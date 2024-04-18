Steak and Shake 5 Way Chili - CopyKat Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
Steak and Shake 5 Way Chili is unlike any comfort food you’ve had before. It begins with a rich and flavorful chili made with high-quality beef. What makes it so remarkable is the hearty mix of tender spaghetti, savory onions, and shredded cheese that it’s served with. Don’t pass up the opportunity to make it at home!
What makes Steak and Shake 5 way chili unforgettable
Steak N Shake restaurant is known for its steak quality burgers. The burgers are made with all-natural, antibiotic-free, USDA-certified choice beef. And they use that beef for chili in the 5-way style.
The 5 way chili is one of Steak n Shake’s most beloved dishes since it allows for customization and satisfies anyone’s need for comfort food. It combines spaghetti, homemade chili, chili sauce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and minced onions.
The chili is infused with delicious seasonings such as chili powder, garlic salt, and celery salt. It takes over an hour to cook, which enhances its flavor. The combination of high-quality ingredients and the simmering time is what makes this chili impossible to resist.
Why you’ll love this recipe
You’ll love the versatility and easy cooking methods of this recipe! Although it requires some cooking time, much of it is allowing the chili to simmer.
It’s perfect for chilly evenings when you need something more comforting to satiate your hunger. But it’s also ideal for small gatherings since it makes eight servings, and guests can choose which exact toppings they want.
Better yet, you can modify it further with new toppings to make it your own. Simply use this recipe as a base and add other toppings that you can’t get at Steak and Shake!
History of 5-Way Chili
The first bowl of chili was made in the state of Texas. But it wasn’t until the 1920s when 5-Way Chili was first introduced to the world in Cincinnati, Ohio.
You simply make your chili and add a series of toppings on top. Kind of like adding cheese or oyster crackers, but these add-ons are unique. They include spaghetti, onions, beans, and cheese.
Here’s how it works:
- 2-Way Chili = Spaghetti and Chili
- 3-Way Chili = Spaghetti, Chili and Cheese
- 4-Way Chili = Spaghetti, Chili, Cheese, and Onions
- 5-Way Chili = Spaghetti, Chili, Cheese, Onions, and Beans
How to assemble 5 way chili
While the Steak and Shake 5 way Chili may follow most of the original rules, you will follow these rules to put it together.
- Place generous helpings of Spaghetti into a bowl or plate.
- Add 3/4 cup of chili
- Top with 2 tablespoons chili sauce
- Next, add chopped onions
- Top off with 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack and Colby Cheese
Ingredients
Here’s what you’ll need for the chili:
- Ground chuck
- Onion diced
- Celery salt
- Tomato sauce
- Water
- Light kidney beans
- Garlic powder
- Garlic salt
- Chili powder
- Salt
- Pepper
- Tomato paste
Here’s what you’ll need for the add-ons:
- Spaghetti
- Onions
- Monterey Jack & Colby cheese blend
- Heinz Chili Sauce
Pick up your Chili sauce at your favorite grocery store. It comes in a glass bottle and looks somewhat like the old glass Heinz Ketchup bottles.
How to make Steak and Shake Five Way chili
- Sauté ground beef and (optional) onions in a skillet over medium-low heat.
- Once cooked, drain the beef and transfer it to a medium-large saucepan.
- Add tomato sauce, kidney beans, water, and spices to the pot.
- Simmer for 1 hour, covered with a lid, stirring frequently.
- Add tomato paste and simmer for another 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare the spaghetti noodles.
- Serve the cooked chili over spaghetti with measured chili sauce, chopped onions, and shredded cheese.
Recipe variations
- Use a slow cooker. If you want to utilize your crockpot, you can slightly adjust the recipe to do so. First, either sauté the meat and onions on the stovetop or use the sauté function on the appliance (don’t forget to drain it!). Then, following the directions, add the required ingredients to the crockpot and cook it on low for 5-6 hours. You can add the tomato paste during the last hour.
- Substitute the meat. Although the ground chuck is part of what makes this chili so special, you are free to substitute it for something else. For instance, ground turkey or pork!
- Use a different type of cheese. Try using mild cheddar or even pepper jack to change it up.
- Swap the spaghetti for a different pasta. Use shells, macaroni noodles, or penne pasta instead for a different look and texture.
