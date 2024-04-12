Best Keto Snowball Cookies (Keto Christmas Cookie Recipe) (2024)

By Jennifer Zhang · · This post may contain affiliate links · 2 Comments
Jump to Recipe
My keto snowball cookies are a delicious holiday classic made low-carb and sugar-free! They're soft and buttery with a melt in your mouth texture. A must bake keto Christmas cookies recipe!
Table of Contents
- Ingredients You'll Need
- How to Make Keto Snowball Cookies
- Other Keto Dessert Recipes
- 📖 Recipe
- 💬 Reviews
All we want for Christmas is cookies, cookies, cookies. Let it snow in your kitchen with these beautifully festive snowballs that will bring joy to your keto table.
You won’t miss carbs and they are so easy to make that we have a feeling you’ll want to make these all year round. And you know what? Nothing is stopping you!
We all know how hard it can be to stick to a low carb diet during the holiday season. With so many get-togethers and parties with food that is as far from keto as possible. Well, now you don't have to worry!
Our keto snowball cookies are low carb and taste just like traditional snowballs. They are soft, buttery and melt in your mouth while you eat them! Each cookie contains just 1.1g net carbs and luckily this recipe makes a large batch.
Ingredients You'll Need
To make snowball keto cookies you'll need (exact measurements in the recipe card below):
- Almond flour - very fine blanched almond flour.
- Erythritol
- Butter - soft butter at room temperature
- Milk - full-fat
- Vanilla extract
- Salt
- Dried cranberries - you can add a dried cranberry to each snowball but this will make the cookie have 2.8g net carbs, so you won't be able to eat as many!
How to Make Keto Snowball Cookies
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius) and line a baking pan with baking paper.
Grab a large bowl and combine ½ cup of your powdered Erythritol with the almond flour and salt.
Add the softened butter, milk and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients.
Start kneading all the ingredients together until it reaches a dough texture.
Now it's time to start shaping the snowballs! This recipe makes a good-sized batch of 26 snowballs so it's great to share with others.
Divide the dough into 26 pieces and shape them into balls with your hands.
Arrange the snowballs on your baking pan and bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven.
Let the snowballs rest until they reach room temperature and then dust over the remaining Erythritol.
Optionally, add a dried cranberry to each cookie (a great idea if others aren't worrying about carbs!)
Other Keto Dessert Recipes
Here are some more delicious sweet treats that won't knock you out of ketosis:
- Cocoa Chia Pudding
- Keto Donut Holes
- 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
- Keto Coconut Cookies
- Chocolate Cheesecake Fat Bombs
📖 Recipe
Keto Snowball Cookies Recipe
Jennifer Zhang
My keto snowball cookies are a delicious holiday classic made low-carb and sugar-free! They're soft and buttery with a melt in your mouth texture. A must bake keto Christmas cookies recipe!
5 from 2 votes
Print Pin Review
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 10 minutes mins
Total Time 20 minutes mins
Course Cookies, Dessert
Cuisine American
Servings 26 cookies
Calories 73 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups Almond Flour
- ¾ cup Erythritol powdered
- ½ cup Butter softened
- 1.8 oz Cranberries dried (optional)
- ¼ cup Milk full-fat
- 2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
- ¼ teaspoon Salt
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and line a baking pan with baking paper.
In a mixing bowl combine ½ cup of the powdered Erythritol with the almond flour and salt.
Add the butter, milk and vanilla extract and knead with your hands to make a dough. Divide into 26 pieces and shape into balls. Arrange them on the prepared baking tray.
Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven.
Let them reach room temperature before you dust them with the remaining powdered Erythritol.
Top each cookie with a piece of cranberry and serve.
Notes
Net Carbs: 1.1g
Net Carbs (with Cranberries): 2.8g
Nutrition
Serving: 1cookie | Calories: 73kcal | Carbohydrates: 1.3g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 5.2g | Saturated Fat: 2.6g | Cholesterol: 9.4mg | Sodium: 23.2mg | Potassium: 6.3mg | Fiber: 0.2g | Sugar: 0.3g | Vitamin A: 29.9IU | Calcium: 1.5mg | Iron: 0.1mg | Net Carbs: 1.1g
Nutritional information for the recipe is calculated based on the ingredients in each recipe. It is provided as a courtesy and is an estimate only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipe we provide. Erythritol and other sugar-free sweetener carbs are not included in the carb counts. Net carbohydrates are the total carbohydrates minus dietary fiber.
Copyright
© KetoDietYum.com – Unauthorized use of this material without written permission is strictly prohibited unless for personal offline purposes. Single images may be used when full credit and a link back to the original content on KetoDietYum.com is provided.
Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!
More Low Carb Keto Cookies Recipes
- Keto Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
- Keto Ginger Snap Cookies
- Keto Sugar Free Cookies
- No-Bake Keto Almond Butter Cookies
First published on . Post updated on with additional information.
Reader Interactions
The Comments
Rosy Cabrera
What is the milk for? It’s not in the directions
Reply
Jennifer Zhang
Hi Rosy, sorry I forgot to add it. It goes in with the butter and vanilla extract. I've fixed the recipe and instructions, thanks for pointing that out 🙂
Reply