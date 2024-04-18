Steak and Shake 5 Way Chili - CopyKat Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Steak and Shake 5 Way Chili is unlike any comfort food you’ve had before. It begins with a rich and flavorful chili made with high-quality beef. What makes it so remarkable is the hearty mix of tender spaghetti, savory onions, and shredded cheese that it’s served with. Don’t pass up the opportunity to make it at home!

What makes Steak and Shake 5 way chili unforgettable

Steak N Shake restaurant is known for its steak quality burgers. The burgers are made with all-natural, antibiotic-free, USDA-certified choice beef. And they use that beef for chili in the 5-way style.

The 5 way chili is one of Steak n Shake’s most beloved dishes since it allows for customization and satisfies anyone’s need for comfort food. It combines spaghetti, homemade chili, chili sauce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and minced onions.

The chili is infused with delicious seasonings such as chili powder, garlic salt, and celery salt. It takes over an hour to cook, which enhances its flavor. The combination of high-quality ingredients and the simmering time is what makes this chili impossible to resist.

Why you’ll love this recipe

You’ll love the versatility and easy cooking methods of this recipe! Although it requires some cooking time, much of it is allowing the chili to simmer.

It’s perfect for chilly evenings when you need something more comforting to satiate your hunger. But it’s also ideal for small gatherings since it makes eight servings, and guests can choose which exact toppings they want.

Better yet, you can modify it further with new toppings to make it your own. Simply use this recipe as a base and add other toppings that you can’t get at Steak and Shake!

History of 5-Way Chili

The first bowl of chili was made in the state of Texas. But it wasn’t until the 1920s when 5-Way Chili was first introduced to the world in Cincinnati, Ohio.

You simply make your chili and add a series of toppings on top. Kind of like adding cheese or oyster crackers, but these add-ons are unique. They include spaghetti, onions, beans, and cheese.

Here’s how it works:

2-Way Chili = Spaghetti and Chili

3-Way Chili = Spaghetti, Chili and Cheese

4-Way Chili = Spaghetti, Chili, Cheese, and Onions

5-Way Chili = Spaghetti, Chili, Cheese, Onions, and Beans

How to assemble 5 way chili

While the Steak and Shake 5 way Chili may follow most of the original rules, you will follow these rules to put it together.

Place generous helpings of Spaghetti into a bowl or plate. Add 3/4 cup of chili Top with 2 tablespoons chili sauce Next, add chopped onions Top off with 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack and Colby Cheese

Ingredients

Here’s what you’ll need for the chili:

Ground chuck

Onion diced

Celery salt

Tomato sauce

Water

Light kidney beans

Garlic powder

Garlic salt

Chili powder

Salt

Pepper

Tomato paste

Here’s what you’ll need for the add-ons:

Spaghetti

Onions

Monterey Jack & Colby cheese blend

Heinz Chili Sauce

Pick up your Chili sauce at your favorite grocery store. It comes in a glass bottle and looks somewhat like the old glass Heinz Ketchup bottles.

How to make Steak and Shake Five Way chili

Sauté ground beef and (optional) onions in a skillet over medium-low heat. Once cooked, drain the beef and transfer it to a medium-large saucepan.

Add tomato sauce, kidney beans, water, and spices to the pot.

Simmer for 1 hour, covered with a lid, stirring frequently. Add tomato paste and simmer for another 30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the spaghetti noodles. Serve the cooked chili over spaghetti with measured chili sauce, chopped onions, and shredded cheese.

Recipe variations

Use a slow cooker. If you want to utilize your crockpot, you can slightly adjust the recipe to do so. First, either sauté the meat and onions on the stovetop or use the sauté function on the appliance (don’t forget to drain it!). Then, following the directions, add the required ingredients to the crockpot and cook it on low for 5-6 hours. You can add the tomato paste during the last hour.

If you want to utilize your crockpot, you can slightly adjust the recipe to do so. First, either sauté the meat and onions on the stovetop or use the sauté function on the appliance (don’t forget to drain it!). Then, following the directions, add the required ingredients to the crockpot and cook it on low for 5-6 hours. You can add the tomato paste during the last hour. Substitute the meat. Although the ground chuck is part of what makes this chili so special, you are free to substitute it for something else. For instance, ground turkey or pork!

Although the ground chuck is part of what makes this chili so special, you are free to substitute it for something else. For instance, ground turkey or pork! Use a different type of cheese. Try using mild cheddar or even pepper jack to change it up.

Try using mild cheddar or even pepper jack to change it up. Swap the spaghetti for a different pasta. Use shells, macaroni noodles, or penne pasta instead for a different look and texture.

How to turn this into chili mac

Steak n’ Shake’s chili mac is comprised of spaghetti, chili beef, and chili sauce. The easiest way to make it is to cook the ground meat with chili powder and other seasonings to flavor it instead of making the entire chili with the beans. Then, layer all of the components: the cooked noodles, store-bought chili sauce, and chili beef.

What to serve with homemade 5 way chili

On top of the chili, you can add other toppings, such as fresh diced jalapenos, sour cream, or green onions. This tastes amazing whether you serve the chili alone or as the 5-way!

Also, you can serve side dishes with it, such as a mixed greens salad. It is pretty hearty, so you don’t need a heavy side. You can also serve any leftover chili with crisp tortilla chips. It’s the perfect light lunch or afternoon snack.

How to store the leftovers

You can either refrigerate or freeze this chili. First, transfer it to an airtight container once it’s cool. Store in the refrigerator for three to four days or the freezer for four to six months.

What is the best way to reheat 5 way chili?

The easiest way to heat individual portions is in the microwave. Cover the bowl with a paper towel and heat it in intervals, stirring between cooking times.

If you want to reheat a larger amount, the stovetop is the way to go! Just make sure to heat over medium-low heat so you don’t burn the bottom.

Lean into chili 5 way and add chili mac

Make a fusion of chili 5-way and chili mac by layering spaghetti, chili sauce, and chili then cover it with toppings. Cook up some extra meat on the side to make chili beef. This makes it extra meaty! Then, you can add with the shredded cheese and raw diced onions.

