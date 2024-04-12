Salty Balsamic Caramels Recipe on Food52 (2024)

These caramels are the perfect combination of salty, sweet, and acidic. The balsamic vinegar adds a pleasant tang that cuts the rich caramel and rounds the whole thing out. You won’t necessarily know it’s there, but you’ll know that something interesting is going on.

This recipe utilizes a two-step caramel process. First, you cook the sugar until it’s completely caramelized, then you add your wet ingredients and cook it one more time. This process allows you to take the sugar right up to the point of burning without actually burning it, then cooking it again to reach the desired texture. The temperatures in the recipe may be a bit higher than you’re used to, but don’t fret.

Make sure you have a candy thermometer handy before you begin, as it’s imperative that the sugar is cooked to the right temperature. Just five degrees can be the difference between caramel that’s runny, and caramel that’s perfectly taffy-like. Go slow, don’t rush the cooking process, and follow each step precisely. —Jesse Szewczyk