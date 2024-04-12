Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (2024)

By Jennifer Zhang · · This post may contain affiliate links · 2 Comments

Jump to Recipe

My keto snowball cookies are a delicious holiday classic made low-carb and sugar-free! They're soft and buttery with a melt in your mouth texture. A must bake keto Christmas cookies recipe!

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (1)
Table of Contents
  • Ingredients You'll Need
  • How to Make Keto Snowball Cookies
  • Other Keto Dessert Recipes
  • 📖 Recipe
  • 💬 Reviews

All we want for Christmas is cookies, cookies, cookies. Let it snow in your kitchen with these beautifully festive snowballs that will bring joy to your keto table.

You won’t miss carbs and they are so easy to make that we have a feeling you’ll want to make these all year round. And you know what? Nothing is stopping you!

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (2)

We all know how hard it can be to stick to a low carb diet during the holiday season. With so many get-togethers and parties with food that is as far from keto as possible. Well, now you don't have to worry!

Our keto snowball cookies are low carb and taste just like traditional snowballs. They are soft, buttery and melt in your mouth while you eat them! Each cookie contains just 1.1g net carbs and luckily this recipe makes a large batch.

Ingredients You'll Need

To make snowball keto cookies you'll need (exact measurements in the recipe card below):

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (3)
  • Almond flour - very fine blanched almond flour.
  • Erythritol
  • Butter - soft butter at room temperature
  • Milk - full-fat
  • Vanilla extract
  • Salt
  • Dried cranberries - you can add a dried cranberry to each snowball but this will make the cookie have 2.8g net carbs, so you won't be able to eat as many!

How to Make Keto Snowball Cookies

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius) and line a baking pan with baking paper.

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (4)

Grab a large bowl and combine ½ cup of your powdered Erythritol with the almond flour and salt.

Add the softened butter, milk and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients.

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (5)

Start kneading all the ingredients together until it reaches a dough texture.

Now it's time to start shaping the snowballs! This recipe makes a good-sized batch of 26 snowballs so it's great to share with others.

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (6)

Divide the dough into 26 pieces and shape them into balls with your hands.

Arrange the snowballs on your baking pan and bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven.

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (7)

Let the snowballs rest until they reach room temperature and then dust over the remaining Erythritol.

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (8)

Optionally, add a dried cranberry to each cookie (a great idea if others aren't worrying about carbs!)

See Also
See's Fudge Recipe CopycatEasiest Caramels Recipe (Microwave Version) - Cooking ClassyBrownie Brittle Recipe22 Delicious Kale Recipes Our Editors Recommend

Other Keto Dessert Recipes

Here are some more delicious sweet treats that won't knock you out of ketosis:

  • Cocoa Chia Pudding
  • Keto Donut Holes
  • 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
  • Keto Coconut Cookies
  • Chocolate Cheesecake Fat Bombs

📖 Recipe

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (9)

Keto Snowball Cookies Recipe

Jennifer Zhang

My keto snowball cookies are a delicious holiday classic made low-carb and sugar-free! They're soft and buttery with a melt in your mouth texture. A must bake keto Christmas cookies recipe!

5 from 2 votes

Print Pin Review

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Total Time 20 minutes mins

Course Cookies, Dessert

Cuisine American

See Also
Cranberry Curd Tart Recipe

Servings 26 cookies

Calories 73 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups Almond Flour
  • ¾ cup Erythritol powdered
  • ½ cup Butter softened
  • 1.8 oz Cranberries dried (optional)
  • ¼ cup Milk full-fat
  • 2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
  • ¼ teaspoon Salt

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and line a baking pan with baking paper.

  • In a mixing bowl combine ½ cup of the powdered Erythritol with the almond flour and salt.

  • Add the butter, milk and vanilla extract and knead with your hands to make a dough. Divide into 26 pieces and shape into balls. Arrange them on the prepared baking tray.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven.

  • Let them reach room temperature before you dust them with the remaining powdered Erythritol.

  • Top each cookie with a piece of cranberry and serve.

Notes

Net Carbs: 1.1g

Net Carbs (with Cranberries): 2.8g

Nutrition

Serving: 1cookie | Calories: 73kcal | Carbohydrates: 1.3g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 5.2g | Saturated Fat: 2.6g | Cholesterol: 9.4mg | Sodium: 23.2mg | Potassium: 6.3mg | Fiber: 0.2g | Sugar: 0.3g | Vitamin A: 29.9IU | Calcium: 1.5mg | Iron: 0.1mg | Net Carbs: 1.1g

Nutritional information for the recipe is calculated based on the ingredients in each recipe. It is provided as a courtesy and is an estimate only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipe we provide. Erythritol and other sugar-free sweetener carbs are not included in the carb counts. Net carbohydrates are the total carbohydrates minus dietary fiber.

Copyright

© KetoDietYum.com – Unauthorized use of this material without written permission is strictly prohibited unless for personal offline purposes. Single images may be used when full credit and a link back to the original content on KetoDietYum.com is provided.

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (10)

More Low Carb Keto Cookies Recipes

  • Keto Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
  • Keto Ginger Snap Cookies
  • Keto Sugar Free Cookies
  • No-Bake Keto Almond Butter Cookies

First published on . Post updated on with additional information.

Reader Interactions

The Comments

    Leave A Review Or Ask A Question

  1. Rosy Cabrera

    What is the milk for? It’s not in the directions

    Reply

    • Jennifer Zhang

      Hi Rosy, sorry I forgot to add it. It goes in with the butter and vanilla extract. I've fixed the recipe and instructions, thanks for pointing that out 🙂

      Reply

Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (2024)
Top Articles
10 Vegan Ghanaian Recipes You Need to Try - Best of Vegan
10 Best Cheap VPNs in 2024: Secure, Fast & Under $4/Month
Bat-Ouwe-Zate หรือ Hello castle - The Digital House
วิธีการ เรียกใช้ไฟล์ BAT ใน Windows: 13 ขั้นตอน (พร้อมรูปภาพ)
Latest Posts
Goedkoopste VPN's van 2024: een duidelijke top 5! | VPNGids
9 Christmas Soap Recipes – Handmade Cold Process Soap Gifts - Simple Life Mom
Article information

Author: Ray Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 5991

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ray Christiansen

Birthday: 1998-05-04

Address: Apt. 814 34339 Sauer Islands, Hirtheville, GA 02446-8771

Phone: +337636892828

Job: Lead Hospitality Designer

Hobby: Urban exploration, Tai chi, Lockpicking, Fashion, Gunsmithing, Pottery, Geocaching

Introduction: My name is Ray Christiansen, I am a fair, good, cute, gentle, vast, glamorous, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.