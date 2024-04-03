Set Up Apple TV VPN in Just 3 Easy Steps | PIA VPN (2024)

Bypass ISP Throttling



A common cause of low-quality streams and buffering is when an ISP intentionally slows down your internet connection based on your activity. When you connect to a VPN server, your traffic is encrypted, so your ISP can’t see when you’re streaming and slow you down.

Note: PIA VPN is not intended for copyright circumvention. PIA VPN puts your privacy first and we don’t track our users’ activity. That said, you should always comply with relevant laws, including copyright.