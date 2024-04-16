The Best Smart Switches for a High-Tech Home (2024)

There are a number of terms you may come across when looking into smart switches, here's what you need to know:

A smart switch is an energy-efficient, electrical switch that can be controlled via smartphone app, voice assistant, or other smart home device. Smart switches are conveniently installed to replace traditional light switches, but they can also be used to control fans and appliances, too.

With Whitehouse's expert insights as a foundation, we researched a wide range of smart switches from various leading brands, including units with dimmers, three-way switch support, and motion sensors. We considered the products' connectivity options , feature sets , and, their compatibility with popular smart platforms.

"Automating with the use of light switches is an effective and often less expensive way to automate your lighting system," says Johann Whitehouse, owner of the home automation company WH SmartHome . "In addition to the cost benefits, replacing switches allows you to change out the bulbs whenever needed without worrying about losing your automation. If the light bulb went out or you decided you wanted a different color temperature on those bulbs, everything will continue to work exactly the same."

One of the most seamless ways to integrate smart home technology throughout your house and daily life is by upgrading the light switches on your walls to internet-connected smart switches and dimmers. Using your Wi-Fi network or other wireless connectivity, these modern switches give you remote control through a mobile app or voice assistant, often serving as an alternative to installing individual smart light bulbs.

Another significant advantage of the switch is that a no-neutral version is available for locations without neutral wiring. No hub is required, either; this model utilizes just three wires for line, load, and ground. It does, however, require a minimum of 15 watts total across the bulbs at the switch. LED lights often fall below this threshold, so if they don't add up to 15 watts, you'll need to screw on the included bulb adaptor. Once the switch is installed, it connects to the Cync app via Wi-Fi, as well as uses Bluetooth to pair with GE Cync smart bulbs that aren't on the same switch and with other similar switches for control from multiple locations.

Devices like the Dimmer + Motion Smart Switch from GE's Cync smart line combine capabilities that make a lot of sense together. By using a motion sensor as well as ambient light detection, the switch can determine whether someone's in the room or not and turn the connected lights on or off accordingly. It automates your lighting even more intelligently and potentially saves you on energy costs. Dimming, too, is built into the switch, designed with a circular primary button and brightness up and down buttons above and below it (which may not suit everyone's decor tastes).

Also included in the kit is a Pico smart remote that serves as another control point—some versions come with a pedestal to set the remote onto, while others provide a wall plate for mounting the remote to your wall like a three-way switch. For the switch itself, the original Caseta switches used a multi-button design much like the remote, but the newer Diva style opts for a more conventional paddle/rocker that fits more naturally with most homes' aesthetics. The dimmer function, too, forgoes buttons in favor of a slider with a thin LED bar to indicate the current brightness level.

If you're ready to invest in a full smart switch environment across your home, Lutron's Caseta platform is a trusted choice, and the Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit is a great way to jump in. A big advantage of the bundle is that it comes with the Lutron Smart Hub that the local wireless system operates on. It's an extra piece of equipment that needs to stay cabled to your router for smart features to work, but it lets you easily add other Lutron switches, without a neutral wire or having to connect each unit to Wi-Fi. Besides making app control possible, the hub offers compatibility with more smart platforms and voice assistants than most switches do, even without any plans to add Matter compatibility.

This second-generation model already worked with the major smart platforms and voice assistants from Amazon, Google, and Apple, but a firmware update further adds support for the universal Matter standard. It's a forward-thinking step that lets you integrate the switch with any Matter-compatible platforms or devices if you have a Matter network set up. The My Leviton app also gives you a rich suite of remote settings and controls, including preset brightness levels and fade rates, multi-device grouping, and schedules based on sunrise/sunset times.

Leviton's Decora switches were so iconic that they became the household name for the switch style, so it's no surprise that today's D26HD Smart Dimmer Switch is a dependable, top-quality option. Its physical design may look and feel more familiar to more users, with the ability to push both the top and bottom and half of the switch rather than just a single button. The dimmer controls are also a simple rocker alongside the main switch. While the D26HD installs at a single-pole location with a neutral wire required, you can wirelessly pair it with Leviton's Anywhere Companion switches or dimmers for control at two or more locations on your wall.

