Strawberry Tops Vinegar Recipe is slightly sweet, tart, and flavorful. (2024)

Strawberry Tops Vinegar is a fragrant and flavorful addition to any pantry. Makes a terrific Strawberry infused salad dressing. It is sure to tantalize the taste buds on your tongue. It embodies the summertime flavors of juicy strawberries. Such a useful condiment. Use in marinades, dressings, glaze poultry, cheese plates, etc. Hence, it goes great with any spinach salad.

Strawberry Tops Vinegar

Only a couple of more weeks for my local Farmer’s Market. For the last few weeks, they have had these unbelievably sweet strawberries. The flavor was so yummy that I had to buy some. Finally, I started to think about what to create with them. Therefore, I decided to use the tops of the cut-up strawberries and create vinegar for dressing.

Strawberry Vinegar will take a minimum of 3 days to create. Consequently, the longer it sits the better. From then on the strawberry flavor will intensify. What could be better on a Strawberry Spinach Salad than Strawberry Vinegar? Nonetheless, the flavor of the strawberry is heightened.

Not to mention, A small batch of Strawberry Vinegar will last a long time because vinegar is a preservative. Store in the refrigerator for 3-4 months.

Why Make Flavored Vinegars:

Flavored vinegars are often expensive and found at specialty shops. Homemade is cheaper and the flavor is better. Moreover, it is a quick, easy, and beautiful addition to any pantry. Indeed, create your own by including spices, herbs, fruit, and peels.

What Vinegars Are Best To Use:

Distilled White is harsh and acidic. Don’t substitute in other recipes. Used in pickling and cleaning. Most importantly don’t use in Flavored Vinegars.

Apple Cider consequently is made from fermented apples and a slight amount of sugar. Worth mentioning, that it has a golden hue. It has a tart subtle flavor. Perfect for sweet or savory. Pairs nicely with fruit.

Coconut Vinegar is slightly sweeter than Apple Cider Vinegar. Incidentally, it is made from the fermented sap of coconut trees. Widely used in Asian cuisine. In any case, it has a slightly milky appearance.

Balsamic is dark, sweet, and thicker like syrup. Most noticeably, it is made by aging in oak barrels. The older the vinegar the more expensive it is. Perfect for sweet or savory.

White Balsamic is slightly more acidic than white, apple cider, or its darker counterpart. Undoubtedly, it has a crisper color and is milder than its counterpart. Great with soups or salad dressings.

Red Wine Vinegar, the dark rich color offers a sweet mellow flavor. Most often used in Mediterranean cuisines.

White Wine Vinegar is aesthetically pleasing and has floral notes. In any case, it is balanced and has a sweeter flavor. Less acidic than Apple Cider vinegar. Excellent for salad dressings and marinades.

Champagne in other words is made from Sparkling wines. Hence, it tends to be more expensive and harder to find. It has mild floral notes to it.

Malt Vinegar is not gluten-free and, therefore, I don’t use it. Made from barley beer and used with fish.

Each vinegar tastes different. On the other hand, experiment and have fun.

Uses for Strawberry Vinegar:

Use in salad dressing recipes by substituting the white wine vinegar with Strawberry Vinegar. Use to drizzle over dessert soups. Top cut up winter vegetables with their seasonings, and vinegar, and finally roast them in the oven. Add a tablespoon or so to jams, jellies, or preserves.

Substitute this vinegar in my Strawberry Rhubarb Compote.

Strawberry Tops Vinegar

Ingredients:

1 tbsp balsamic

5 tbsp red wine Moscato

1/2 cup of white wine vinegar

1/4 cup of strawberry tops and/or slices

Directions:

First, sterilize a pint-size canning jar and lid. Second, add balsamic, red wine, and white wine vinegar to the jar. Third, add strawberry tops. Screw on the lid. Next, place it in the fridge. On the fourth day, remove the tops and toss them away. The vinegar can now be used in salad dressings, marinades, or glazes. Substitute this vinegar in place of other kinds of vinegar.