How to turn this into chili mac
Steak n’ Shake’s chili mac is comprised of spaghetti, chili beef, and chili sauce. The easiest way to make it is to cook the ground meat with chili powder and other seasonings to flavor it instead of making the entire chili with the beans. Then, layer all of the components: the cooked noodles, store-bought chili sauce, and chili beef.
What to serve with homemade 5 way chili
On top of the chili, you can add other toppings, such as fresh diced jalapenos, sour cream, or green onions. This tastes amazing whether you serve the chili alone or as the 5-way!
Also, you can serve side dishes with it, such as a mixed greens salad. It is pretty hearty, so you don’t need a heavy side. You can also serve any leftover chili with crisp tortilla chips. It’s the perfect light lunch or afternoon snack.
How to store the leftovers
You can either refrigerate or freeze this chili. First, transfer it to an airtight container once it’s cool. Store in the refrigerator for three to four days or the freezer for four to six months.
What is the best way to reheat 5 way chili?
The easiest way to heat individual portions is in the microwave. Cover the bowl with a paper towel and heat it in intervals, stirring between cooking times.
If you want to reheat a larger amount, the stovetop is the way to go! Just make sure to heat over medium-low heat so you don’t burn the bottom.
Lean into chili 5 way and add chili mac
Make a fusion of chili 5-way and chili mac by layering spaghetti, chili sauce, and chili then cover it with toppings. Cook up some extra meat on the side to make chili beef. This makes it extra meaty! Then, you can add with the shredded cheese and raw diced onions.
Steak and Shake 5 way Chili
Steak and Shake 5 way Chili combines all the flavors of chili with the added bonus of spaghetti.Yes, spaghetti and the steak quality burgers Steak N Shake is known for are the secret ingredients to this comfort food.
Course: Soup
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Steak and Shake Recipes
Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes
Total Time: 1 hour hour 50 minutes minutes
Servings: 8
Calories: 855kcal
Author: Stephanie Manley
Ingredients
Chili Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground chuck coarsely ground
- 1 1/2 cups onion diced
- 1 teaspoon celery salt
- 32 ounces tomato sauce
- 1 cup Water
- 28 ounces light kidney beans
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt
- 2 tablespoons chili powder plus 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 16 ounces tomato paste
5 Way Chili add ons
- 1 pound spaghetti
- 1 onion diced
- 12 ounces Monterey Jack – Colby cheese blend
- 2 tablespoons Heinz Chili Sauce
Instructions
Please note the onions that are cooked in the chili are optional. You can leave them out. I personally love onions when cooked in the chili. Steak N Shake does not add onions to cooked chili. Chopped onions are served on top of the chili.
In a skillet on medium-low heat saute ground beef and onions. When the beef has been cooked, drain all grease and place in a medium-large saucepan. Add celery salt, tomato sauce, kidney beans, garlic powder, garlic salt, chili powder, pepper, water, and salt, mix all ingredients.
On low heat place a lid on the saucepan and simmer for one hour, stirring frequently. After the chili has been cooking for an hour add tomato paste and stir well. Place lid on the pan and simmer an additional half-hour. Prepare spaghetti as directed and drain.
5 Way Chili Assembly
To assemble: For individual serving: In a shallow bowl or plate place: Generous helpings of spaghetti 3/4 cup Chili 2 tablespoon Chili Sauce Chopped Onions (to taste) 1/2 cup Shredded Monterey Jack and Colby Cheese Mix Top with additional onions to your taste.
Notes
- Chili sauce can be purchased at most grocery stores in the condiment area. It is sold in a glass bottle and looks somewhat like the old glass Heinz Ketchup bottles.
- Any leftover chili can be placed on crisp tortilla chips for a light lunch or a great snack.
- Store chili in the refrigerator in an air-tight container. Re-heat in the microwave.
Nutrition
Calories: 855kcal | Carbohydrates: 89g | Protein: 49g | Fat: 34g | Saturated Fat: 14g | Cholesterol: 114mg | Sodium: 2348mg | Potassium: 1940mg | Fiber: 14g | Sugar: 16g | Vitamin A: 2260IU | Vitamin C: 25.4mg | Calcium: 327mg | Iron: 9.4mg