The Wyze app gives you the basic controls to turn the switch on and off, set schedules and timers, and activate vacation mode. You unlock the potential for much more advanced functions and automation, though, by integrating the switch with other Wyze gadgets—particularly smart bulbs that would essentially become useless if turned off by a traditional switch. You can even program different customized actions to different types of button presses, like turning on all your Wyze Bulbs with a triple-press or opening smart locks with a long-press. The Wyze Switch is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and you can set up other third-party automations through IFTTT applets.

Wyze has quickly made a name for itself as a budget-friendly smart home brand, and the one-button Wyze Switch is a great example of its simple but effective offerings. While you can find switches with more advanced features like dimming and motion sensing that are fairly close in price, each dollar can make a difference if you're buying multiple switches to place throughout your home. The Wyze Switch also comes in packs of three for a better value (but note that three-way switches are not available).

The KS225 supports Amazon Alexa and Google Home and can take advantage of voice commands and integrations with those ecosystems, but it especially stands out as one of the few switches at the time of writing to support Matter. Designed to foster universal compatibility across brands, the Matter standard allows Matter-compatible devices from any smart platform (including Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings) to work smoothly together, as long as you have a device that can serve as a Matter hub for the network.

Connecting the switch to Wi-Fi and the Kasa Smart app is also simple, thanks to a setup process aided by Bluetooth wireless. Through the app, you'll be able to control the switch from anywhere with internet access, including full brightness control, scheduling, multi-device scenes, and an away mode to make it look like you're home. Its option to gradually fade lights on or off is another nice touch.

Within its Kasa Smart brand, TP-Link produces several high-quality smart switches to suit a variety of situations, and the KS225 Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch spotlights the latest technologies. Installing the single-pole switch does require a neutral wire, but as long as you have one at the location, the process is relatively straightforward. The primary on/off switch is a large button that looks like a typical paddle-style switch, but you can't push both the top and bottom of it like a true rocker. Two smaller buttons increase or decrease your lights' brightness (with a KS205 model available without dimming).

Final Verdict Our best overall is the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch KS225 because of its effective design, simple installation, intuitive app controls, and excellent cross-platform compatibility and potential through Matter. For those willing to commit to a specific smart lighting control platform, the Lutron Caseta Diva Smart Dimmer Starter Kit (our best kit pick) provides a well-designed switch, a remote that doubles as a movable three-way location, and a hub that powers the ecosystem's connected features and wide compatibility with leading smart home brands.

What to Look for in a Smart Switch

Switch Type

The basic type of switch you can replace with a smart model is a single-pole switch that turns your lights on or off from a single location. Many smart switches also function as dimmers to adjust the brightness of your bulbs, and some come equipped with motion sensors to detect if a person is in the room.

Today's smart switches are generally not designed in the classic toggle style that flips up and down, instead using buttons for the on/off or dimming functions. Some models replicate the paddle or rocker style of switch, where they still operate through buttons but visually blend better with home design styles more people are familiar with. The original Lutron Caseta switches, for example, used a busy combination of buttons, but the brand now offers a more contemporary smart switch design as found in our best kit choice, the Lutron Caseta Diva Smart Dimmer Starter Kit.

Device Compatibility

Compatibility with other smart home systems is a key consideration with smart switches. The manufacturer's own mobile app usually handles core controls like dimming and scheduling, but a lot of a smart switch's conveniences draw on integration with other devices. A switch's compatible smart platforms determine what products it can interact with, how you can issue voice commands, and more.

Amazon's Alexa and Google Home (and its Google Assistant) are the most commonly supported ecosystems; fewer devices tend to work with Apple Home and the Siri virtual assistant. But select smart switch models like our best overall pick, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch KS225, and our best dimmer pick, the Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer Switch, Wi-Fi 2nd Gen D26HD, also support the new Matter standard for universal compatibility across leading platforms. You'll want to coordinate your switches with the ecosystems you currently use or soon intend to, which can take some planning.

"Consider the overall use of your smart switches," says Johann Whitehouse of WH SmartHome. "Are you going to do just a couple throughout your house and don’t mind having a separate app to control them? Or do you plan to integrate everything in your home into a single app? This will determine how robust the brand of switches has to be."

