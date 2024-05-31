Roasted Salmon Glazed With Brown Sugar and Mustard Recipe (2024)

By Sam Sifton
This is what we call around here a no-recipe recipe, the sort of meal you can cook once off a card and you'll know it by heart: salmon glazed with brown sugar and mustard. The preparation could not be simpler. Heat your oven to 400. Make a mixture of Dijon mustard and brown sugar to the degree of spicy-sweetness that pleases you. Salt and pepper the salmon fillets. Place them skin-side down on a lightly oiled, foil-lined baking sheet, slather the tops with the mustard and brown sugar glaze and slide them into the top half of your oven. They ought to be done in 12 minutes or so, and they pair beautifully with simple braised greens.
Featured in: You Don't Need a Recipe to Roast Salmon, and Other Recipes
Learn: How to Cook Salmon
Ingredients
- Salmon fillets, preferably wild or farmed organically
- Dijon mustard
- Brown sugar
- Salt and black pepper
Preparation
Heat your oven to 400 degrees.
Make a mixture of Dijon mustard and brown sugar to the degree of spicy-sweetness that pleases you. Salt and pepper the salmon fillets.
Place the salmon fillets skin-side down on a lightly oiled, foil-lined baking sheet. Slather the tops of the fillets with the mustard and brown sugar glaze and slide them into the top half of your oven. Roast for about 12 minutes, then serve.
Cooking Notes
Figaro
First, don't oil the foil. You want the skin to stick to it when your remove the fillets. Second, don't roast, broil. Put the oven shelf up as high as it goes & preheat the broiler. Third, use the coarse, country Dijon; it adds more zip. How much? Depends on how much salmon you're cooking. For 2-6 oz fillets, I used about 2 heaping TB Dijon; added brown sugar until I liked the taste. I universally broil salmon fillets for 6 min, no more. Served this one with stir-fried spinach with pine nuts.
Jean Hunter
This is essentially the same recipe I have been making for years, a real go-to. Only difference is that I add 1 tsp of ground ginger to the mustard/brown sugar mix. Gives it a bit more zip.
Paul Broeker
This is going into my rotation for the easiest and nicest salmon dish on my roster. I probably went 4 parts brown sugar 1 part Dijon mustard, the marinade was a think paste in the end. Which means it stuck to the salmon beautifully and caramelized very quickly for a nice crunchy crust.
Please try this out!
Anne T
Add a dash of bourbon to the mustard/brown sugar glaze. Yum!
Allan Kaplan
It would be extremely helpful for you to have given a little idea of a proportion of Dijon to sugar to start with. Equal parts? Ratio? Come on...
John
If they had given a ratio, half the readers would have said it was either too mustardy or half would have thought it too sweet, or...too...blah. If you like sweet glazes, you make it sweet. If you don't like sweet glaze, then maybe you should ask yourself "why am I making this recipe"? Same thing going on in the comments for the "Crusty Macaroni & Cheese" recipe NYT ran the other day. Readers double or tripling the milk and then comment they didn't like it. LOL
Judy
I use a mixture of maple syrup and dijon which also works beautifully. Sometimes I add garlic and/or ginger.
Fishophile
Never waste a good piece of fish by broiling it. Roast it. Broiling dries out the surface exposed to intense heat, and the longer you broil the more overcooked (dryer) the fish gets within. By the time the center of the piece of fish is cooked sufficiently -- whether rare for salmon or more well done for halibut, for example -- the drying process from intense heat exposure has crept well into the fish. For succulent fish, roast, don't broil.
John
Maybe it doesn't apply in this recipe, but for anyone who doesn't know this, skin-on salmon when pan-fried is absolutely delicious. It's tender yet super crisp like a potato chip.
Carole
I agree with the person who suggested broiling it at the end. A 400 degree oven leaves the mustard combo a little bit mushy and the last minute broil should crisp it up.
Worth a try!
I almost always ruin the salmon, but this time I was a rock star. I added a tinge of bourbon to the glaze, cooked at 425 for about 6 minutes, then finished under the broiler. Heavenly and so, so easy. Thanks Sam!
