these drugs, increasing the risk of bleeding.

What does red clover taste like? ›

Red clover contains isoflavones. The edible flowers taste sweet or like hay but they are not easily digestible.

Does red clover help you sleep? ›

A common side effect of the menopause is difficulty sleeping8. One sleep study compared the effect of red clover against a placebo. After 90 days the red clover group showed improved sleep9.

Is red clover tea good for kidneys? ›

The benefits of red clover …

It's another great diuretic, meaning it helps remove extra fluids (water weight) and cleanse the kidneys. It's also great for removing mucus from the respiratory system, reducing inflammation, and cleansing the blood.

Is red clover edible for humans? ›

Both the flowers and leaves of red clover are edible but the flowers are more commonly used. You can eat them fresh or dried. They are high in protein and contain B vitamins and vitamin C. You should avoid eating the stems and any old or discoloured flowers.

What are the medicinal uses of clover? ›

Red clover (Trifolium pratense) is a wild flowering plant belonging to the same family as peas and beans. It's widely used in traditional medicine as a remedy for menopause symptoms, asthma, whooping cough, arthritis, and even cancer.

What is the difference between red clover and white clover? ›

Red clover

In contrast to white clover, it has an upright growth habit and a strong, deep taproot. Red clover is typically higher-yielding than white. Historically, it has been much less persistent than white and as a result was used only in cutting leys.

Who should avoid red clover? ›

Red clover extracts have been used in clinical studies for as long as 3 years with apparent safety. Women should not take red clover supplements during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.

Does red clover produce cyanide? ›

Red or yellow flowered clovers are the safest for use as food for wildlife. White-flowered clovers—especially Trifolium repens— has the potential to be cyanogenic— meaning that it could release cyanide when bruised, chopped, wilted, or frosted.

Is red clover a drug? ›

Red clover is an herbal supplement used orally for conditions such as menopausal symptoms and hot flashes, mastalgia, premenstrual syndrome, cancer prevention, indigestion, hypercholesterolemia, whooping cough, asthma, bronchitis, and sexually transmitted diseases.

Is red clover edible raw? ›

Culinary use and recipes with Red Clover

Both leaves and flowers are edible. The blossoms have a gentle and sweet taste with a hint of bean flavour when eaten raw. Break up the flower heads and sprinkle the blossoms into salads. They are also a good addition in baking and look beautiful as a garnish.

What part of red clover can you eat? ›

Nearly every part of red clover is edible. Its leaves and seeds can be used in various recipes, but the widely preferred part of this edible plant is its flowers. The round red blossoms have a sweet, bean-like flavor. They can be eaten raw as an edible garnish in salads and other dishes.

