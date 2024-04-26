Easy KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream Recipe (2024)

173 Shares

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post.

Jump to Recipe

If you boarded the raw milk train and are loving thebioavailable vitamins and mineralsthen you love this Raw Milk Ice Cream using your KitchenAid is a must! It is the easiest recipe for such anutrient-dense and delicious dessert. I hope you enjoy!

You know if you are an avid raw milk drinker that one of the downsides to raw milk is the short shelf life. We can make our raw milk last for about a week but after a week the milk takes on a sour taste. This easy Kitchenaid raw milk ice cream recipe is the perfect way to not waste your milk!

Easy KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream Recipe (1)

***This page might contain affiliate links. In the event of a sale, I will be awarded a small commission (at no extra cost for you).***

Do I need a KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment?

Yes! This is an essential part of making this creamy easy ice cream.

Your attachment will come with:

  • A specific double-walled freeze bowl
  • A specific paddle; and
  • The drive assembly.

TIP – KEEP THE BOWL FROZEN FOR 24-HOURS BEFORE USE

We keep our bowl stored in our deep freezer 24/7 and we just take it right when we need it. If you have a nice heavy-duty freezer you might be able to get away with just freezing it overnight, but you need this attachment fully frozen before use.

I take mine out of the freezer after all my ingredients are mixed and ready to be poured.

What Do I Need for KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream

Do yourgut healtha huge favor and think about making this collagen-rich for yourself. Here are all of the things you will need.

***optional***

See Also
Make Your Own Bitters with This Easy Recipe. - Green Talk®23 Preserves Recipes JAMmed With FlavorQueen of Hungary's Facial Toner Recipe20+ Edible Weeds in Your Garden (with recipes!)

Do I Need Collagen for Raw Milk Ice Cream

No! You do not need collagen for this raw milk ice cream recipe. However, let’s talk about why you should want to add collagen.

Collagen does wonders for your skin, hair, and nails. It also heals your gut lining which is super important if you are trying to improve yourgut health! On top of all of that, it is very high in protein which will help you avoid having a sugar crash.

Can I use Pasteurized Milk?

Yes! You can use pasteurized milk and even half and half for this recipe but your ice cream will be less nutrient-dense. It will also be harder to digest since pasteurizing milk kills lactase, the enzyme needed to digest lactose. Also,99.9% of the bacteria is boiled offwhich helps you process dairy so you are losing the benefits of raw milk.

Is Raw Milk Safe?

I am going to pull from my blog post-Milk Yogurt in an Instant Pot: 2 Easy Ingredients

“To answer this question you need to know where your raw milk is coming from. If it is coming from clean, healthy, grass-fed farms, then yes! It will be full ofabsorbable vitamin A D & K, phosphorus, zinc, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), and omega-3 fatty acids,plus many beneficial enzymes and probiotics. The good bacteria that are in healthy cow milk help balance the other bacteria.

If it is coming from a traditional filthy dairy facility NO.Those poor cows are forced to produce way more milk than they are supposed to which makes them prone to mastitis (ouch) which leads to infections and pus… which leads to antibiotics. If you drink raw milk from those facilities you would be horrified.

For more about raw milk read the research done by theWeston A. Price Foundation.

How Long Will Raw Milk Ice Cream Last In My Freezer?

It is best to be consumed within the first two weeks but you can make your ice cream last much longer if you store them in theseairtight ice cream containers.

With proper care, I have made ice cream last up to a month in my deep freezer without freezer burn… But I doubt your ice cream will even last this long!

How do I Make My Ice Cream Harder?

When you first make this recipe your ice cream will be the consistency of a frosty or softer serve ice cream.

To firm your ice cream up, store it in the freezer for 2-4 hours.

TIP- KEEP ALL OF YOUR INGREDIENTS REALLY COLD BEFORE USE

Keep everything that is going into your ice cream in the fridge until you are ready to mix. Even the sweetened condensed milk can be stored in the fridge until you have to use it.

Ready to Make Your Homemade Raw Milk Ice Cream With Your KitchenAid Mixer?

