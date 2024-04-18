Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

Ashley Fehr

5 from 22 votes

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 23 minutes mins

Servings 36 cookies

June 4, 2020

Fudgy, chewy double chocolate cookies loaded with Reese’s Pieces! Chocolate peanut butter perfection 🙂

Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies - The Recipe Rebel (2)

I have to admit, I feel a little weird sharing these.

I’m kind of a planner. Okay, so I’m kind of obsessing about planning things out in advance. I have my editorial calendar planned out 1-2 months in advance and I don’t do things last minute. I rarely share something here just because I happened to make it.

Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies - The Recipe Rebel (3)

Most of the time, I come up with the ideas I want to try out, and test them, and spend hours photographing and editing photos before you see them here. I don’t just “wing it”.

And since this recipe is based off of my Mom’s Double Chocolate Cookies, I suppose I’m not really “winging it”, but it’s definitely not a recipe I planned to share or even planned to photograph (notice how my Reese’s Pieces are all over the place?? Definitely not strategically placed! 😉 ).

Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies - The Recipe Rebel (4)

And no, they’re not Eastery, or Springy, or carrot or lemon or pastel, but they’re pretty darn good.

Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies - The Recipe Rebel (5)

Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies

Ashley Fehr

5 from 22 votes

Fudgy, chewy double chocolate cookies loaded with Reese’s Pieces! Chocolate peanut butter perfection ?

Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies - The Recipe Rebel (7)

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 8 minutes mins

Total Time 23 minutes mins

Cuisine American

Course Dessert

Servings 36 cookies

Calories 175cal

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butter room temperature
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 1/4 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • 1 cup Reese’s Pieces

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper (optional).

  • Cream together butter and sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. Add vanilla and eggs and combine.

  • Add flour, baking soda, cocoa, and salt and beat until a dough forms (it should hold together easily but be dry enough that you can roll into balls without coating your hands, but not crumbly). Stir in chocolate chips and Reese’s Pieces.

  • Roll into 1″ balls and place about 2″ apart on prepared baking sheets (you can make larger cookies, but you’ll need to be fewer to a pan and bake a little longer). Bake for 8-9 minutes until centers are just set or only a tiny bit glossy in the center — they will set as they cool.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 175cal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 23mg | Sodium: 157mg | Potassium: 59mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 17g | Vitamin A: 180IU | Calcium: 16mg | Iron: 0.7mg

Tried this recipe?

Tag @thereciperebel or hashtag #thereciperebel — I love to see what you’re making!

Tag @thereciperebel
Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies - The Recipe Rebel (8)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Sarah says

    I made these for a party at work and they turned out great! A bit sweet honestly but there were only 2 cookies left by the end of the party which speaks for itself!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Thanks for your feedback Sarah!

      Reply

  2. Jennifer says

    The Reeses Double Chocolate Cookie recipe is a keeper. Thank you for sharing the recipe!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      So glad you enjoyed them!

      Reply

    • Patricia Vestal says

      Amazing!!!!

      Reply

      • Ashley Fehr says

        Thanks Patricia!

  3. Kelly says

    Haha love that you shared these cookies on a whim! Chocolate and peanut butter make the best combo! I’ll take a dozen please 🙂

    Reply

  5. Zainab says

    Hahha I wish I was that much of a planner. I do plan a few weeks ahead with ideas but every now and then I get inspired and throw something together on the whim..which most times are the most popular on the blog. I am glad you shared these cookies…my PB and chocolate loving husband will love them.

    Reply

  6. Nicole @ Young, Broke and Hungry says

    Well I for one are so happy you posted these cookies, because they look incredibly fudgy, and chocolaty.

    Reply

  7. Denise | Sweet Peas & Saffron says

    These are SO up my alley! I just love Reese’s Pieces…and I’m in awe of your organizational skills 🙂 I am slowly coming around now that I am using my CoSchedule calendar properly!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Haha! I wish I was as organized in other areas of my life!

      Reply

  8. Sarah @Whole and Heavenly Oven says

    Sometimes it’s the unplanned recipes that really hit the spot! Like these gorgeous cookies for instance? DROOLING over all that double choc + reese’s goodness!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Thanks Sarah!

      Reply

  9. Annie says

    What could be better than peanut butter and chocolate?! 🙂

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Um, nothing?! 😉

      Reply

    • Alex says

      No water or liquid in mix?

      Reply

      • The Recipe Rebel says

        Hi Alex! This is a pretty standard cookie dough. It has eggs and vanilla in them. I’ve actually never heard of adding water to cookie dough.

  10. Medha says

    These cookies look so so good! I am such a fan of the chocolate peanut butter combo 🙂 Pinning!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Thanks so much Medha!

      Reply

  11. Ami@NaiveCookCooks says

    That’s so awesome Ashley. I have been myself planning to do all this since we will be going on a 10 day trip in May but somedays it just get’s so hard! Kudos to you girl for sticking to your routine and these cookies look so good!!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Haha, I’m a little obsessed! Thanks Ami!

      Reply

  12. Rachel @ Bakerita says

    Eeek I’m all about winging it 😉 hahah! These cookies were definitely a good result of going off calendar…they look so delicious! I must try these soon 🙂

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Lol! I think I would have a heart attack if I had to do things spur of the moment. I’m a big planner!

      Reply

  13. Alice @ Hip Foodie Mom says

    hey, you can share Reeses double chocolate cookies here any day!!! I feel like everyday is a good day to share double chocolate goodness!!! love!!!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Right?! Especially a Monday! Thanks Alice!

      Reply

  14. Cheyanne @ No Spoon Necessary says

    Sometimes the best things in life aren’t planned! And i’m so glad you are “winging it” and sharing these cookies anyways, because they look seriously delish, Ashley! WAY too good to keep all to yourself! Chocolate and peanut butter perfection up in here! I’ll take a few dozen, dear! 😉 Pinned! Cheers!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Haha, thanks Chey! I wish I HAD a dozen! 😉

      Reply

  15. Julie Evink says

    We are the same person. Seriously. It’s scary. Although even if these weren’t strategically planned I think they are FABULOUS!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Lol. So totally! Thanks Julie! 🙂

      Reply

  16. Gayle @ Pumpkin 'N Spice says

    I’m the EXACT same way as you! I have most of my recipes completed through the end of May and usually only share things at the last minute due to sponsored content, etc. But, I would definitely make an exception for these, too! Love the double chocolate and peanut butter in here!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Haha! It is a little crazy, isn’t it?? You are even further ahead than me! But I am SO excited to start making Spring and Summer recipes that I won’t be far behind 😉 Thanks Gayle!

      Reply

Leave A Reply

