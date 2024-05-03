Sesame Noodles with Chicken (30-min Dinner Recipe) - Foolproof Living (2024)

Home / Recipes / Dinner / Chicken / Sesame Noodles with Chicken
Published on June 7, 2022 · Updated on April 10, 2023 · By Aysegul Sanford
Sesame Noodles with Chicken make a filling, authentic Thai dish that no one can resist. Inspired by the NY Times’ sesame noodles, this weeknight recipe combines fresh ginger, earthy peanuts, and crisp asparagus for a complete meal.
Yields: 4 servings
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Cook Time: 15 minutes mins
Total: 30 minutes mins
Even better, this sesame chicken noodles dish only uses pantry ingredients to prepare, which is also why it ranks high amongst my favorite Asian recipes, including Sesame Chicken Salad, Thai Lemongrass Chicken, and Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry.
Why Should You Try This Recipe?
Few Asian recipes are as flavorful, simple, or versatile as chicken with sesame noodles. You won’t believe how much there is to love about this mouthwatering meal.
- Not only does this classic Asian comfort food come together in less than 30 minutes, but it also tastes better than takeout from your favorite Thai or Chinese restaurants.
- There are countless ways to customize sesame noodles with chicken and asparagus using whatever ingredients you have on hand. No more last-minute runs to the grocery store!
- You can serve sesame chicken with noodles warm or cold, making it the ultimate meal plan-friendly dinner recipe.
Ingredients You’ll Need
To make this sesame noodles recipe, you’ll need three sets of ingredients:
- Chicken, asparagus, and noodles: Gather sesame oil, ground chicken, asparagus, black and white sesame seeds, and ramen noodles (seasonings discarded).
- Peanut butter sauce: For the spicy peanut chicken noodles’ sauce, you’ll need unsweetened creamy peanut butter, minced garlic, grated ginger, soy sauce (low sodium soy sauce can also be used), rice vinegar, coconut sugar, and fresh lime juice. You may also add Sriracha or sambal oelek chili paste for an extra spicy and strong flavor.
- Garnishes: To garnish your Asian noodle bowls, you may use sesame seeds, chopped scallions, chopped peanuts, and fresh cilantro (optional).
Substitutions
- Noodles: I prepare my sesame ground chicken with ramen noodles, but nearly any kind of noodles will work for this dish. For instance, you can make ground chicken with udon noodles, soba noodles, Chinese egg noodles, rice noodles, or even spaghetti for a tasty sesame chicken pasta.
- Low-carb option: Use zucchini noodles and butternut squash noodles instead of ramen noodles for a low-carb but just as delicious option.
- Chicken: I put the ground chicken in my peanut sesame noodles, but almost any lean chicken will do. Leftover roast chicken, Baked Bone-In Chicken Breasts, shredded chicken from leftover rotisserie chicken, grilled boneless skinless chicken thighs, and even ground turkey make yummy substitutions.
- Vegetables: You can add countless vegetables to your spicy peanut noodles with chicken. Great options include broccoli, edamame, bean sprouts, snow peas, snap peas, red bell pepper, and cabbage (the same veggie I use in my Chicken Broccoli Lo Mein!). However, you can also add leftover Baked Asparagus, Air Fryer Asparagus, Steamed Asparagus or Sautéed Asparagus and Mushrooms for even simpler meal prep.
- Sugar: If you don’t have coconut sugar on hand, brown sugar and honey work just as well. Additionally, if you use sweetened peanut butter in the sauce, be sure to adjust the sweetness according to your taste buds.
How to Make
This 30-minute recipe for sesame noodles and chicken comes together in a snap for beginner and expert chefs alike. Preparing authentic Asian recipes has never been so easy.
- Sauté the chicken: Heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Then, add the ground chicken to the hot oil, using a wooden spoon to break any large pieces, and cook until no longer pink (7-8 minutes).
- Cook the asparagus: Add the chopped asparagus to the pan, stirring occasionally. Cook the vegetables until they are crisp-tender (4-5 minutes).
- Toast the sesame seeds: Place a small, empty skillet over medium heat and add the sesame seeds. Toast, frequently stirring, for 4-5 minutes, or until golden brown. Be sure not to leave the seeds unattended, as they can burn quickly.
- Cook noodles: While the sesame seeds toast, fill a medium saucepan with water and a tablespoon of salt. Bring the mixture to a boil. Then, add the ramen noodles (without the seasonings!) and cook according to the package directions. I boiled mine for 2 minutes. Once cooked, drain noodles while saving ¼ cup of the pasta water.
- Make the peanut sauce: While the chicken cooks, combine the unsweetened creamy peanut butter, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, coconut sugar (or brown sugar), lime juice, and—if desired—Sriracha. Whisk together in a measuring cup until thoroughly mixed.
- Assemble: Just before serving, add the cooked pasta to the skillet with the chicken and asparagus. Then, drizzle the hot sesame noodles with the peanut butter sauce and add the chopped green onions. Use kitchen tongs to toss the ingredients until the sauce evenly coats the noodles. If it gets too sticky, drizzle it with the reserved cooking water as you toss.
- Garnish: Divide the warm sesame peanut noodles with chicken into bowls and garnish with chopped peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, and—if desired—cilantro and wedges of lime.
What to Serve with Sesame Noodles
Spicy chicken noodles make an excellent pair with dozens of savory sides. So go ahead and try some of the vegetable dishes below to turn your Asian noodles into a healthy meal:
- Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms
- Baked Portobello Mushrooms
- Crispy Baked Eggplant
- Air Fryer Green Beans
- Any of my Quinoa Salads
How to Make Ahead, Meal Prep, and Store Leftovers
Sesame chicken meal prep is what every chef-on-the-go needs. Quick and storage-friendly, this sesame noodle bowl recipe will transform your meal plans.