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups of raw whole milk
  • 2 cups of raw heavy cream (purchased or skimmed from the top of your raw milk)
  • 1 14oz can of organic sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 TBSP of vanilla extract

***optional***

See Also
Red Clover Jelly Recipe

BOWL ATTACHMENT TIP

Prepare and mix your ingredients before taking the bowl out of the freezer. Your bowl will start to warm up once it’s out of your freezer and your ice cream will not firm up as well.

DIRECTIONS

IMPORTANT TIP:

Mix together your ingredients prior to taking the bowl out of the freezer because it will start to warm up once it is brought into your kitchen.

STEP 1:

Prepare your ice cream recipe given below. Once your ingredients are fully incorporated in a bowl, you can move on to step 2.

STEP 2:

Remove the freeze bowl from the freezer and place the paddle (aka dasher) inside of the bowl.

STEP 3:

Secure the freeze bowl onto the base of the KitchenAid mixer.

STEP 4:

Attach the drive assembly to the mixer’s beater shaft on the motorhead. You will need to slide it onto the motorhead until it cannot go any further.

STEP 5:

Bring the motorhead down and let the drive assembly to engage with the top of the dasher (paddle) that’s sitting inside the bowl.

STEP 6:

Lock the motorhead and turn the stand mixer at the lowest speed.

STEP 7:

Slowly pour in the batter you made and watch your ice cream come to life!

How long will it mix?

Half an hour depending on how warm the kitchen is.

Easy KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream Recipe (5)

Easy KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream Recipe

Yield: 1 quart

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Additional Time: 3 hours

Total Time: 3 hours 35 minutes

A super simple and easy raw milk ice cream recipe that will taste delicious and nourish your body.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of raw whole milk
  • 2 cups of raw heavy cream (purchased or skimmed from the top of your raw milk)
  • 1 14oz can of organic sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 TBSP of vanilla extract
  • A pinch of salt (I like Celtic sea salt)
  • 4 scoops of unflavored Primal Kitchen collagen use promo-code: PKLOVE20 for 20% off ***optional***

Instructions

  1. Whisk together all of your ingredients
  2. Add the ice cream paddle to the frozen mixer bowl and lower the motor head to lock the paddle into place
  3. Turn the KitchenAid mixer on the lowest speed
  4. Slowly pour your mixed ice cream batter into the frozen KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker bowl.
  5. Church ice cream for 30 minutes
  6. To harden your ice cream, transfer your ice cream into a freezer safe container and place it in the freezer for 4 hours.

Notes

If the collagen looks chunky in your ice cream batter do not worry, it will incorperate as it churns.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6Serving Size: 1 cup
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 450Total Fat: 20gCarbohydrates: 25gNet Carbohydrates: 27gProtein: 13g

Related

Easy KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream Recipe (6)Easy KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream Recipe (7)

173 Shares

Easy KitchenAid Raw Milk Ice Cream Recipe (2024)

FAQs

How to make heavy cream with raw milk? ›

Heavy Cream – Once you've milked the cow and placed it into the refrigerator, the cream will continue to rise to the top of the jar for up to 48 hours. If you allow it to sit a full 48 hours, the very top of the cream will be what's considered heavy cream.

View More
How to make ice cream with only milk? ›

directions
  1. In a quart-sized (regular) ziploc plastic bag, mix together the milk, sugar, and vanilla.
  2. Seal the bag tightly, without leaving a lot of air inside.
  3. (If you are a little paranoid about it leaking out, feel free to tape it up!).
  4. In a gallon-sized ziploc plastic bag, mix the ice and salt.

Get More Info Here
Can you making ice cream in a KitchenAid mixer without attachment? ›

If you're using a stand mixer without the ice cream maker attachment, all you have to do is whip together the cream until stiff peaks form, then add in all your other ingredients and pour the mixture into a freezer safe container and freeze overnight. Get even more recipe ideas from our list of KitchenAid® Mixer Uses.

Discover More Details
What is the best milk for homemade ice cream? ›

This is usually due to either not freezing fast enough, or too much water forming large ice crystals. When making ice cream, you want to use whole milk and cream, rather than 2% or skim milk, because it has more fat contributing to smaller ice crystals and a better/creamier texture.

