Set Up Apple TV VPN in Just 3 Easy Steps | PIA VPN (2024)

How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV
The PIA VPN app is available in the App Store for Apple TVs running tvOS 17. Installation is quick and easy, with no manual setup required.
Step 1
Subscribe to PIA VPN.
Step 2
Open the Apple TV App Store, search
for PIA VPN, and install the app.
Step 3
Connect to a server and start watching
your favorite shows securely.
Why Use a VPN for Apple TV?
Access a World of Content
Take your Apple TV with you when you travel abroad and maintain access to the movies and shows you rented or bought, live sports events, and music. It’s especially helpful when you travel to a country where Apple TV isn’t available yet – you can access your account with ease.
Enhance Privacy and Security
PIA VPN uses 256-bit encryption and masks your IP address to improve your privacy and security while streaming. It blocks IP tracking from third-party marketers, snoopers, government agencies, and anyone else trying to watch what you’re doing. It also prevents hackers from stealing your private data or credit card information.
Bypass ISP Throttling
A common cause of low-quality streams and buffering is when an ISP intentionally slows down your internet connection based on your activity. When you connect to a VPN server, your traffic is encrypted, so your ISP can’t see when you’re streaming and slow you down.
Note: PIA VPN is not intended for copyright circumvention. PIA VPN puts your privacy first and we don’t track our users’ activity. That said, you should always comply with relevant laws, including copyright.
Why PIA Is the Best Apple TV VPN
Get full VPN functionality when you download PIA VPN for tvOS 17 from the App Store. Download the native app for Apple TV like any other app; no need for router configurations or manual setup. The app is easy to use and even comes with light and dark modes for your convenience.
Global Server Network
We have secure servers in 91 countries, so you can watch Apple TV wherever you are. When you’re traveling abroad, you can easily connect to a server in your home country and access the same content you would at home.
Fast Speeds
Say goodbye to choppy video and streams that buffer. Enjoy watching Apple TV in UHD when you connect to our high-speed network, which includes 10-Gbps servers in multiple locations.
Strong Encryption
PIA VPN combines powerful 256-bit encryption with fast VPN protocols, so you don’t have to sacrifice security for speed. The encryption protects your data from hackers and snoopers, so you can enjoy Apple TV without a worry.
Best VPN for Privacy
It’s no one’s business but your own what you watch, buy, or rent on Apple TV. PIA has a strict no-logs policy, kill switch, and IP and DNS leak protection to make sure that your activity remains private.
Unlimited Bandwidth
Binge an entire series on Apple TV or go on a movie-watching marathon. We don’t limit your bandwidth or cap your data transfer, so you’ll never have to worry about slowdowns or sudden disconnects.
24/7 Customer Support
If you have any questions about using the PIA Apple TV app, our expert Customer Support team is available 24/7 via live chat or email. You can also find detailed installation guides on our searchable Knowledge Base.
How to Set Up PIA VPN on Older Apple TV versions
Until recently, Apple TV wasn’t compatible with VPN apps. That doesn’t mean you can’t have VPN protection for an Apple TV running tvOS 16 or earlier. Instead of installing a native VPN app, you can set up PIA on your router.
Follow these steps to set up PIA VPN on a compatible router.
- Subscribe to PIA.
- Make sure your router is compatible with a VPN, such as DD-WRT, FlashRouters, or LEDE.
- Configure PIA on your router.
- Connect to a server and enjoy streaming on Apple TV.
Using PIA on your router secures every device on your home network at once.
Other Ways to Change Your Apple TV Location
How to Set Up an Apple TV VPN Using Network Sharing
If you don’t have a VPN-compatible router, you can still set up a VPN connection on your Apple TV through an Ethernet cable or a Wi-Fi hotspot.
To share your VPN connection through an Ethernet cable:
- Get PIA VPN and install it on a device with an Ethernet port.
- Connect the device to your network.
- Open the PIA settings and open Allow LAN Traffic.
- Connect your Apple TV to the wired network using the Ethernet cable.
To share your VPN connection through a Hotspot:
- Get PIA VPN and install it on your phone.
- Open the PIA settings and open Allow LAN Traffic.
- Turn on your hotspot.
- Connect Apple TV to your hotspot.
Change your Virtual Location with Smart DNS
Smart DNS lets you change your virtual location straight from your Apple TV with no tech knowledge required.
- Select Apple TV from the Device List.
- Choose your server location.
- Get your Smart DNS IP address.
Smart DNS is not the same as a VPN and doesn‘t include encryption or other security features.
Get a VPN for All Your Devices
One PIA subscription gives you unlimited simultaneous device connections. You don’t have to choose what devices to protect. In addition to Apple TV, we have apps for PC, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Android TV, Fire TV, and more.
FAQ
Yes, you can install PIA VPN on Apple TV running tvOS 17 and higher. If you have an older version of Apple TV, you can still get the benefits of a VPN by setting it up on your router, connecting through a mobile hotspot, or an Ethernet connection from a PIA-connected device.
Most VPN apps don’t work on Apple TV. PIA VPN is different; our native app was developed specifically for tvOS 17. In addition to robust security, you can take your Apple TV with you when traveling abroad and connect to a VPN server in your home country. It allows you to access your content the way you would if you were sitting on your couch at home.
Open the PIA app on your Apple TV, and select a VPN server in the location of your choice. When you open an app on your Apple TV, it will change your location based on your virtual IP address.
Not only is Apple TV available around the world, but all content produced or owned by Apple is also available. Live sports and some movie rentals and purchases are only available in the US. Americans traveling abroad can connect to a US VPN server to maintain access to their usual content.
If Max isn’t working with your Apple TV VPN, exit the app and restart it. Sometimes it’s as simple as cleaning the cookies and cache. If that doesn’t work, it could be that the server you’re connected to doesn’t work with HBO Max. This is also an easy fix: disconnect from that server and connect to a streaming-optimized server. Then, restart HBO Max, and it should work without any issues.
Probably not. Even if you manage to find one compatible with Apple TV, it probably won’t be fast enough for smooth streaming. Some free VPNs also track and sell your usage data to cover their costs.
For buffer-free movie nights and complete privacy protection, choose PIA VPN. Our native app for Apple TV will cover all your VPN needs and keep your connection private. You can try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Yes, you can, but to access them you’ll need to change your IP address to the Apple ID country each time you switch accounts. Multiple Apple IDs can be used on Apple TV and other Apple devices, but not at the same time.
No. Apple TV is a media player device while Apple TV+ is a streaming service known for popular original shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. Apple TV+ is not automatically included with Apple TV.
Apple TV+ is compatible with a wide range of devices, and you don’t need an Apple TV to watch it.
All VPNs slow your speeds to some extent, but with PIA you’ll soon forget you’re even using a VPN. Our network exclusively uses NextGen VPN servers with 10 Gbps connectors, so you’ll get lightning-fast connection speeds every time.
Disclaimer: Using PIA VPN for illegal purposes is a violation of our Terms of Service.