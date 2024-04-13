Roasted Nuts Recipe - 4 Ways (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Roasted Nuts are a healthy, wholesome, gluten-free snack. I am sharing a roasted nuts recipe in 4 flavors – masala cashews, honey spiced almonds, herb walnuts, and mint foxnuts. Be sure to watch the video!

When it comes to winter food to keep us warm, our first thought instantly goes to soups and stews. But nuts and dried fruits also are a great source of energy and nutrition.

They are loaded with protein and good fats – great for skin and heart.

Medical research says nuts help lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol; they also regulate blood sugar and help reduce blood pressure.

Nuts taste great as they are. So why roast them?

Roasting brings out the oil that most nuts produce, enriches the flavor, and makes them extra crunchy and delicious.

Roasted Nuts – 4 Flavors

In this post, you will get 4 types of roasted nuts recipes done on a stovetop without using an oven or microwave.

Masala Kaju (Cashew)

Spiced Honey Almonds

Herb Walnuts

Mint Makhana (Foxnut)

These roasted nuts are gluten-free, easy to store, perfect for healthy munching, and require minimal ingredients.

A pack of homemade assorted nuts makes an excellent edible gift for the Holiday and festive season to share with family and friends.

Do you need more reason to bookmark this roasted nuts recipe?

What You Need

Tools: A stir-fry pan, a couple of mixing bowls, a big tray or sheet, and a good spatula.

Nuts: For this roasted nuts recipe, you need whole nuts (almonds with skin) without the outer hard shell. Try to use good quality nuts for roasting rather than stale/old ones.

Seasoning: Add the salt and seasoning sparingly as you don’t want to overpower the natural flavor of the nuts.

So let’s get to each flavor of the roasted nuts.

Masala Kaju (Cashew): This is an Indian-style spicy roasted cashew recipe. The white cashews are roasted in ghee and later seasoned with red chili powder, salt, pepper, and Chaat Masala.

In India, masala kaju is the most popular roasted nut flavor.

As the name suggests, it is spicy with the sweetness and richness of ghee.

Honey Spiced Almonds: They are my favorite flavor of roasted nuts.

The honey, cinnamon, and chili-flavored savory almonds are coated with a layer of white sugar. Making them crunchy and super addictive.

They are a sweet, spicy, caramelized goodness that disappears fast. So I suggest making a large batch of these honey-spiced almonds.

Herb Walnuts: Toasted in butter with oregano, chili flakes, salt, pepper, and brown sugar, these herb walnuts are the tastiest.

The addition of oregano makes them so flavorsome. You can use thyme, rosemary, sage, or other herbs to flavor the roasted walnuts.

Roasted Mint Makhana: The foxnuts are the new superfood. Apart from making curry and phirni, you can roast them in ghee and flavor them with salt, red chili powder, cumin powder, and mint powder.

They are low in calories, not so expensive, and easy to roast.

You can eat roasted makhana while fasting as well.

Watch Roasted Nuts Video

Serving & Storing Suggestions

Allow roasted nuts to cool down completely before storing them. Transfer them to separate airtight containers and store them at room temperature.

They remain fresh, crunchy, and tasty for weeks except for foxnuts (best consume them within a day or two).

Serve homemade roasted nuts with a cup of tea as a snack, or carry them around with you to satisfy those in-between meals munching cravings.

Roasted Nuts Recipe Roasted Nuts are a healthy, flavorsome snack. I am sharing with you a roasted nuts recipe in 4 unique flavors in a step-by-step video.

Frying Pan Ingredients Ingredients For Masala Cashew (Kaju) ▢ 1 cup cashew (kaju)

▢ 1 tablespoon ghee

▢ 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

▢ ½ teaspoon black pepper powder

▢ 1 teaspoon Chaat Masala Ingredients For Herb Walnuts ▢ 1 cup walnuts

▢ 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

▢ 1 teaspoon oregano

▢ 1 teaspoon red chili flakes

▢ Salt & pepper to taste

▢ 1 tablespoon light brown sugar Ingredients For Honey Spiced Almonds: ▢ 1 cup almonds

▢ 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

▢ ¼ cup honey

▢ 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

▢ 1 teaspoon paprika or red chili powder

▢ Salt to taste

▢ ¼ cup granulated white sugar Ingredients For Mint Foxnut (Makhana) ▢ 1 cup foxnut (phool makhana)

▢ 1 tablespoon ghee

▢ 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

▢ 1 teaspoon cumin powder (jeera powder)

▢ 1 tablespoon mint powder

▢ Salt to taste Instructions Roasted Masala Cashew Heat ghee in a stir fry pan. Add cashew, fry till they are light golden in color and crisp. Transfer to a bowl.

Add salt and spices. Mix nicely. Allow them to cool completely before storing in an airtight container or serve immediately. Roasted Herb Walnuts Heat butter in a stir fry pan. Add walnuts and fry for 5 – 6 minutes to make them crisp.

Add salt and spices. Mix nicely. Allow them to cool completely before storing in an airtight container or serve immediately. Roasted Honey Spiced Almonds Dry roast almonds for 5 – 6 minutes to make them crisp. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

In the same pan, heat butter, honey, cinnamon, and chili powder. Mix nicely. Turn off the heat. Add dry roasted almonds and combine nicely to coat each piece with the glaze.

Transfer honey almonds to a mixing bowl. Add sugar and salt. Mix nicely. Arrange them in a single layer on a large platter or baking sheet to cool down completely.

Serve immediately after almonds turn crisp or store in an airtight containter. Roasted Mint Foxnut Heat ghee in a stir fry pan. Add salt, spices, and mix nicely. Add foxnut and stir to coat each piece with the spice mix.

Fry over low heat till foxnut turn crisp.

Transfer to a bowl and serve immediately. Recipe Notes: Adjust the quantity of salt and seasoning according to personal taste and preference.

To make vegan roasted nuts, you can use coconut oil or vegan butter.

Add the salt and seasoning sparingly as you don’t want to overpower the natural flavor of the nuts. Nutrition Calories: 3410kcal | Carbohydrates: 247g | Protein: 79g | Fat: 258g | Saturated Fat: 56g | Cholesterol: 137mg | Sodium: 167mg | Potassium: 3049mg | Fiber: 35g | Sugar: 148g | Vitamin A: 3072IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 663mg | Iron: 22mg For Behind The Scene updatesSubscribe to our newsletter! See Also Mumbai Pav Bhaji recipe made easy in Instant Pot / Pressure Cooker