View Details
How much cream do you get from a gallon of raw milk? ›

1 gallon of milk will usually yield 1 to 1.5 pint of cream. The cream will churn to approx. 1/3 to ½ lb of butter. The above info is for our raw cow milk only.

Discover More Details
Is raw milk the same as heavy whipping cream? ›

Every container of our whole raw milk﻿ has about 4% pure raw cream which is called butterfat (compared to raw heavy cream which has 47% raw butterfat and our raw butter which has 87% raw butterfat).

Learn More
What is the best non-dairy milk to make ice cream? ›

Kaminsky says that you'll get the best results from dairy-free counterparts that are higher in fat such as canned coconut milk. She typically uses almond milk as her base, but other non-dairy milks can work (steer clear of rice milk because it tends to be too watery).

Keep Reading
How to make ice cream in 10 minutes? ›

Step 1In a small resealable plastic bag, combine half-and-half, sugar, and vanilla. Push out excess air and seal. Step 2Into a large resealable plastic bag, combine ice and salt. Place small bag inside the bigger bag and shake vigorously, 7 to 10 minutes, until ice cream has hardened.

Learn More Now
Can you make homemade ice cream with a KitchenAid mixer? ›

If you own a KitchenAid® stand mixer, adding an Ice Cream Maker attachment is a quick and easy way to start churning out your own frozen creations right away. Make your favorite homemade ice cream in under 30 minutes once the ice cream bowl is frozen2 and your base is fully prepped.

Show Me More
Why is KitchenAid not making ice? ›

Ensure that the ice maker is turned on and not paused. Check to make sure the water supply line is connected and the shut-off valve is open. Ensure the ice maker's arm is in the "down" position. Check your owner's manual for guidance with your specific model.

Learn More Now

Is half-and-half better for ice cream? ›

You can swap in half-and-half for heavy cream when making ice cream, but it won't taste as rich and will have a less creamy mouthfeel.

Learn More
How do you thicken non dairy ice cream? ›

Plant-based fats are the best way to thicken vegan ice cream. Coconut cream, full-fat coconut milk and coconut oil will give the creamiest and thickest results. Cornstarch and tapioca starch can also be used to thicken but the end result will be a little more icy and a little less creamy.

Read More
What kind of milk does Ben and Jerry's use? ›

From the Farms

Albans Cooperative Creamery in St. Albans, Vermont. At the Co-op , the milk is separated into heavy cream and condensed skim milk, then shipped by tanker truck to our St. Albans and Waterbury Vermont factories.

Discover More
Can you make whipping cream from raw milk? ›

Traditional recipes for whipped cream call for ultra-pasteurized cream and refined sugar, but you can easily create a wholesome creamy topping by substituting with organic raw milk cream and pure liquid raw honey.

Get More Info
Can we use raw milk for whipping cream? ›

Unpasteurized, unhom*ogonized, raw cream will make the most nutrient-rich, luscious whipped cream you will ever be privileged to taste.

View More
Can you make heavy cream with just milk? ›

Similarly to half-and-half, milk makes a good heavy cream substitute when it's combined with melted butter. Combine 3/4 cup milk and 1/4 cup melted butter for every cup of heavy cream. This mixture is not suitable for whipping. Best for: cooking and baking.

Discover More Details
Top Articles
Cinnamon Butter (Texas Roadhouse Copycat) - The Recipe Rebel
Low-FODMAP Spice Blends and Marinade Recipes IBS Health Coaching and FODMAP Diet Recipes | Calm Belly Kitchen
✈ Trip from Málaga to Capri
✈ Trip from Tremosine sul Garda to Málaga
Latest Posts
Oven Roasted Turkey (Easy Recipe with VIDEO) | NeighborFood
Thanksgiving For One Recipes
Article information

Author: Dan Stracke

Last Updated:

Views: 6415

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dan Stracke

Birthday: 1992-08-25

Address: 2253 Brown Springs, East Alla, OH 38634-0309

Phone: +398735162064

Job: Investor Government Associate

Hobby: Shopping, LARPing, Scrapbooking, Surfing, Slacklining, Dance, Glassblowing

Introduction: My name is Dan Stracke, I am a homely, gleaming, glamorous, inquisitive, homely, gorgeous, light person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.