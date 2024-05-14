The Best VPN For League Of Legends In Canada [Updated 2024] (2024)

Have you ever been really excited to play a match of the League of Legends with your friends in Canada? But you cannot seem to log in. Well, it can happen for several reasons: you might have trouble connecting to the internet, or League of Legends is blocked in Canada due to some geo-restrictions.

In this case, the best VPN for League of Legends in Canada can help you bypass network blocks imposed by your school or your parents.

Apart from this, there is some kind of unknown crashing, high ping, DDoS attacks, geo-restrictions bans, and school or ISP bans. Thus to prevent all these interruptions in League of Legends, you need to get the best VPN for gaming.

However, not every VPN will fit the requirements. So, we tested a total of 30+ VPNs to find the best VPN for the League of Legends in Canada. Read on to discover more about the best League of Legends VPN in Canada.

Quick Overview: The Best VPN for League of Legends in Canada

Only a League of Legends player will understand any interruption isn't welcome for playing this game. So, we've eased your concern and got a list of the best VPN for League of Legends in Canada. Look at our short overview if you're in a hurry. ExpressVPN: The Best VPN for League of Legends in Canada, delivering a lag-free and smooth gaming experience with its fast-paced servers.

Surfshark: The most budget-friendly VPN League of Legends in Canada, available for only CA$ 3.38/mo (US$ 2.49/mo).

NordVPN: Largest server network VPN for League of Legends in Canada. It connects all gamers from every part of the world.

Why Do You Need a VPN for League of Legends in Canada?

You will need a VPN for the League of legends to bypass geo-restrictions in Canada. Some countries do not allow citizens to access the game for political reasons. So, if you live in one of those regions – you will need a VPN to play league of legends on your device. Otherwise, if you’re banned from your current IP address, you can resume playing by connecting to another IP.

On top of this, a VPN for league of legends can also help you to increase your security and privacy. While gaming online – you are in a vulnerable position to cyber hacks. Therefore, a VPN will hide your IP address and save you from risks like DDoS attacks.

And lastly, you need a VPN for league of legends in Canada as you can spoof your location and access servers from other regions as league of legends is region blocked. So, if you want to play with someone who is not in your region – you can just use a VPN to bypass geo-blocking, join another server and enjoy the game.

Else, for ISP throttling, ping reduction, increased privacy, and security, you should get the best VPN for League of Legends in Canada.

The Best VPN for League of Legends in Canada [Detailed Analysis – 2024]

There are several VPNs available on the internet. However, not every VPN is suitable for games like league of legends in Canada. Therefore, you must select an appropriate VPN with all the features you need for a smoother gaming experience. To make it easier for you guys, we have personally tested 76 VPNs and selected the best VPN for League of Legends in Canada:

1. ExpressVPN – Best VPN for League of Legends in Canada

Key Features: 3000 servers in 105 countries, 4 server locations in Canada

Five simultaneous connection

Unlimited bandwidth for Ultra HD streaming

DDoS Protection

Unlimited Server Switches

7-day mobile free trial period

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for League of Legends in Canada because it offers premium services for its users. ExpressVPN provides impeccable speed and stability while you play the game compared to other VPNs that we tested in Canada.

ExpressVPN offers 3000 servers in 105 countries, 4 server locations in Canada. We used ExpressVPN’s New York server to play League of Legends on PS4:

We had a lot of fun playing League of Legends on PS4 using ExpressVPN servers in Canada.

ExpressVPN can also unblock other games in Canada, such as Joysound Drive (as it is also region locked). It will be easier for you to manage time, as you won’t have to hop onto another VPN to play more games. ExpressVPN will take care of all your needs.

We also had a wondering time playing other games like Apex Legends, Roblox in Canada, Counter Strike, PUBG, and Call Of Duty. In fact, it’s also one of the best VPNs for Mobile Legends. And the Best VPN for Warzone in Canada as well it worked like the true best VPN for CS:GO in Canada. And the Best VPN for MapleStory in Canada.

