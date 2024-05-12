Easy Potluck Recipes (2024)

We've got great easy recipes for sides, main dishes, salads and desserts to serve at your next potluck dinner or lunch.

01of 27 Sunny Broccoli Salad You can make this potluck salad the day ahead. Just refrigerate the dressing and vegetables separately, then toss everything together when it's time to serve it. Bacon, sunflower kernels and raisins make this combo crunchy and flavorful. Delicious Potluck Salad Recipes View Recipe

02of 27 Old-Fashioned Scalloped Corn Creamy and delicious, this nostalgic dish is a favorite for potlucks. Favorite Comfort Food Recipes View Recipe

03of 27 Roasted Pear Salad with Farro and Arugula This creamy, whole-grain salad earned raves in our test kitchen. It's hardy enough to be a meatless main, or enjoy it as a festive side dish or cold-weather potluck star. View Recipe

04of 27 Soy-Ginger Pulled Pork with Tangy Sesame Slaw Your crew will love this Asian twist on classic pulled pork. If you're feeding a crowd, swap the sesame buns for slider rolls, and you'll get twice as many sandwiches. Super Sandwich Recipes View Recipe

05of 27 Peanut Butter and Jelly Thumbprint Cookies These easy, nostalgic-tasting cookies are a favorite of Stephanie Simmons, the Wisconsin blogger behind Blue Bowl Recipes and author of the cookbook, The One-Bowl Baker. The Midwest's Best Cookie Recipes View Recipe

06of 27 Sweet Pea Green Goddess Dip This dip made with frozen peas will brighten your potluck table any time of year. View Recipe

08of 27 Stuffed Party Pinwheels Our recipe actually makes two different kinds of tortilla spirals—one flavored with curry powder, the other with garlic and herbs. No-Cook Potluck and Picnic Recipes View Recipe

09of 27 Ricotta and Parmesan Spread Fresh herbs season this easy spread from BelGioioso Cheese in Wisconsin. It keeps well in the fridge and is delicious with cherry tomatoes or other vegetable dippers, as well as crackers or baguette slices. Easy Dip Recipes View Recipe

10of 27 Green Bean Tabbouleh This is a perfect salad to take to a picnic or potluck since it is best at room temperature. View Recipe

11of 27 Mexican Biscuit Casserole This taco-flavored main dish is a potluck favorite from a Fargo, North Dakota, reader. Serve it with tortilla chips so your guests can scoop and eat. Favorite Casserole Recipes View Recipe

12of 27 Ramen and Almond Coleslaw Uncooked ramen noodles, almonds and sunflower seeds add crunch to this side salad. Quick to prepare and easy to tote, it's an obvious choice for potlucks and camping. Fresh Slaw Recipes View Recipe

13of 27 Salted Caramel, Chocolate and Peanut Cracker-Stack Bars These fantastic potluck bars come from Patrice Hurd of Bemidji, Minnesota. She won the grand prize in a Best of the Midwest Recipe Contest. Patrice says they're a twist on her grandmother's cracker bars. They cut beautifully and brim with salty-sweet-nutty-chocolately flavor. Our Best Bar Cookies View Recipe

14of 27 Roasted Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella Red and yellow cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and plenty of herbs and spices add color and flavor to this bountiful pasta salad. Sprinkle fresh basil on top. Scrumptious Pasta Salad Recipes View Recipe

15of 27 Light and Layered Taco Dip Ground turkey, reduced-sodium and light ingredients, and a confetti of crisp, colorful veggies make this potluck staple more nutritious than a typical layered dip—but every bit as tasty. View Recipe

16of 27 Bavarian-Style Potato Salad This tangy vinegar-based Bavarian potato salad is worthy of a German beer garden. Potato Salad Recipes You'll Love View Recipe

17of 27 Oven-Barbecued Chicken Oven-baking the chicken makes this recipe a breeze for any time of the year, and homemade barbecue sauce is always a hit. Serve with rolls and slaw. Favorite Chicken Recipes View Recipe

18of 27 Tropical Tomato Salsa Try this sweet, colorful salsa-made with tomato, mango and melon-over chips, fish or chicken. Fresh Salsa Recipes View Recipe

19of 27 Blueberry-Almond Bars Fruit fillings complement the sweetness of other bar cookie ingredients. Blueberry-Almond Bars was a grand champion award recipe at the Marshall County Fair's annual Blueberry Bake-A-Rama in Plymouth, Indiana. Lori Van Der Weele combined blueberries, butter, white baking pieces and almonds for this winner. Our Best Blueberry Recipes View Recipe

20of 27 Pizza Pasta Skillet Casserole A blanket of gooey cheese and the oven-crisped pepperoni make this casserole a guaranteed kid pleaser. Of course, you can switch up the ingredients as easily as the toppings on a pizza. Classics like sweet pepper, black olives and sausage are all fair game—but we'd hold the anchovies! Yummy Casserole and Hotdish Recipes View Recipe

21of 27 Corn and Tomato Pasta Salad Shredded chicken makes this gorgeous salad hearty enough to serve on its own for dinner. Sumptuous Salad Recipes View Recipe

22of 27 Classic Potato Salad This creamy potato salad is full of tender new potatoes, sweet pickles, crisp celery, and chopped hard-cooked eggs. View Recipe

23of 27 Tortilla-Black Bean Casserole Layer a tomato-bean mixture, cheese and tortillas for a casserole with south-of-the-border flavor. Let each guest top their portion with chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, green onions, olives and/or sour cream. Sizzling Tex-Mex and Mexican Recipes View Recipe

24of 27 Creamy Scalloped Potatoes This easy-to-make layered cheesy potato dish pairs well with pork chops or ham. View Recipe

25of 27 Calico Bean Casserole This recipe blurs the line between baked beans and chili. It's great for feeding a crowd. View Recipe

26of 27 Pepper Jack Corn Casserole This dead-simple and totally delicious casserole is a homey addition to any weekend meal, potluck or even a holiday spread. View Recipe