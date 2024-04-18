Reese's Double Chocolate Cookies - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Desserts
written by Ashley Fehr
5 from 22 votes
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 23 minutes mins
Servings 36 cookies
Last updated on June 4, 2020
This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.
Fudgy, chewy double chocolate cookies loaded with Reese’s Pieces! Chocolate peanut butter perfection 🙂
I have to admit, I feel a little weird sharing these.
I’m kind of a planner. Okay, so I’m kind of obsessing about planning things out in advance. I have my editorial calendar planned out 1-2 months in advance and I don’t do things last minute. I rarely share something here just because I happened to make it.
Most of the time, I come up with the ideas I want to try out, and test them, and spend hours photographing and editing photos before you see them here. I don’t just “wing it”.
And since this recipe is based off of my Mom’s Double Chocolate Cookies, I suppose I’m not really “winging it”, but it’s definitely not a recipe I planned to share or even planned to photograph (notice how my Reese’s Pieces are all over the place?? Definitely not strategically placed! 😉 ).
And no, they’re not Eastery, or Springy, or carrot or lemon or pastel, but they’re pretty darn good.
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter room temperature
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 large eggs
- 2 1/4 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup Reese’s Pieces
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper (optional).
Cream together butter and sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. Add vanilla and eggs and combine.
Add flour, baking soda, cocoa, and salt and beat until a dough forms (it should hold together easily but be dry enough that you can roll into balls without coating your hands, but not crumbly). Stir in chocolate chips and Reese’s Pieces.
Roll into 1″ balls and place about 2″ apart on prepared baking sheets (you can make larger cookies, but you’ll need to be fewer to a pan and bake a little longer). Bake for 8-9 minutes until centers are just set or only a tiny bit glossy in the center — they will set as they cool.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 175cal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 23mg | Sodium: 157mg | Potassium: 59mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 17g | Vitamin A: 180IU | Calcium: 16mg | Iron: 0.7mg
Reader Interactions
Comments
Sarah says
I made these for a party at work and they turned out great! A bit sweet honestly but there were only 2 cookies left by the end of the party which speaks for itself!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks for your feedback Sarah!
Reply
Jennifer says
The Reeses Double Chocolate Cookie recipe is a keeper. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
So glad you enjoyed them!
Reply
Patricia Vestal says
Amazing!!!!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Patricia!
Kelly says
Haha love that you shared these cookies on a whim! Chocolate and peanut butter make the best combo! I’ll take a dozen please 🙂
Reply
It’s nice when something works out that you didn’t plan isn’t it?! I’m always so in awe of how you plan so far in advance – I totally just wing it!
Reply
Zainab says
Hahha I wish I was that much of a planner. I do plan a few weeks ahead with ideas but every now and then I get inspired and throw something together on the whim..which most times are the most popular on the blog. I am glad you shared these cookies…my PB and chocolate loving husband will love them.
Reply
Well I for one are so happy you posted these cookies, because they look incredibly fudgy, and chocolaty.
Reply
These are SO up my alley! I just love Reese’s Pieces…and I’m in awe of your organizational skills 🙂 I am slowly coming around now that I am using my CoSchedule calendar properly!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Haha! I wish I was as organized in other areas of my life!
Reply
Sometimes it’s the unplanned recipes that really hit the spot! Like these gorgeous cookies for instance? DROOLING over all that double choc + reese’s goodness!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Sarah!
Reply
Annie says
What could be better than peanut butter and chocolate?! 🙂
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Um, nothing?! 😉
Reply
Alex says
No water or liquid in mix?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Alex! This is a pretty standard cookie dough. It has eggs and vanilla in them. I’ve actually never heard of adding water to cookie dough.
Medha says
These cookies look so so good! I am such a fan of the chocolate peanut butter combo 🙂 Pinning!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks so much Medha!
Reply
Ami@NaiveCookCooks says
That’s so awesome Ashley. I have been myself planning to do all this since we will be going on a 10 day trip in May but somedays it just get’s so hard! Kudos to you girl for sticking to your routine and these cookies look so good!!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Haha, I’m a little obsessed! Thanks Ami!
Reply
Rachel @ Bakerita says
Eeek I’m all about winging it 😉 hahah! These cookies were definitely a good result of going off calendar…they look so delicious! I must try these soon 🙂
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Lol! I think I would have a heart attack if I had to do things spur of the moment. I’m a big planner!
Reply
hey, you can share Reeses double chocolate cookies here any day!!! I feel like everyday is a good day to share double chocolate goodness!!! love!!!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Right?! Especially a Monday! Thanks Alice!
Reply
Sometimes the best things in life aren’t planned! And i’m so glad you are “winging it” and sharing these cookies anyways, because they look seriously delish, Ashley! WAY too good to keep all to yourself! Chocolate and peanut butter perfection up in here! I’ll take a few dozen, dear! 😉 Pinned! Cheers!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Haha, thanks Chey! I wish I HAD a dozen! 😉
Reply
Julie Evink says
We are the same person. Seriously. It’s scary. Although even if these weren’t strategically planned I think they are FABULOUS!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Lol. So totally! Thanks Julie! 🙂
Reply
I’m the EXACT same way as you! I have most of my recipes completed through the end of May and usually only share things at the last minute due to sponsored content, etc. But, I would definitely make an exception for these, too! Love the double chocolate and peanut butter in here!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Haha! It is a little crazy, isn’t it?? You are even further ahead than me! But I am SO excited to start making Spring and Summer recipes that I won’t be far behind 😉 Thanks Gayle!
Reply