When we tested the speed of ExpressVPN League of legends Canada server, it passed the test with flying colors. For example, the download speed was around 89.42 Mbps, and the upload speed was 84.64 Mbps on the base 100 Mbps internet connection.

With the best League of Legends VPN, our connection had a speed drop of around 11%.

Apart from gaming, you may indulge yourself in binge-watching shows and movies you haven’t caught up on yet. ExpressVPN works well with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, and many other streaming sites.

Another impeccable quality of ExpressVPN is that you can use it on almost any operating system. For example, Windows, macOS, and Linux. We could easily set up ExpressVPN on PlayStation and play League of Legends without any issues.

Especially if you live in a country that has a lot of geo-restrictions on games, ExpressVPN will be your knight in shining armor. ExpressVPN also has 256-bit AES encryption. Therefore, when you are busy solving a mission in the game – there won’t be any lags in the gameplay of the League of Legends Canada servers, and you will thoroughly enjoy your game without screaming over the lags.

You can get the most popular package, which is priced at CA$ 9.05/mo (US$ 6.67/mo) - Save up to 49% with exclusive 1-year plans + 3 months free. So, you can enjoy all the perks of ExpressVPN while saving some bucks on the side.

In case you’re dubious about its services, feel free to sign up for ExpressVPN Canada free trial. And, if you are still not satisfied with the services, you can cancel your ExpressVPN in Canada plan anytime, thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

For more information, read our ExpressVPN review in Canada right here.

Pros Impeccable Internet speed

Low latency on servers that are within reach

User-friendly interface

Safe to use

Does not leak DNS

Patented protocols Cons Costly plans

2. Surfshark – Budget-friendly VPN for League of Legends in Canada

Key Features: 3200 servers in 100 countries with 3 server locations in Canada

servers in countries with 3 server locations in Canada Multihop connections

Unlimited bandwidth for Ultra HD gaming

7-day free trial for mobile users

DDoS Protection

Surfshark is a budget-friendly VPN for playing League of Legends, as it costs just CA$ 3.38/mo (US$ 2.49/mo) - Save up to 77% with exclusive 2-year plan + 30-day money-back guarantee. Through Surfshark, you can access impeccable geo-unblocking features at a reasonable price. A lot of people discredit Surfshark by taking a look at its price, but it’s totally worth it.

Surfshark has a total of 3200 servers in 100 countries with 3 server locations in Canada. That’s why Surfshark successfully manages any traffic congestion on its server. So you can play League of legends without any lag.

Surfshark also allows unlimited connections and many more features despite being so cheap. It does seem too good to be true, but we have tested all the features personally – and they worked! We played League of Legends using Surfshark’s Las Vegas server and had a terrific time:

Surfshark servers helped us unblock geo-restrictions on many other games in Canada.

When we tested Surfshark, the connection was stable throughout, and the gaming experience was seamless. Although, it is a common problem that using a VPN lowers your internet speed. But, Surfshark manages to strike a balance. During our Surfshark speed test in Canada, the average download speed was around 85.42 Mbps, and an upload speed of 48.64 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection.

These speed results were enough to play without buffering.

Surfshark can also unblock other games like Dream Club, PUBG, Warzone, etc in Canada. It’s even one of the best VPNs for Fortnite in Canada. So, you will not have to download multiple applications – as Surfshark will cater to all your needs. Additionally, you can bypass geo-restrictions on streaming sites like HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ using Surfshark.

On top of this, Surfshark is compatible with every operating system. For example, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. So, forget about having to worry about compatibility ever! It also comes up with regular updates to fix any bugs within the app. We used Surfshark on Roku and had a great time streaming our favorite shows.

At an incredible price, Surfshark offers encryption of 256 bits. Security and privacy features also prevent any IP and DNS leaks. This means that you can play League of legends without the threat of DDoS attacks.

Many people do not pay any heed to it, but online gaming has many risks of cyber attacks. Surfshark has a great security plan in place for your security. The malware blocker will block any risky popups so you can be safe while playing league of legends on your device. Other features of this VPN include DNS/IP Leak Protection, Multi-Hop connections, and Camouflage mode.

