Sous Vide Chicken Breast Recipe in Creamy Spinach Ricotta Sauce (2024)

This recipe is by Mick Dimas, Culinary M.C. and Co-Owner of Add Thyme, a cooking school based in San Francisco. For a list of cooking classes offered please check out Add Thyme.

One thing I love about sous vide cooking, besides its amazing ability to keep meats moist and tender, is its convenience factor. Now I am someone who likes to cook, really loves to cook, but even if you are a little timid in the kitchen you can take heart that cooking sous vide really simplifies things for you. There may be a little bit of planning involved, but would you rather leave the planning to a food scientist figuring out a better way to add water weight to your frozen semi-meat microwave meal? It is cliché? but it all goes back to you are what you eat, literally. So why not take just a little bit of time out of your day and make something that is not only better for you but something that actually tastes good as well? OK, off my soap box. One of the quickest meals to make is using chicken breast in the sous vide. This is a recipe for sous vide Chicken Breast in Creamy Spinach Ricotta Sauce. Modernist Tools, Ingredients, and Techniques Used If you would like more information about the modernist techniques, ingredients, and equipment used in the Sous Vide Chicken Breast in Creamy Spinach Ricotta Sauce you can check out the following. Sous Vide Equipment

Beginners Guide to Sous Vide Sous Vide Chicken Breast in Creamy Spinach Ricotta Sauce Published: February 25, 2012

By Mick Dimas

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 2 or up to 5 Hours

Cooks: 146°F (63.3°C) for 1 to 4 Hours

Serves: 2 Ingredients for Sous Vide Chicken Breast in Creamy Ricotta Sauce For the Sous Vide Chicken Breast

2 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon butter

1 bay leaf

Kosher salt

For the Creamy Ricotta Sauce

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 shallot or 1/2 of an onion

2 cups fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1/4 cup cream

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

A couple zests of lemon

A couple zests of lemon

Salt and Pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions for Sous Vide Chicken Breast in Creamy Ricotta Sauce

For the Sous Vide Chicken Breast At least 2 to 5 hours before serving Generously salt the chicken breast with kosher salt and place in the sous vide pouch. Add the butter and bay leaf. Seal the pouch, add to a water bath pre-heated to 146°F (63.3°C), and cook for a minimum of 1 hour, and up to 4 hours. For more information on the cooking times you can read my detailed article which addresses why is there a range in sous vide cooking times.

For the Creamy Ricotta Sauce

To make the sauce, first dice your shallot. Heat a saut? pan over medium high heat then add the extra virgin olive oil. Cook the shallots until they become soft, about 3-5 minutes, taking care not to brown them.

Once the shallots are soft, add your washed baby spinach and move it around the pan with a wooden spoon until the spinach has shriveled and is limp.

Add the chicken stock and bring it to a boil over high heat. Reduce the stock by half, it should take about 8 minutes.

Once the stock has reduced, lower the temperature to medium low and stir in the ricotta cheese. Be sure to mix well until the cheese is fully incorporated into the spinach and onion mixture. Simmer the mixture for about a minute, add the cayenne pepper and cream, and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Just before serving, zest in a couple of swipes of lemon zest with a micro-plane.

To Assemble

After the sous vide chicken has cooked for a minimum of an hour remove the breasts from the bags and serve with the creamy spinach ricotta sauce spooned on top. It goes great with a brown rice pilaf and broiled asparagus.

All My Favorite Sous Vide Recipes All tags for this article:Cheese, Chicken, Dish, Recipe, Sous Vide, Sous Vide Chicken , Sous Vide Recipes

