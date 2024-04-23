Slow Cooker Chicken Santa Fe recipe (2024)

The links in the post below may be affiliate links. Other links on this site may contain affiliate links to products, I may earn a small commission for posting and advertising their products. Read the full disclosure

It’sCrock-tober!As part of this month-long series I’ll be featuring slow cooker andcrockpot recipesthat are easy and inexpensive! This recipe was sent in byStephanie Kas part of ourCrock-tober series– so she’ll get a $10 Amazon gift card!Send in your recipe and if I feature your recipe on the blog you’ll get a $10 Amazon gift card!

This recipe was made in under six minutes flat, because that’s all the time I had before I needed to get myself dressed and out the door with the kids. It probably would have been less but I had to take a photo of the ingredients :). It is soooo easy and so inexpensive and so delicious. My husband said that it’s 100% better than my slow cooker taco soup – which I’ll try not to take personally.

INGREDIENTS

2-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts –I used frozen, because I didn’t plan ahead and defrost.

1 can of black beans, rinsed and drained – I used two cans of beans

1 small bag of frozen corn

1 to 2 cups of chunky salsa– Depending on how “spicy” you want it. I just dumped in the whole jar.

1 package of cream cheese (8 oz) – Cut into chunks. I used a tub of cream cheese, technically not the same thing as a block of cream cheese, but it’s what I had in the fridge.

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Optional garnish: sour cream, avocados, cilantro

HOW TO PREPARE