Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

Fudgy, chewy double chocolate cookies loaded with Reese’s Pieces! Chocolate peanut butter perfection 🙂

I have to admit, I feel a little weird sharing these.

I’m kind of a planner. Okay, so I’m kind of obsessing about planning things out in advance. I have my editorial calendar planned out 1-2 months in advance and I don’t do things last minute. I rarely share something here just because I happened to make it.

Most of the time, I come up with the ideas I want to try out, and test them, and spend hours photographing and editing photos before you see them here. I don’t just “wing it”.

And since this recipe is based off of my Mom’s Double Chocolate Cookies, I suppose I’m not really “winging it”, but it’s definitely not a recipe I planned to share or even planned to photograph (notice how my Reese’s Pieces are all over the place?? Definitely not strategically placed! 😉 ).

And no, they’re not Eastery, or Springy, or carrot or lemon or pastel, but they’re pretty darn good.

Reese’s Double Chocolate Cookies written by Ashley Fehr 5 from 22 votes Fudgy, chewy double chocolate cookies loaded with Reese’s Pieces! Chocolate peanut butter perfection ? Save Review Print Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 8 minutes mins Total Time 23 minutes mins Cuisine American Course Dessert Servings 36 cookies Calories 175cal Ingredients ▢ 1 cup butter room temperature

▢ 2 cups granulated sugar

▢ 2 teaspoons vanilla

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 2 1/4 cups flour

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 cup chocolate chips

▢ 1 cup Reese’s Pieces Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper (optional).

Cream together butter and sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. Add vanilla and eggs and combine.

Add flour, baking soda, cocoa, and salt and beat until a dough forms (it should hold together easily but be dry enough that you can roll into balls without coating your hands, but not crumbly). Stir in chocolate chips and Reese’s Pieces.

Roll into 1″ balls and place about 2″ apart on prepared baking sheets (you can make larger cookies, but you'll need to be fewer to a pan and bake a little longer). Bake for 8-9 minutes until centers are just set or only a tiny bit glossy in the center — they will set as they cool. Nutrition Information Calories: 175cal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 23mg | Sodium: 157mg | Potassium: 59mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 17g | Vitamin A: 180IU | Calcium: 16mg | Iron: 0.7mg