Simply Stacie Easy Oat Fudge Recipe {So Good!} (2024)

This Oat Fudge is heavenly! It’s sweet and melts in your mouth with each bite. The addition of oats, nuts, and coconut adds a lovely texture so it also requires a little bit of chewing. Easy to make? You bet!

These bars are very sweet and you don’t need a huge piece to enjoy them. If you are doing any holiday baking this year, add this recipe to your must-make list.

They set pretty quickly in the fridge so it won’t take long for you to enjoy them. I think I left mine in there for a couple of hours and then when I went to check them, they were nice and firm.

If you’re a crazy fudge fanatic, try these Fudge Nut Bars for a decadent treat!

Why You’ll Love This Oat Fudge

7 simple baking ingredients are all you need to make this fantastic fudge

It only takes three incredibly simple steps to make this fantastic fudge!

A delicious dessert to take to a potluck, holiday, or party

Great recipe to make ahead so it’s ready and waiting when you’re craving a bit of luscious, rich fudge

Kid and adult friendly and a family favorite

Easy recipe to scale and double or triple to feed more people or use for a big gathering

Ingredients

Brown sugar

Milk

Butter

Vanilla

Oats

Shredded coconut

Walnuts

How To Make Delicious Oat Fudge

Step One: Add brown sugar, milk, and butter to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes, stir, and remove from heat.

Add brown sugar, milk, and butter to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes, stir, and remove from heat. Step Two: Stir in remaining ingredients into the saucepan and pour into a greased 8-inch square baking pan that has been lined with parchment paper. Spread evenly.

Stir in remaining ingredients into the saucepan and pour into a greased 8-inch square baking pan that has been lined with parchment paper. Spread evenly. Step Three: Refrigerate until set and cut into squares. Enjoy!

Equipment Needed

What To Serve With Your Oat Fudge

Helpful Tips and Tricks

Anytime I make dessert bar recipes or fudge, basically anything in a baking dish, I like to line my pans with parchment paper. It makes cutting them so much easier and you end up ruining fewer bars or pieces of fudge in the end. You can lift the whole chunk of dessert out and cut it into squares without ruining the edges.

Don’t forget to stir everything as you’re making the fudge, you don’t want it to burn, but you want to make sure everything dissolves and melds together properly.

Don’t scrape the sides of the pan when you’re pouring the fudge mixture from the saucepan into the prepared baking dish. I know it seems tempting to make sure you get it all, but if there are sugar crystals or anything else that didn’t get to dissolve or break down properly, it will cause your otherwise perfectly good fudge to become grainy in texture.

Make sure you choose a large enough saucepan for your ingredients. As everything melts and dissolves, you’ll need to have extra room in the pan so it doesn’t overflow.

Recipe Variations and Substitutions

You can try to add different toppings to your Oat Fudge as it sets in the fridge, think different flavored baking chips, like chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, white chocolate chips, etc.

Drizzle a little extra on top. If you’re looking to take your Classic Oat Fudge up a level, it’s time to drizzle it with some homemade caramel sauce , butterscotch sauce , or even hot fudge sauce !

, , or even ! Feel free to swap out the vanilla extract for other extract choices, like almond, orange, or even maple extract. They’d all be delicious options to try.

Storage Instructions

To keep your Oat Fudge as fresh as possible for as long as possible, be sure to store it in an airtight container at room temperature.

Usually, fudge can last about 3 weeks in an airtight container at room temperature.

Can I Freeze This Oat Fudge?

There’s nothing quite like frozen fudge! You can cut your fudge into individual serving pieces and pop them on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and put the whole sheet in the freezer.

Once all of the individual pieces are frozen solid, you can remove the whole baking sheet from the freezer (this usually takes about 2 hours) and then place the chunks of fudge into a freezer-safe container or freezer-safe bag.

Your fudge should last at least 3 months in the freezer. Some places say you can freeze your homemade fudge for up to a year! Take this advice with a grain of salt and start with 3 months, and then go from there, checking on the quality, integrity, and taste of your fudge as time elapses.

Remove your frozen fudge from the freezer and let it thaw before enjoying it again. You can let it thaw in the fridge or on the counter at room temperature. Your preference leads the way!

What kind of oats should I use?

I prefer to use Old Fashioned oats instead of Instant or Quick Oats for this recipe. They work best in my opinion and give the perfect texture. I haven’t tried using steel-cut oats as the old fashioned ones are my favorite because I always prefer to use the old fashioned oats.

What kind of coconut should I use?

I like to use sweetened coconut shreds, but if you prefer you may use unsweetened shredded coconut.

How long does it take for the fudge to harden?

Typically, once all the ingredients are mixed together and placed in the baking dish, and then into the fridge, it usually takes fudge about three hours to harden up and be ready to enjoy.

I know how hard it can be to leave it for at least three hours when all you want to do is dig into it. But, trust me, letting it set without continuously opening the refrigerator door, which is changing the temperature in the fridge whether you mean to or not, is what’s best for your homemade Oat Fudge!

If I have time, I’ll make this recipe in the evening and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight to harden, so I know it’s ready to go the next day.

