See's Fudge Recipe Copycat (2024)

This See’s Fudge Recipe is the easiest, most foolproof fudge recipe ever! It never gets grainy and comes out rich and creamy every time.

This homemade fudge recipe tastes exactly like the real, actual, classic See’s fudge recipe! It tastes just like the delicious old fashioned fudge that comes from the famous candy shop. To make sure, I made a batch, then went to See’s so I could do a side-by-side flavor comparison. Guess what? Everyone who did a taste comparison (a blind comparison I might add) with me agreed that THIS recipe tasted better! This easy fudge recipe makes beautiful gifts for Christmas or birthdays and is a fun treat to make with your kids.

Ingredients in this Fudge Recipe

This easy chocolate fudge recipe is the most foolproof recipe ever. It comes out smooth every time, never grainy. I have tried other recipes that take much longer to prepare and trust me, it is so unnecessary! You really don’t need more than 15 minutes for perfect fudge! Here’s what you need:

Milk chocolate – I use two 8-ounce Hershey bars broken into pieces.

I use two 8-ounce Hershey bars broken into pieces. Semi-sweet chocolate chips – 24 ounces (or two bags). I use the Guittard brand but any of your favorites will work.

24 ounces (or two bags). I use the Guittard brand but any of your favorites will work. Butter – melted

melted Marshmallow fluff – one jar (or about 7 ounces)

one jar (or about 7 ounces) Sugar – Yes, 4 ½ cups is a lot. But life is all about having little treats, am I right?

Yes, 4 ½ cups is a lot. But life is all about having little treats, am I right? Evaporated milk – NOT sweetened condensed milk

NOT sweetened condensed milk Nuts- completely optional. Chopped walnuts, pecans, almonds, or pistachios all work great with this recipe.

Tips For Making This Fudge Recipe

Follow the recipe– This might seem like a no-brainer, but with fudge, you want to be pretty exact. Substitutions do not fare well with this recipe. We have had readers that have swapped ingredients out or left them out, and they have been disappointed with the results. Stir and scrape the sides when mixing –You want to get all that chocolate melted and smooth. Be sure to use a heavy rubber scraper spatula to help you accomplish this. Make sure to scrape way down to the bottom of the bowl to incorporate it all. Make sure your fudge is completely smooth before pouring it in. You also want to stir until the sheen is gone. It will become thick and harder to stir, which is a good thing! Use parchment paper– For easy removal of the fudge from the pan, butter the baking dish, lay the parchment paper in, and then butter the parchment paper. Avoid using aluminum foil. It rips easily and can stick to the fudge. Keep it cool –For this fudge recipe, you will want to keep it in the refrigerator so it keeps its form. Keeping it at room temperature will make the fudge too soft and the texture won’t be right. Pour it in quickly, then leave it alone –Pour the hot fudge mixture into your prepared pan. Quickly smooth it into an even layer while it’s still hot. It will begin to set fast in the square baking dish and it won’t look as smooth if you keep running your spatula over it. Also, try not to bump your pan after it gets set. It will cause ripples in the fudge (I learned this the hard way). Try to quickly set it somewhere it won’t get bumped or moved until it has cooled enough to put it in the fridge. Be patient –Wait until the fudge sets before cutting. You will get nice, perfect squares if you wait until it has completely cooled through. Slice before serving –Again, be patient. For fresh, creamy fudge, cut it just before you serve it. Fudge tends to dry out over time. Cut it into 1-inch squares just before you eat it. If you must cut it earlier, be sure to keep the cut pieces in an airtight container or covered with plastic wrap.

If the Fudge Doesn’t Set

The reason I love this recipe is that it isn’t as temperamental as other fudge recipes. The reason it doesn’t get grainy is because you don’t cook the chocolate on the stove and that keeps it from getting too hot. Pouring the hot liquid over the chocolate is JUST enough to melt it and get it to the temperature you want without overheating. That being said, sometimes the hot liquid you pour over it doesn’t get hot enough, causing the fudge to not set properly. You want to make sure you get a nice rolling boil when you heat the sugar and evaporated milk. Make sure you are heating this in a LARGE enough pot because it will bubble up and expand. You WANT this to expand to be a rolling boil so it gets hot enough to pour over your chocolate, otherwise, it won’t get up to the right temperature and it won’t set right. Just watch it closely andstir constantlyso it doesn’t burn. Another factor that can cause your fudge to not set up is humidity. If it is a very humid day when you make your fudge, it may have difficulty setting.

5-Star Reviews

Here are just a few of the 5-star reviews we’ve received over the many years this popular recipe has been on our website:

“I love this recipe! This was my first attempt at making fudge and I was so happy with it. Many thanks for sharing your recipe so my family and I can enjoy this super yummy, smooth fudge. I’m certain I will be sharing it for years to come.” -Brooke

This is the best fudge recipe I have ever made. The only thing I did different is add 1 Tbsp of vanilla bean paste. Delicious, smooth, and not grainy at all!! Very easy to make. – Elizabeth

“By far, the most delicious fudge our family has ever tasted!! It is so smooth, so rich. Used 60% dark chocolate this time, gave it a deep, chocolatey flavor. Will never try another recipe!!! – Julie

Frequently Asked Questions

Let’s be honest, fudge can be intimidating! Before you get started, here are some questions we are frequently asked that may help ease some of your concerns. You can do it!

Can I use marshmallows instead of marshmallow cream or fluff? In a word, no. We have had readers try it and they say it doesn’t turn out right. We haven’t tried it before, but I can tell you it won’t be the same. Some say that they have melted marshmallows down or used a recipe to actually make marshmallow fluff, but again, we haven’t tried this so we can’t tell you for sure that it will work. We like to keep things simple and always stick to this original fudge recipe. Do I need a candy thermometer for this recipe? See Also Cranberry Curd Tart RecipeHomemade Crunch Bars (Award Winning Recipe!)Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe)Easiest Caramels Recipe (Microwave Version) - Cooking Classy No, you don’t. If you follow the directions, a candy thermometer isn’t necessary. Please use a timer! Can I use a sugar substitute for this recipe? We don’t recommend using less sugar or using sugar substitutes for this recipe. In fact, we don’t recommend substituting any of the ingredients for anything low-sugar or low-fat. It just won’t set up the way it is supposed to. Can I freeze fudge? Yes! This fudge recipe freezes great! Just cut it into squares and wrap it in freezer paper and put it in a freezer container to freeze. Once frozen, you can transfer it to a freezer-safe Ziplock bag. When ready to eat, just thaw in the fridge until soft. I like to thaw it in the fridge overnight.

How to Make See’s Fudge