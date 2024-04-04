Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge - Easy No Bake Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

This recipe for Salted Maple Walnut Tahini Fudge is vegan, refined sugar-free, and gluten-free. A delicious no-bake treat!

Ingredients

Tahini

Maple syrup

Coconut oil

Vanilla extract

Chopped walnuts

Sea salt

Instructions to make this recipe

First, line a loaf pan with parchment paper and set it aside.

Second, add the tahini, melted coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla to a mixing bowl and stir until smooth.

Third, add in the walnuts and stir again to combine. Remember to save a few of those walnuts to scatter on top of the fudge!

I like to use a fair amount of walnuts in this recipe. They are so buttery good and add that crunchy texture we all love.

Next, once it is all stirred together, pour the mixture into the parchment-lined loaf pan.

After five minutes, remove the pan from the freezer and sprinkle the last handful of reserved chopped walnuts on the top – this is so they won’t sink and you can see the nuts. Finish with a sprinkling of sea salt. Chef’s kiss!

Pop the pan back into the freezer for another thirty minutes to set.

FAQS, Tips, and Substitutions

What is tahini? It is a condiment made from toasted and ground sesame seeds and is popular in middle eastern recipes . The seed is hulled and roasted, then it is processed into the most delightful and versatile sauce. You can buy tahini sauce in the same aisle as peanut butter in most grocery stores. You can also buy an organic brand of tahini from both Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s.

It is a condiment made from toasted and and is popular in . The seed is hulled and roasted, then it is processed into the most delightful and versatile sauce. You can in the same aisle as peanut butter in most grocery stores. You can also buy an from both Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. Is tahini keto? Yes! Tahini is low in carbohydrates . Each square of this fudge has less than 5 grams of carbs.

Yes! Tahini is low in . Each square of this fudge has less than 5 grams of carbs. TIP! You can use any size loaf pan but keep in mind the larger the pan the thinner your fudge will be. I use a standard 7 x 3 loaf pan.

You can use any size loaf pan but keep in mind the larger the pan the thinner your fudge will be. I use a standard 7 x 3 loaf pan. TIP! – Cut these even smaller for bite-sized treats . A great tip if you are counting calories .

– Cut these even smaller for . A great tip if you are counting . Store this fudge in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.

in the fridge or freezer. Fancy a chocolate tahini fudge? Easy peasy. Simply sprinkle some chocolate chips in the mixture or on top before freezing. Be sure to use dark chocolate chips if you want to keep this recipe dairy-free.