It also provides a Surfshark free trial in Canada for mobile users (iOS and Android) with 24/7 live chat support and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you eventually subscribe to any Surfshark plans.

By far, the Surfshark pricing structure is the cheapest out of all VPNs. For more information on this VPN, feel free to go through our Surfshark review in Canada.

Pros Works with all devices

Great price plan

Malware blocker

Unlimited bandwidth for streaming

User-friendly experience

Two-factor authentication for privacy

Lag-free streaming Cons Customer support is not helpful

3. NordVPN – Largest Server Network for League of Legends in Canada

Key Features: 6000 servers in 61 countries and 4 server locations in Canada

servers in countries and 4 server locations in Canada 1970 US servers in 15 locations

Supports 6 devices simultaneously

Unlimited bandwidth for a fast gaming experience

DDoS protection

NordVPN has the largest server network of VPNs located around the world, so you can play League of legends in Canada without worrying about server speed and ping. It offers 6000 servers in 61 countries and 4 server locations in Canada,

Using NordVPN’s Atlanta server, we had an amazing time playing League of Legends on Xbox:

Playing League of Legends using NordVPN servers was quite easy in Canada, as we hardly faced any issues.

Apart from league of legends, you would be able to unblock many other games like Custer’s Revenge and play them using NordVPN in Canada.

Surfshark offers unlimited connections and is termed the best multi-device VPN. When we tested NordVPN speed in Canada on a regular 100 Mbps connection, it provided an upload speed of 86.18 Mbps with an upload speed of 42.13 Mbps, which is pretty good.

NordVPN’s Atlanta server delivered outstanding speeds while on League of Legends.

Apart from gaming, you can also use NordVPN to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, Sky Sports, Channel 4, Crunchyroll, and many others. Our experience with NordVPN on HBO Max was one of the best ones throughout our testing.

Another great thing about NordVPN is that it is compatible with every operating system. It means that you can access it using any operating system. For example, Windows iOS, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux. So, you will not have to purchase a different VPN for your devices – just one NordVPN plan will cater to all your needs. We played League of Legends on Xbox using NordVPN and faced no lagging whatsoever.

With this many servers, there will be no traffic congestion. Therefore, the internet speed will always be top-notch while you attempt your missions in the League of legends. Moving on, Nordvpn League of legends offers 256-bit encryption and obfuscation technology. It will automatically place restrictions to prevent any IPS and DNS leaks while connecting your computer to another server. These amazing security features and reduction of ping also make it the best VPN for No Man’s Sky.

Talking about the price, NordVPN costs you CA$ 5.41/mo (US$ 3.99/mo) - Save up to 63% with exclusive 2-year plan + 3 months free for a friend. Every subscription comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which ensures you can get your money back if you are unsatisfied with this VPN. You can also get NordVPN’s free trial in Canada if you’d rather not spend your money without thoroughly checking out a service first.

For more detailed information, refer to our NordVPN review in Canada.

Pros Rich server base (up to 5600 servers)

Incredible Internet speed for playing League of Legends

Double VPN to prevent any DNS on IPS leaks

Updated Regularly

You can pay via cryptocurrency Cons Torrenting is available on a few servers

Testing Methodology: How We Tested the Best VPN for League of Legends in Canada.

VPN for League of legends was tested using 4 metrics in Canada – speed, server fleet, security, and pricing structure. It is because there are a ton of things that combine and make the best VPN. And our winner was ExpressVPN, with the fastest speed, minimal latency, and top-notch security. Here is what we found:

