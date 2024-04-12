Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (2024)

By Jennifer Zhang · Dec 2, 2022 · This post may contain affiliate links · 2 Comments

My keto snowball cookies are a delicious holiday classic made low-carb and sugar-free! They're soft and buttery with a melt in your mouth texture. A must bake keto Christmas cookies recipe!

All we want for Christmas is cookies, cookies, cookies. Let it snow in your kitchen with these beautifully festive snowballs that will bring joy to your keto table.

You won’t miss carbs and they are so easy to make that we have a feeling you’ll want to make these all year round. And you know what? Nothing is stopping you!

We all know how hard it can be to stick to a low carb diet during the holiday season. With so many get-togethers and parties with food that is as far from keto as possible. Well, now you don't have to worry!

Our keto snowball cookies are low carb and taste just like traditional snowballs. They are soft, buttery and melt in your mouth while you eat them! Each cookie contains just 1.1g net carbs and luckily this recipe makes a large batch.

Almond flour - very fine blanched almond flour.

- very fine blanched almond flour. Erythritol

Butter - soft butter at room temperature

- soft butter at room temperature Milk - full-fat

- full-fat Vanilla extract

Salt

Dried cranberries - you can add a dried cranberry to each snowball but this will make the cookie have 2.8g net carbs, so you won't be able to eat as many!

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius) and line a baking pan with baking paper.

Grab a large bowl and combine ½ cup of your powdered Erythritol with the almond flour and salt.

Add the softened butter, milk and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients.

Start kneading all the ingredients together until it reaches a dough texture.

Now it's time to start shaping the snowballs! This recipe makes a good-sized batch of 26 snowballs so it's great to share with others.

Divide the dough into 26 pieces and shape them into balls with your hands.

Arrange the snowballs on your baking pan and bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven.

Let the snowballs rest until they reach room temperature and then dust over the remaining Erythritol.

Optionally, add a dried cranberry to each cookie (a great idea if others aren't worrying about carbs!)