- Make ahead: To make ground chicken stir fry noodles ahead of time, begin by making the peanut butter sauce first, and then prepare the garnishes. Finally, cook the chicken and asparagus. When ready to eat, cook the noodles, assemble your sesame noodle bowls, and serve.
- Meal prep: For quick meal prep, prepare your peanut sauce, chicken and asparagus, and noodles, and store them in an airtight container with the sauce reserved on the side. Then, cut up your garnishes and store them in a separate container. Just before serving, give your noodle sauce a good shake, drizzle the sesame noodles with the sauce and if preferred, warm the spicy chicken peanut noodles and top it with the prepared garnishes.
- Storage: To store, wait until your spicy noodles with chicken reach room temperature. Then, place your leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat the dish in the microwave or on the stovetop when ready to eat. If you use the stovetop method, you may want to add a splash of water, chicken broth, or vegetable broth to the skillet to keep the noodles tender.
Expert Tips
Anyone can whip up spicy sesame noodles with chicken and peanuts using these pro tips. Hassle-free and delicious to boot, healthy noodle bowls are a great meal for any chef to make.
- Multitasking: Performing multiple steps at once is the key to making this Asian noodle bowl recipe as seamlessly—and quickly!—as possible. I suggest preparing your peanut sauce while sautéeing your spicy sesame chicken. It also helps to boil your ramen noodles while toasting your sesame seeds.
- Toast the sesame seeds: Though it may seem unnecessary, taking the time to toast your sesame seeds is a game-changer when it comes to taste. Give your seeds a nice crunch and unlock all their delicious, nutty flavors with this one simple step.
FAQs:
What kind of sauce noodles go well with sesame chicken?
In my opinion, peanut butter sauce adds incomparable flavor (and extra protein!) to sesame chicken. However, curry sauce can also add great flavor to this sweet-and-spicy dish.
Can I freeze sesame noodles?
I don’t recommend freezing chicken Asian noodle recipes, as the extreme cold will ruin the texture of your noodles.
This recipe is adapted with changes from New York Times’ Sesame Noodles with Chicken and Peanuts and America’s Test Kitchen’s Sesame Noodles recipes.
Sesame Noodles with Chicken Recipe
By Aysegul Sanford
Yields: 4 servings
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Cook Time: 15 minutes mins
Total Time: 30 minutes mins
Sesame noodles with chicken and asparagus for a healthy weeknight chicken recipe. Drizzled with a velvety peanut butter sauce, this Asian noodles dish is guaranteed to become a favorite in your weekly menu.
Ingredients
Chicken & Vegetables:
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 pound ground chicken or leftover chicken
- 1 bunch asparagus* woody ends trimmed & cut into 2-inch pieces
- ¼ cup sesame seeds black & white
For The Noodles:
- 3 packets of ramen noodles seasonings discarded
Peanut Sauce:
- ¼ cup unsweetened creamy peanut butter
- 3 cloves of garlic minced
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger peeled and grated
- 5 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons coconut sugar or brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon lime juice freshly squeezed
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha optional
As Garnish:
- 4 scallions both green and white parts sliced thinly
- ½ cup peanuts chopped
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro chopped
- Wedges of lime
Instructions
To cook the chicken: Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the ground chicken and cook, breaking the large pieces with a wooden spoon, for 7-8 minutes or until no longer pink.
Add in the asparagus and let it cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes.
Toast the sesame seeds: Place sesame seeds in a small empty skillet over medium heat. Toast, stirring frequently, for 4-5 minutes or until they turn golden brown. Do not leave the site of it as they can burn easily.
Cook the ramen noodles: Meanwhile to cook the ramen noodles, fill a medium-sized saucepan with water and a tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 2 minutes. Save ¼ cup of the pasta water and drain the rest.
Make the noodle sauce: While the chicken is cooking, make the peanut butter sauce. To do so, whisk together peanut butter, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, lime juice, and Sriracha ( if using) in a measuring cup.
Assemble: Right before serving, place the ramen noodles into the skillet with chicken and asparagus. Drizzle it with the peanut butter sauce and add in the chopped scallions. Using kitchen tongs, give it a toss making sure that the noodles are evenly coated with the sauce. If it gets too sticky, drizzle it with the reserved pasta water as you toss.
Divide the noodles into bowls and garnish with chopped peanuts, sesame seeds, wedges of lime, and chopped fresh cilantro, if using.
Notes
- Make ahead: To make this recipe ahead of time, make the peanut butter sauce and cook the chicken and asparagus a day in advance and store them in separate airtight containers in the fridge. When ready to eat, cook the noodles, assemble your sesame noodle bowls, and serve.
- Meal prep: For quick meal prep, prepare your peanut sauce, chicken and asparagus, and noodles, and store them in an airtight container with the sauce reserved on the side. Then, cut up your garnishes and store them in a separate container. Just before serving, give your noodle sauce a good shake, drizzle the sesame noodles with the sauce and if preferred, warm it up in the microwave in 30-second intervals and top it with the prepared garnishes.
- Storage: To store, wait until it reaches room temperature. Then, place your leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat the dish in the microwave or on the stovetop when ready to eat. If you use the stovetop method, you may want to add a splash of water, chicken broth, or vegetable broth to the skillet to keep the noodles tender.
- Want to make this sesame noodles dish even faster? Use leftover chicken!
- I used asparagus as the vegetable in this recipe but broccoli, snap peas, peas, etc. would all work as the vegetable.
Nutrition
Calories: 506kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 33g | Fat: 38g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 12g | Monounsaturated Fat: 17g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 98mg | Sodium: 1503mg | Potassium: 978mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 226IU | Vitamin C: 7mg | Calcium: 146mg | Iron: 4mg
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Asian Cuisine, Thai Cuisine