JoolsB
Looks delicious. When I roast salmon I use 425 for 10 minutes and let sit for 5-10 minutes. Comes out rare.
Baking trick for easiest pan cleanup (and no foil waste). Use a silicone baking sheet liner.
Deb
Don't oil the foil. 50-50 brown sugar and mustard. Add a little bourbon and grated ginger. Bake at 425 for about 6 min then finish under broiler.
Ellie
I like this technique, but I found the glaze unappealingly wet after cooking, so I popped the fish under the broiler for a minute to dry/crisp it a bit. Next time I will undercook it to compensate for the broiler time. I think this would also be delicious with a miso glaze.
Anyway, great technique that I'll use again with many possible variations. Quick and delicious without stinking up the house with my usual super hot pan sear.
Laura Wood
First, don't oil the foil. Second, don't roast, broil. Put the oven shelf up as high as it goes & preheat the broiler. Third, use the coarse, country Dijon it adds more zip. How much? For 2-6 oz fillets, use about 2 heaping TB Dijon; add brown sugar until you like the taste. Broil the salmon fillets for 6 min, no more. Serve with stir-fried spinach and pine nuts.
Alternate: Add 1 tsp of ground ginger to the mustard/brown sugar mix. Gives it a bit more zip.
Gaven
I put a little bit of smoked paprika and honey into the glaze as I wasn’t digging it with just brown sugar and Dijon. Next time I would honestly coat the salmon and let it marinate in the fridge for about 30 minutes.
Lindsay
Added a little olive oil to the sugar and Dijon to try and cut the spice for a 4 year old. Don’t know if it made a difference but it turned out good! Kid got upset that his brother was eating eggs instead and only ate a few bites.
Maria
Very good! Rasted at 425 for 10 m with 2 minutes under broiler.Pat made with a ratio of 2:1 mustard to b sugar
For your consideration
If ppl want a reference point for the Dijon to Brown Sugar ratio — I used: ~1 tablespoon Brown sugar (used an actual spoon though) ~1 teaspoon Dijon The result was on the sweet side and just the right amount of moist imo. Did not broil.
Aarti
I recommend roasting for 10-11 minutes, not 12. It will be a regular in my diet.
mary
Keep the glaze light (thin covering). Everyone loved it! Served with Bittman’s sweet potatoe salad and roasted Brussels sprouts with garlic. Red wine. Yes!
Rachel
Added ginger and it was so yummy! Also read a comment about broiling, so I tried that, but after 5.5 minutes it wasn’t nearly cooked enough, so I would stick to the original recipe.
bluebonnet
This is excellent as written, but the second time I made it, I used 2 parts stoneground mustard to 1 part honey, placed the fillets skin side down on a foil lined baking sheet (not oiled), roasted at 425 for 6 minutes, then broiled on high for 6 minutes. It was even better!
private
Grain mustard, garlic powder and finish with the broiler
Paul Adamson
Quite tasteless - added garlic and jalapeño, but there was ultimately no taste, not even salmon taste.
Kathryn
This is a great combo- but in my opinion it works better pan fried,
Peter
I make a dry rub of equal parts Cumin, Coriander, Kosher Salt and Brown Sugar and 1/2 part ground Fennel. Coat the fleshy side. A little oil on a hot skillet fleshy side down for 2 min., flip and do 2 min skin side down. then into a 400° oven for 7-8 min. Comes out perfect every time.
Kelly
I usually spend hours perusing recipes, shopping and prepping and have thrown down some epic plates. My husband said this dish, prepared exactly as written (with exception of a splash of maple syrup added) was the best meal he has had in his LIFE. !?$#@? I agree it was pretty fantastic. And SO EASY! Served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and asparagus. SAVED :))
Sarah Block
This is my salmon but I use honey instead of garlic and a small amount of fresh rosemary
if you don’t care for honey mustard then this sweet mustard glazw is not for you
This recipe didn’t work for me. Salmon is a rich fish and benefits from an acidic sauce or glaze, and fresh herbs. I made the sauce with Grey Poupon mustard and a little maple syrup and some ground ginger. The mustard and ginger alone would have been perfect. The sweetness of the maple syrup (and I didn’t use much) just felt unnecessary and cloying.