Speed: While playing League of Legends in Canada, high internet speed is essential. Although using a VPN does decrease the speed. Some VPNs maintain a better connection for games. We tested all the VPNs to determine which ones maintained a better connection. So when you log in to your game using a VPN – your experience is smoother. Also if you want make gaming more smooth with fast speed and zero lags and dedicated servers you can use kill Ping and read our expert guide on kill ping review in Canada for top gamers. Security: Apart from unblocking an application – A VPN also ensures you are safe from any DDoS attack. This is why the VPNs we selected in Canada include automatic kill switches that block any malicious threat. So you are safe from any hacks while playing League of Legends. Price: The pricing structure is also an essential factor when it comes to the best VPN. It is because not everyone can afford a premium VPN plan to play League of legends (or any other game) in Canada. So, we took into account the pricing structure of each VPN and cross-checked them with the features to find out which VPN had the best pricing and features. Server fleet: The number of servers also plays a big role in your user experience in Canada. This is why the VPNs we tested had the most number of servers worldwide to ensure you experience fewer pings and lagging while gaming.

Can I play League of Legends with a free VPN in Canada?

Yes, League of legends is available to play using a free VPN for League of Legends. However, after testing out different VPNs, we have concluded that you should use a VPN with the most servers to ensure high speed with minimal latency (which will be available through a paid service).

Moreover, due to the unavailability of servers, free services have slow speeds and high ping rates during gaming. What’s most concerning is the fact that some free VPNs are caught consuming users’ bandwidth and sharing it with their other users. This could make you vulnerable to DDoS attacks and other online threats during your gameplay.

But not to worry, as we have some of the best free VPNs for gaming in Canada for you, which will of course don’t have very smooth gaming experience to provide, but yes they can do the job done for you, if you don’t want to spend money on VPNs.

How to play League of Legends with a VPN in Canada?

In case you want to access the League of legends using a VPN, here are the steps that you need to follow to get the job done. Open the website of ExpressVPN and create an account in Canada (if you don’t have one). Download the application on your device and launch it. Use your credentials to sign into your account. Decide on a server and connect to it (the nearest one). Enjoy your round of League of legends in Canada.

FAQs – Best VPN for League of Legends in Canada

Is VPN good for League of Legends? Yes, using a VPN such as ExpressVPN is good for League of Legends because of the following reasons Privacy and Security: ExpressVPN encrypts your internet traffic, providing an additional layer of security and privacy while gaming. It can protect your data from potential threats, such as DDoS attacks. Bypassing Geo-Restrictions: If you’re traveling or living in a region with restricted access to League of Legends servers, a ExpressVPN can help you connect to servers in regions where the game is accessible. Reduced DDoS Risk: ExpressVPN can help mask your real IP address, making it harder for malicious players to launch DDoS attacks against you. Which VPN location is best for League of Legends in Canada? Does VPN Work for LoL in Canada? Yes, VPN work for LoL Canada. You can access the League of legends using a VPN in Canada. All you need to do is hop on the website (of the VPN you are using), sign in, connect to a server and start your game. Once you are signed in to your account, connecting to the VPN will take a few seconds. What is the best region for LoL in Canada? If you want to play a lag-free game of League of legends in Canada – Europe is the most suitable region. You will be able to enjoy better gameplay using the servers in Europe. Is LoL still region locked in Canada? Yes, League of legends is region locked in Canada. It means that you will be able to only play with people who are accessing the game from your region. For example, if you are playing from Europe, you can play with people using the Europe server. Does VPN affect ping LoL in Canada? Yes, a VPN can significantly affect the ping rate while playing League of Legends in Canada. When you connect to a VPN while playing League of Legends, you can reduce the number of pings you encounter during the gameplay. So, always use a VPN that reduces more pings during the gameplay. ExpressVPN is our top recommendation for League of Legends.

Conclusion

In case League of Legends is not available in Canada, you can use a VPN to bypass all geo-restrictions and access the game. Apart from this, using our recommended LoL VPNs while gaming will also ensure your privacy and prevent any IPS or DNS leaks which is crucial for online safety in Canada.

However, not every VPN will do the job well, so we tested 30+ VPNs and narrowed down the 3 best VPN for League of Legends in Canada.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for League of Legends in Canada as it provides its users with the best package, including incredible internet speed and safety protocols. You will face fewer issues while using ExpressVPN than any other VPN to access League of Legends in Canada.