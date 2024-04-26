Easy KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream Recipe (2024)

173 Shares

If you boarded the raw milk train and are loving thebioavailable vitamins and mineralsthen you love this Raw Milk Ice Cream using your KitchenAid is a must! It is the easiest recipe for such anutrient-dense and delicious dessert. I hope you enjoy!

You know if you are an avid raw milk drinker that one of the downsides to raw milk is the short shelf life. We can make our raw milk last for about a week but after a week the milk takes on a sour taste. This easy Kitchenaid raw milk ice cream recipe is the perfect way to not waste your milk!

Do I need a KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment?

Yes! This is an essential part of making this creamy easy ice cream.

Your attachment will come with:

A specific double-walled freeze bowl

A specific paddle; and

The drive assembly.

TIP – KEEP THE BOWL FROZEN FOR 24-HOURS BEFORE USE

We keep our bowl stored in our deep freezer 24/7 and we just take it right when we need it. If you have a nice heavy-duty freezer you might be able to get away with just freezing it overnight, but you need this attachment fully frozen before use.

I take mine out of the freezer after all my ingredients are mixed and ready to be poured.

What Do I Need for KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream

Do yourgut healtha huge favor and think about making this collagen-rich for yourself. Here are all of the things you will need.

A KitchenAid Mixer

An IceCream Maker Attachment

2 cups of raw whole milk

2 cups of raw heavy cream (skimmed from the top)

1 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk

2 TBSP of vanilla extract

***optional***

A pinch of salt

4 scoops of unflavored collagen use promo-code: PKLOVE20 for 20% off

Do I Need Collagen for Raw Milk Ice Cream

No! You do not need collagen for this raw milk ice cream recipe. However, let’s talk about why you should want to add collagen.

Collagen does wonders for your skin, hair, and nails. It also heals your gut lining which is super important if you are trying to improve yourgut health! On top of all of that, it is very high in protein which will help you avoid having a sugar crash.

Can I use Pasteurized Milk?

Yes! You can use pasteurized milk and even half and half for this recipe but your ice cream will be less nutrient-dense. It will also be harder to digest since pasteurizing milk kills lactase, the enzyme needed to digest lactose. Also,99.9% of the bacteria is boiled offwhich helps you process dairy so you are losing the benefits of raw milk.

Is Raw Milk Safe?

I am going to pull from my blog post-Milk Yogurt in an Instant Pot: 2 Easy Ingredients

“To answer this question you need to know where your raw milk is coming from. If it is coming from clean, healthy, grass-fed farms, then yes! It will be full ofabsorbable vitamin A D & K, phosphorus, zinc, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), and omega-3 fatty acids,plus many beneficial enzymes and probiotics. The good bacteria that are in healthy cow milk help balance the other bacteria.

If it is coming from a traditional filthy dairy facility NO.Those poor cows are forced to produce way more milk than they are supposed to which makes them prone to mastitis (ouch) which leads to infections and pus… which leads to antibiotics. If you drink raw milk from those facilities you would be horrified.

For more about raw milk read the research done by theWeston A. Price Foundation.“

How Long Will Raw Milk Ice Cream Last In My Freezer?

It is best to be consumed within the first two weeks but you can make your ice cream last much longer if you store them in theseairtight ice cream containers.

With proper care, I have made ice cream last up to a month in my deep freezer without freezer burn… But I doubt your ice cream will even last this long!

How do I Make My Ice Cream Harder?

When you first make this recipe your ice cream will be the consistency of a frosty or softer serve ice cream.

To firm your ice cream up, store it in the freezer for 2-4 hours.

TIP- KEEP ALL OF YOUR INGREDIENTS REALLY COLD BEFORE USE

Keep everything that is going into your ice cream in the fridge until you are ready to mix. Even the sweetened condensed milk can be stored in the fridge until you have to use it.

Ready to Make Your Homemade Raw Milk Ice Cream With Your KitchenAid Mixer?

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of raw whole milk

2 cups of raw heavy cream (purchased or skimmed from the top of your raw milk)

1 14oz can of organic sweetened condensed milk

2 TBSP of vanilla extract

***optional***

A pinch of salt (I like Celtic sea salt )

4 scoops of unflavored collagen use promo-code: PKLOVE20 for 20% off

BOWL ATTACHMENT TIP

Prepare and mix your ingredients before taking the bowl out of the freezer. Your bowl will start to warm up once it’s out of your freezer and your ice cream will not firm up as well.

DIRECTIONS

IMPORTANT TIP:

Mix together your ingredients prior to taking the bowl out of the freezer because it will start to warm up once it is brought into your kitchen.

STEP 1:

Prepare your ice cream recipe given below. Once your ingredients are fully incorporated in a bowl, you can move on to step 2.

STEP 2:

Remove the freeze bowl from the freezer and place the paddle (aka dasher) inside of the bowl.

STEP 3:

Secure the freeze bowl onto the base of the KitchenAid mixer.

STEP 4:

Attach the drive assembly to the mixer’s beater shaft on the motorhead. You will need to slide it onto the motorhead until it cannot go any further.

STEP 5:

Bring the motorhead down and let the drive assembly to engage with the top of the dasher (paddle) that’s sitting inside the bowl.

STEP 6:

Lock the motorhead and turn the stand mixer at the lowest speed.

STEP 7:

Slowly pour in the batter you made and watch your ice cream come to life!

How long will it mix?

Half an hour depending on how warm the kitchen is.

Easy KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream Recipe Yield: 1 quart Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Additional Time: 3 hours Total Time: 3 hours 35 minutes A super simple and easy raw milk ice cream recipe that will taste delicious and nourish your body. Ingredients 2 cups of raw whole milk

2 cups of raw heavy cream (purchased or skimmed from the top of your raw milk)

1 14oz can of organic sweetened condensed milk

2 TBSP of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt (I like Celtic sea salt)

4 scoops of unflavored Primal Kitchen collagen use promo-code: PKLOVE20 for 20% off ***optional*** Instructions Whisk together all of your ingredients Add the ice cream paddle to the frozen mixer bowl and lower the motor head to lock the paddle into place Turn the KitchenAid mixer on the lowest speed Slowly pour your mixed ice cream batter into the frozen KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker bowl. Church ice cream for 30 minutes To harden your ice cream, transfer your ice cream into a freezer safe container and place it in the freezer for 4 hours. Notes If the collagen looks chunky in your ice cream batter do not worry, it will incorperate as it churns. Nutrition Information: Yield: 6Serving Size: 1 cup

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 450Total Fat: 20gCarbohydrates: 25gNet Carbohydrates: 27gProtein: 13g

