Red Lentil Patties | Easy Fritters Recipe - Elavegan (2024)

These hearty, healthy red lentil patties contain simple pantry ingredients and are naturally gluten-free, vegan (dairy-free, egg-free), and ready in about 35 minutes!

Hearty, Protein-Packed Lentil Patties

Whether you want a hearty lentil fritters appetizer or side, or a new plant-based burger patty, these versatile lentil patties are an excellent option. They’re made up of 11 ingredients (herbs and spices included) and packed with healthy plant-based protein, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

I’m no stranger to enjoy veggie-packed fritters; in fact, I’ve already shared cauliflower patties, veggie fritters, and millet fritters. These lentil patties have officially joined my rotation – and I love that they can be sized up and down (or even made into ‘balls’) based on whether you want a side or main.

In fact, I love using lentils of any kind in my diet; they’re a wonderful source of plant-based protein as well as copper, folate, manganese, phosphorous, iron, and zinc. I’ve shared a couple of red lentil recipes already, including this red lentil dahl and lentil bolognese – with a dozen more recipes for brown and green lentils too (links at the bottom of the post)!

These red lentil cakes are tender on the inside, with a lightly crispy outside. When combined with peppers, onion, and garlic, you get a delicious nutty, earthy flavor- ramped up with a blend of several herbs and spices. Best of all, this red lentil recipe is also naturally gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, and vegan!

The Ingredients

Red Lentils : If you want to use green or brown lentils, they’ll need an extra 10 minutes while cooking (with a little extra broth/water.)

: If you want to use green or brown lentils, they’ll need an extra 10 minutes while cooking (with a little extra broth/water.) Vegetable Broth: Or salted water.

Or salted water. Vegetables : I used a combination of red pepper, onion, and garlic.

: I used a combination of red pepper, onion, and garlic. Chickpea flour : Used to help bind the patties. I haven’t tried this with any other flour, but it should work with many; regular AP flour, oat flour, quinoa flour, etc.

: Used to help bind the patties. I haven’t tried this with any other flour, but it should work with many; regular AP flour, oat flour, quinoa flour, etc. Ground chia seeds : This will help to bind the patties and also adds protein.

: This will help to bind the patties and also adds protein. Herbs & Spices : I used fresh parsley, ground cumin, onion powder, salt & pepper, and red pepper flakes. This is fairly versatile to what herbs you have available.

: I used fresh parsley, ground cumin, onion powder, salt & pepper, and red pepper flakes. This is fairly versatile to what herbs you have available. Oil: For frying- use neutral cooking oil.

How To Make Lentil Patties

Step 1: Cook the lentils

First, rinse the red lentils in a sieve under running water to remove any debris. Then transfer the lentils to a large pot/pan along with vegetable broth (or salted water).

Bring the broth to a boil and allow the lentils to simmer for about 15 minutes until they are tender and partially falling apart.

Step 2: Cook the veggies

Meanwhile, add the onion, pepper, and garlic to a large heated skillet with oil. Fry over medium heat for a few minutes until the onion becomes translucent (not browned).

Step 3: Shape and cook the patties

Add the lentils, cooked veggies, spices, parsley, ground chia seeds, and flour to a food processor. Pulse several times until the mixture is combined but still has texture. Be careful not to over-process it, as you want it to be ‘chunky.’

Form 10 lentil patties (around 40-50 g/ or 2 1/2-3 tbsp per cake) by hand.

Fry them in a little oil (I used 2 tsp for four patties) in a large skillet. Cook for around 3 minutes per side until golden brown and crispy.

Once cooked, serve the lentil fritters with your choice of sauce. I made a dip by combining 2 tbsp creamy peanut butter, 30 ml dill pickle juice, 10 ml olive brine, a little garlic, and smoked paprika (to taste). They also taste amazing with this yum yum sauce or this French onion dip.

How To Serve

These lentil cakes can be served as an appetizer, side, or main. Here are just a few of the ways I suggest enjoying these patties.

In a pita with salad and your sauce of choice

with salad and your sauce of choice Served over a bed of salad – like this brown rice salad or leafy green salads

or leafy green salads Added to a tortilla wrap with salad

with salad As a lentil burger with your favorite salad veg and pickles or sauerkraut .

How To Store

Fridge: Store the leftover lentil patties in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.

Freeze: Pile the patties with layers of parchment paper between each and freeze in a freezer-safe bag/container for up to one month- thaw in the fridge before reheating.

Reheat: To reheat the patties, you can do so in a skillet or within the oven until warmed through. Be careful not to burn them, though.

Can Lentil Fritters Be Prepared In Advance?

Yes, this should work. The patties can be shaped in advance and then covered with clingfilm in the refrigerator until you’re ready to cook them. Alternatively, you can also freeze the shaped uncooked fritters for up to one month.

I haven’t tried to cook the patties from frozen, though it may work – with added cooking time (a few minutes).

Can I Cook These In An Air Fryer or Oven?

I haven’t yet tried cooking these in my Air-fryer or oven, but there’s no reason why they shouldn’t work- although each method will affect how crispy the outside of the red lentil fritters are.

I suggest spraying/brushing them with a little oil and cooking at 360 °F/180 °C for around 12 minutes in an Air Fryer, flipping after 8 minutes.

If you want to try making them in the oven, bake for around 30 minutes, flipping half-way.

Recipe Notes & Variations

You can experiment with different herbs and spices too; cilantro, cayenne, curry powder, etc.

cilantro, cayenne, curry powder, etc. For crispier outsides feel free to press some breadcrumbs like panko (gluten-free, if needed) to the outside of the lentil fritters before cooking.

feel free to press some breadcrumbs like panko (gluten-free, if needed) to the outside of the lentil fritters before cooking. You could also shape these lentil cakes into red lentil ‘meatballs’.

Easily add more protein with a handful of walnuts or sunflower seeds added to the patties when processing the patty mixture.