Programming Options

Besides live app and voice control of your light fixtures, smart switches let you program custom schedules and timers for turning lights on or off on their own. The Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer Switch, Wi-Fi 2nd Gen D26HD, our best dimmer choice, has particularly detailed programming options, including sunset- and sunrise-based scheduling. Most smart switches include a vacation mode that randomly activates your lighting to make it appear like you're home, even while you're away.

You can also set up automated scenes or routines that work together with other switches and smart devices, often within the brand's own ecosystem or a compatible one like Alexa or Google Home. Switches that support IFTTT (If This, Then That) open up the potential for even more customizable automations or applets that coordinate between a variety of third-party products and services.

Installation Requirements

One of the first things to check for is whether neutral wiring (often color-coded white or gray) is present at the location where you want to install your smart switch. This may not be the case for older homes, particularly if those built before the 1980s. Many smart switches will specify that they require a neutral wire, which serves to deliver a constant bit of power to keep the switch wirelessly connected even when your light fixture is off. If you don't have a neutral wire, look for no-neutral switches, which often connect through a separate hub rather than directly to Wi-Fi. Our pick for the best with motion sensor, the GE Lighting Cync Dimmer + Motion Smart Switch, No Neutral, is an option that allows for installation without a neutral wire or a hub, making it even more simple to set up.

In terms of other electrical factors, the majority of smart switches are designed for single-pole switches with 120-volt circuits, so they should be fine as long as you're not trying to control double-pole switches and higher electrical loads. An important distinction, though, is whether you're connecting to your lights from just a single switch or using three-way or four-way switches to control the same fixture from two or more different locations."Make sure to know if the switch/dimmer supports three-way installations," Whitehouse says, "otherwise your lights with two switches controlling it will not work. Not all smart dimmers/switches support three- or four-way applications.

For more advanced fixtures, he adds, it’s also important to consider the dimming phase the fixture requires (forward vs. reverse) and ensure the dimmer will be compatible.



FAQ Do smart switches use a lot of electricity? Smart switches will draw a small amount of electricity in order to stay connected to your network and be ready for your commands, but not enough to make a big impact. "It would be so minimal, I'm not sure it would have any significant load to it," says master electrician Ryan DalPezzo. "I wouldn't say smart switches save energy; they would be about the same as a regular on/off switch." He suggests that the kind of light bulb used, such as LED rather than incandescent, would help save energy instead.

Can you swap out normal switches with a smart switch? Generally speaking, yes, as long as you're replacing it with a compatible type of switch and meeting the electrical requirements at the location, which tend to be standardized across the switch market. "Most homes have 120 volts for their lighting, and most switches would be rated for that," DalPezzo says. "A big thing is your wattage, and what your LED bulb's wattage is. You can have a lot of bulbs with low wattage and no issue with overloading the switch."

Do I need an electrician to install smart switches? Smart switches usually come with relatively straightforward installation steps designed for homeowners to follow, involving connecting a few electrical wires and mounting the hardware to your wall. Depending on your needs and your home's current electrical setup, however, the process can quickly become complex or require some troubleshooting. Contact an electrician any time you're beyond your comfort zone—when live electricity is in play, you could start risking the safety of yourself or your equipment. "Work safe, keep the power off, and be careful," advises DalPezzo. "Check your connections. With some brands, you need to specify your line (which is power in) and load (which is power out to the light). Make sure you have those oriented correctly or it won't work. "I'm not opposed to people giving things a shot," DalPezzo adds. "But if it doesn't work right, then call a professional. It can be less expensive if you call a professional right away, before you burn out your equipment."

Why Trust The Spruce?

Anton Galang is a freelance writer with a background in magazine journalism who has worked for consumer technology publications since 2007. He has contributed articles, reviews, and product roundups to PC Magazine and Lifewire and currently focuses on smart home devices and various home tech topics for The Spruce. His coverage includes smart lighting, plugs, security cameras, refrigerators, and more, and he enjoys using an assortment of such gadgets in his own home every day.For this story, he researched product listings, official documentation and manuals, and third-party reviews to find the best recommendations based on installation considerations, switch design, control options, and overall reliability.

Our Experts: