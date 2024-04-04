Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (2024)

BySharon Rhodes

This recipe for Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge is vegan, refined sugar-free, and gluten-free. A delicious no-bake treat!

Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (1)

Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (2)

IN THIS POST: Everything you need to make Tahini Fudge

Ingredients

  • Tahini
  • Maple syrup
  • Coconut oil
  • Vanilla extract
  • Chopped walnuts
  • Sea salt

Instructions to make this recipe

First, line a loaf pan with parchment paper and set it aside.

Second, add the tahini, melted coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla to a mixing bowl and stir until smooth.

Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (3)

Third, add in the walnuts and stir again to combine. Remember to save a few of those walnuts to scatter on top of the fudge!

Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (4)

I like to use a fair amount of walnuts in this recipe. They are so buttery good and add that crunchy texture we all love.

Next, once it is all stirred together, pour the mixture into the parchment-lined loaf pan.

Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (5)

After five minutes, remove the pan from the freezer and sprinkle the last handful of reserved chopped walnuts on the top – this is so they won’t sink and you can see the nuts. Finish with a sprinkling of sea salt. Chef’s kiss!

Pop the pan back into the freezer for another thirty minutes to set.

Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (6)

FAQS, Tips, and Substitutions

  • What is tahini? It is a condiment made from toasted and ground sesame seeds and is popular in middle eastern recipes. The seed is hulled and roasted, then it is processed into the most delightful and versatile sauce. You can buy tahini sauce in the same aisle as peanut butter in most grocery stores. You can also buy an organic brand of tahini from both Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s.
  • Is tahini keto? Yes! Tahini is low in carbohydrates. Each square of this fudge has less than 5 grams of carbs.
  • TIP! You can use any size loaf pan but keep in mind the larger the pan the thinner your fudge will be. I use a standard 7 x 3 loaf pan.
  • TIP! – Cut these even smaller for bite-sized treats. A great tip if you are counting calories.
  • Store this fudge in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.
  • Fancy a chocolate tahini fudge? Easy peasy. Simply sprinkle some chocolate chips in the mixture or on top before freezing. Be sure to use dark chocolate chips if you want to keep this recipe dairy-free.
Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (7)

Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (8)

Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (9)

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 0 minutes mins

FREEZE 30 minutes mins

Total Time 35 minutes mins

Course Dessert, Snack

Cuisine American

Servings 24

Calories 105 kcal

Equipment

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Line a 3 x 7 loaf pan with parchment paper and set aside.

  • Add the tahini, melted coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla to a medium-sized mixing bowl and stir really well until everything is well combined.

  • Stir in the chopped walnuts ( leave a handful out for later ) and using a spatula, pour the mixture into the prepared loaf pan. Transfer the pan to the freezer for five minutes.

  • Take the pan out of the freezer and sprinkle with sea salt and the reserved handful of chopped walnuts. Place the pan back into the freezer for another half hour.

  • Take the pan out and cut into 24 squares.

  • Store these in the freezer in a sealed container. NOTE – They WILL melt at room temperature quickly so these are best eaten right out of the freezer.

Video

Nutrition

Calories: 105kcalCarbohydrates: 5gProtein: 2gFat: 9gSaturated Fat: 3gSodium: 28mgPotassium: 64mgFiber: 1gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 7IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 20mgIron: 1mg

Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (2024)
