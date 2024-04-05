Delicious Italian Lemon Almond And White Chocolate Cake - Recipe Winners (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Italian Lemon Almond and White Chocolate Cake is so moist and lemony with white chocolate as a secret ingredient that adds a luxury smoothness to the dense crumb. This Italian Lemon Almond and White Chocolate Cake is a complete winner! Delicious, moist and utterly fantastic as an easy to make cake that completely delivers. We made this cake for a simple and delicious summer luncheon with friends, serving our quick tuna and cannellini bean salad followed by this Italian lemon almond and white chocolate cake with a dollop of fresh whipped cream. Everyone bar none asked for the recipe. With 12 guests, that was quite a compliment!

This cake is happy to be served with a coffee, packed for a picnic or served as an elegant finish to an Italian feast, perhaps with a little shot of limoncello liqueur on the side.

Gluten free

Italian Lemon Almond and White Chocolate Cake is gluten free. Made with almond flour (almond meal) it’s a wonderfully moist cake, with a slightly dense crumb.

Almond topping

We have adapted this Italian lemon, almond and white chocolate cake to add a crunchy, thin almond praline topping that adds a light crunch along with the moist cake. You can absolutely leave the almond topping from the recipe and still have a delicious dessert.

Freezing

Italian Lemon Almond and White Chocolate Cake will keep in the fridge for 4-5 days after baking and freezes very well for several months. We do not recommend freezing the cake if you have added the almond praline topping.

Check out some more fabulous lemon desserts

Lemon Curd and Almond Butter Cake

Lemon curd and almond butter cake is a rustic cake with highs and lows formed by the deep pools of delicious golden curd and the soft buttery almond crumb of the butter cake batter then topped off with golden toasted almonds. What’s not to like!

Lemon Curd Sponge Roulade

Lemon Curd Sponge Roulade Lemon curd sponge roulade is a light as a feather sponge, filled with lip puckering lemon curd and fresh cream. It will become a winning recipe for your repertoire. Ten minutes to make the sponge and ten more to bake, add another 10 minutes for your lemon curd and job done. Delish!

When we first came across this recipe we doubted the simplicity of the recipe and the wow factor it would deliver. Many family and friends have enjoyed this lemon curd sponge roulade and gone home with the recipe and in turn shared the wow of this cake far and wide.

Edna’s Lemon Curd Cake

We love anything with lemon and Edna’s lemon curd cake is a cake to love. Quick to put together and super easy to make. It’s a perfect little cake for afternoon tea. All lemony with a dense crumb that’s perfect for serving with a dollop of freshly whipped cream.

We came across this little winner on the net and immediately knew we had to bake it. We actually made it in a food processor and the mixture resembles a dough rather than a pouring consistency batter.

This is not a deep cake by any means. It’s more of a teacake, but it’s quick and delicious!

Easy Italian Lemon Mascarpone Tart

Italian lemon mascarpone tart is creamy, tangy, lemony and delicious. Our friend Elle gave us this recipe and it’s one that she makes throughout the year. Elle uses a quality store bought artisan pastry which makes this super quick to put together.

What’s your favourite lemon cake recipe?

We would love to hear from you in the comments below when you make this outstanding Italian Lemon Almond and White Chocolate Cake.

Still Hungry?

Yield: 12 serves Italian Lemon Almond and White Chocolate Cake Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes This moist, lemony Italian lemon cake has the option of having a toffee almond topping. Delicious with, or without the topping. Ingredients Cake 350g almond flour (almond meal) -12 ounces

200g white chocolate chopped (7 ounces) - we used 2 blocks Lindt extra silky white chocolate

2 tablespoons full cream milk or cream

180g butter softened (6 ounces)

130g castor sugar (4 1/2 ounces)

3 tablespoons lemon zest

4 large eggs, separated

1 teaspoon lemon extract -optional

2 tablespoons lemon juice

100g slivered almonds (3 1/2 ounces) Almond Praline Topping 45 gm slicedalmonds

90 gm butter (3 1/4 ounces)

7 1/2 tablespoons castor sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons milk

1 1/2 tablespoons plain flour (all-purpose flour)or gluten free plain flour Instructions Cake preheat oven to 350 f (175c)

to 350 f (175c) grease and line base 10 1/2 inch or 27cm of springform pan with baking paper

combine chocolate and milk and gently melt over double boiler or microwave till melted

and gently melt over double boiler or microwave till melted set chocolate aside to cool

to cool beat butter with sugar till light, white and fluffy (around 3 minutes)

till light, white and fluffy (around 3 minutes) add lemon zest, egg yolks, and extract if using till well combined

if using till well combined now add almond flour (almond meal), melted chocolate and lemon juice

beat until combined

add slivered almonds

in a separate bowl beat egg whites till soft peak

fold egg whites through mixture gently till combined

through mixture gently till combined spoon batter into cake tin and smooth top

and smooth top bake for 40-45 minutes or until golden and skewer comes out clean

remove cake from oven

cake from oven turn oven up to 400 f (200 c )

) spread almond topping evenly over cake

evenly over cake return cake to oven for 5 minutes

keep an eye on the almonds as you only want them to go golden ( 4-5 minutes)

remove cake from oven

run a knife around sides of cake tin

a knife cake allow to cool completely in the tin

to cool release sides of tin

slide cake onto a serving plate

serve and enjoy! Almond topping mix all topping ingredients together in a small saucepan over medium heat

in a small saucepan over medium heat stir constantly with a flat spoon or spatular as the mixture catches easily

allow the mixture to boil and bubble for a minute until the sugar has dissolved

pour over the cake while still hot

spread over top of cooked cake until you have an even layer then return to the cake to the oven until golden (5 minutes) Notes cake freezes well

almond topping is optional Nutrition Information Yield 12 Serving Size 1

Amount Per Serving Calories 558Total Fat 6gSaturated Fat 2gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 3gCholesterol 66mgSodium 35mgCarbohydrates 107gFiber 4gSugar 10gProtein 16g Nutritional information provided here is only intended as a guide.