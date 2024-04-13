Salmon Patties: Grandma's Favorite Recipe! · Pint-sized Treasures (2024)

Salmon Patties was a Weekly Recipe for Grandma!

My grandma made a mean salmon stew that I completely copied and still make today.

But my favorite recipe she made was this salmon patty recipe.

And I’m sharing all her secret salmon patty (or salmon croquettes) secrets today.

I don’t think she’d mind…<3

Since my grandmother was a true home cook, she also served homemade biscuits and salmon gravy.

It was always a welcome meal for this comfort foodie girl.

All salmon patties recipes are not made equal.

No ma’am.

Some aren’t crunchy enough..

Others are beyond bland.

What makes a salmon patty recipe really, really REALLY good?

So glad you asked!

Secrets to Making the BEST Salmon Patties

Be patient.

As with almost any recipe, if you rush through the process, you’re going to end up with an average, or even below average, result.

With this particular recipe, give each patty a sufficient amount of time in the frying pan before flipping and frying the other side.

Fry one patty before frying the entire bunch.

This is my secret to my favorite breakfast sausage patties — which I hope to post later!

I always fry up one patty before frying the entire batch.

Add a few extras.

You want to have the BEST salmon patties, right?

Then you’re going to have to go above and beyond.

That means taking the time to saute an onion or some celery…so you get that extra punch of flavor!

And don’t forget the chicken bouillon — it makes a HUGE difference!

More Secrets to Cooking Salmon Patties the BEST Way!

Don’t deep fry the salmon patties.

I know it’s a temptation to pull out your deep fryer or to fry these in four inches of oil.

But, you must resist that urge.

Deep frying salmon croquettes robs them of their amazing flavor and tends to soak up too much oil as well.

Just fry in four tablespoons of oil so they cook up perfectly.

Refrigerate the patty mixture.

If you’re not awesome at shaping salmon patties, then place your salmon patty mixture into the refrigerator for one hour before shaping and frying.

I mostly skip this step because I’ve been cooking salmon patties for 15 years.

But if you’re new to this, I would definitely recommend taking the extra precaution!

Instead of using bread crumbs, try making salmon patties with cornmeal.

This just changes up the texture. See which version your family likes best!

And one more hint from my husband’s grandmother? (She makes salmon patties too!)

You can totally make salmon patties using saltine crackers and a 1/4 cup flour as your breading!

I know you have crackers in your pantry!

Don’t Let the Oil Get Too Hot

If you’re cooking with a gas stove instead of an electric one, your oil may get too hot after only two batches.

Turn off your burner for two minutes and let the oil cool down before cooking additional batches.

If your oil is too hot, you’ll end up with a mushy inside and the patties won’t cook evenly.

Now that you know the secrets to making the BEST salmon patties, don’t forget to keep your pantry stocked with all the ingredients — just in case the salmon patty craving strikes!

How Do I Keep Salmon Patties From Falling Apart?

I think the biggest tip is to let the patties cook long enough on the first time before flipping.

Slip a wide spatula under the patties and gently flip.

Can You Freeze Salmon Patties?

To freeze salmon patties, prepare them according to the recipe.

After completely cooking, cool thoroughly. Then, flash freeze the patties for 30 minutes on a parchment sheet lined cookie sheet.

Once frozen, transfer patties to a ziplock bag and use within 3 months.

When ready to eat, simply cook from frozen on medium-low heat for 15 minutes until throughly heated. Or you can bake the patties in the oven for 25 minutes on 375 degrees.

What Do You Serve With Salmon Patties?

Salads, macaroni and cheese, green beans, garlic bread, and almost any type of potatoes are always perfect sides for this main dish.

Want More Family Recipes?

