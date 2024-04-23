Slow Cooker Chicken Santa Fe recipe (2024)

The links in the post below may be affiliate links. Other links on this site may contain affiliate links to products, I may earn a small commission for posting and advertising their products. Read the full disclosure
It’sCrock-tober!As part of this month-long series I’ll be featuring slow cooker andcrockpot recipesthat are easy and inexpensive! This recipe was sent in byStephanie Kas part of ourCrock-tober series– so she’ll get a $10 Amazon gift card!Send in your recipe and if I feature your recipe on the blog you’ll get a $10 Amazon gift card!
This recipe was made in under six minutes flat, because that’s all the time I had before I needed to get myself dressed and out the door with the kids. It probably would have been less but I had to take a photo of the ingredients :). It is soooo easy and so inexpensive and so delicious. My husband said that it’s 100% better than my slow cooker taco soup – which I’ll try not to take personally.
INGREDIENTS
2-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts –I used frozen, because I didn’t plan ahead and defrost.
1 can of black beans, rinsed and drained – I used two cans of beans
1 small bag of frozen corn
1 to 2 cups of chunky salsa– Depending on how “spicy” you want it. I just dumped in the whole jar.
1 package of cream cheese (8 oz) – Cut into chunks. I used a tub of cream cheese, technically not the same thing as a block of cream cheese, but it’s what I had in the fridge.
1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
Optional garnish: sour cream, avocados, cilantro
HOW TO PREPARE
- Throw chicken breasts into bottom of slow cooker (if fresh chicken, I like to rinse first and pat dry with a paper towel)
- Mix remaining ingredients in a bowl and pour over the chicken (I’ll confess that I just threw everything in, I didn’t even stir – that would have taken me an extra minute and made an extra dirty dish. If you have time – stir it and mix it before throwing it in.)
- Cover and cook on high for three (3) hours or low for six (6) hours.Because I used frozen chicken, I cooked on high for 6 – 7 hours.
- Remove chicken and shred it. Mine shredded fine in the crockpot, or you can take it out, shred it with a fork and add it back in.
- Serve over rice or quinoa or serve taco style with tortillas. We tried both ways and they were delicious. We also topped with sour cream and slices of avocados.
