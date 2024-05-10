Strawberry Tops Vinegar Recipe is slightly sweet, tart, and flavorful. (2024)

Strawberry Tops Vinegar is a fragrant and flavorful addition to any pantry. Makes a terrific Strawberry infused salad dressing. It is sure to tantalize the taste buds on your tongue. It embodies the summertime flavors of juicy strawberries. Such a useful condiment. Use in marinades, dressings, glaze poultry, cheese plates, etc. Hence, it goes great with any spinach salad.

Strawberry Tops Vinegar

Only a couple of more weeks for my local Farmer’s Market. For the last few weeks, they have had these unbelievably sweet strawberries. The flavor was so yummy that I had to buy some. Finally, I started to think about what to create with them. Therefore, I decided to use the tops of the cut-up strawberries and create vinegar for dressing.

Strawberry Vinegar will take a minimum of 3 days to create. Consequently, the longer it sits the better. From then on the strawberry flavor will intensify. What could be better on a Strawberry Spinach Salad than Strawberry Vinegar? Nonetheless, the flavor of the strawberry is heightened.

Not to mention, A small batch of Strawberry Vinegar will last a long time because vinegar is a preservative. Store in the refrigerator for 3-4 months.

Why Make Flavored Vinegars:

Flavored vinegars are often expensive and found at specialty shops. Homemade is cheaper and the flavor is better. Moreover, it is a quick, easy, and beautiful addition to any pantry. Indeed, create your own by including spices, herbs, fruit, and peels.

What Vinegars Are Best To Use:

Distilled White is harsh and acidic. Don’t substitute in other recipes. Used in pickling and cleaning. Most importantly don’t use in Flavored Vinegars.

Apple Cider consequently is made from fermented apples and a slight amount of sugar. Worth mentioning, that it has a golden hue. It has a tart subtle flavor. Perfect for sweet or savory. Pairs nicely with fruit.

Coconut Vinegar is slightly sweeter than Apple Cider Vinegar. Incidentally, it is made from the fermented sap of coconut trees. Widely used in Asian cuisine. In any case, it has a slightly milky appearance.

Balsamic is dark, sweet, and thicker like syrup. Most noticeably, it is made by aging in oak barrels. The older the vinegar the more expensive it is. Perfect for sweet or savory.

White Balsamic is slightly more acidic than white, apple cider, or its darker counterpart. Undoubtedly, it has a crisper color and is milder than its counterpart. Great with soups or salad dressings.

Red Wine Vinegar, the dark rich color offers a sweet mellow flavor. Most often used in Mediterranean cuisines.

White Wine Vinegar is aesthetically pleasing and has floral notes. In any case, it is balanced and has a sweeter flavor. Less acidic than Apple Cider vinegar. Excellent for salad dressings and marinades.

Champagne in other words is made from Sparkling wines. Hence, it tends to be more expensive and harder to find. It has mild floral notes to it.

Malt Vinegar is not gluten-free and, therefore, I don’t use it. Made from barley beer and used with fish.

Each vinegar tastes different. On the other hand, experiment and have fun.

Uses for Strawberry Vinegar:

Use in salad dressing recipes by substituting the white wine vinegar with Strawberry Vinegar. Use to drizzle over dessert soups. Top cut up winter vegetables with their seasonings, and vinegar, and finally roast them in the oven. Add a tablespoon or so to jams, jellies, or preserves.

See Also
Blackberry Brandy Recipe | Moorlands EaterFire Cider Recipe: How to Make Fire Cider for Immune HealthBest French Onion Soup Recipe | The Prairie Homestead3 Easy Cattail Recipes + How to Prep Wild Cattails for Eating

Substitute this vinegar in my Strawberry Rhubarb Compote.

Strawberry Tops Vinegar

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp balsamic
  • 5 tbsp red wine Moscato
  • 1/2 cup of white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup of strawberry tops and/or slices

Directions:

First, sterilize a pint-size canning jar and lid. Second, add balsamic, red wine, and white wine vinegar to the jar. Third, add strawberry tops. Screw on the lid. Next, place it in the fridge. On the fourth day, remove the tops and toss them away. The vinegar can now be used in salad dressings, marinades, or glazes. Substitute this vinegar in place of other kinds of vinegar.Strawberry Tops Vinegar Recipe is slightly sweet, tart, and flavorful. (1)

Save

Print Pin

5 from 2 votes

Strawberry Tops Vinegar

Strawberry Tops Vinegar Recipe is a fragrant, fruity, and flavorful condiment. Use in salad dressings, vinaigrettes, marinades, and dips.

Course Appetizer, Dinner, Lunch, Salads

Cuisine American

Keyword Flavored Vinegar Recipe, How to Make Strawberry Vinegar, How to Make Strawberry Vinegar Recipe, Strawberry Balsamic Vinegar, Strawberry Tops Vinegar Recipe, Strawberry Vinegar, Strawberry Vinegar Recipe, Summer Flavored Strawberry Vinegar, Summer Flavored Strawberry Vinegar Recipe

Prep Time 1 minute minute

4 minutes minutes

Total Time 5 minutes minutes

See Also
10 Doomsday Bread Recipes - Survival Prepper

Servings 12 servings

Calories 7kcal

Author LaRena Fry

Equipment

1 Pint Canning Jars

1 " class="wprm-recipe-equipment-link" target="_blank">Measuring cups and spoons

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 5 tbsp red wine Moscato
  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 or more cup strawberry tops and or slices

Instructions

  • First sterilized a pint-size canning jar and lid.

  • Second, add balsamic, red wine, and white wine vinegar to the jar. r kinds of vinegar.

    1 tbsp balsamic vinegar, 5 tbsp red wine Moscato, 1/2 cup white wine vinegar

  • Third, add strawberry tops.

    1/4 or more cup strawberry tops and or slices

  • Screw on the lid.

  • Next, place it in the fridge.

  • On the fourth day, remove the tops and toss them away.

  • The vinegar can now be used in salad dressings, marinades, or glazes.

  • Substitute this vinegar in place of other kinds of vinegar.

Notes

Nutrition Facts
Servings12.0
Amount Per Serving
Calories7
% Daily Value *
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Potassium8mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugars0g
Protein0g0%
Vitamin A0%
Vitamin C0%
Calcium0%
Iron0%
* The Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet, so your values may change depending on your calorie needs. The values here may not be 100% accurate because the recipes have not been professionally evaluated nor have they been evaluated by the U.S. FDA.

Nutrition

Serving: 12servings | Calories: 7kcal

Strawberry Tops Vinegar Recipe is slightly sweet, tart, and flavorful. (3)

Strawberry Tops Vinegar Recipe is slightly sweet, tart, and flavorful. (2024)
Top Articles
Pomeranian Food Recipes
Authentic German Sauerbraten Recipe - House of Nash Eats
Craigslist Quad Cities
Jio Store in Visakhapatnam, Authorised Store List - Gadgets 360
Latest Posts
Easy Kaiser Rolls Recipe - Crispy Homemade German Rolls - All Tastes German
Refreshing Ginger Honey Switchel Recipe
Article information

Author: Kieth Sipes

Last Updated:

Views: 6314

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kieth Sipes

Birthday: 2001-04-14

Address: Suite 492 62479 Champlin Loop, South Catrice, MS 57271

Phone: +9663362133320

Job: District Sales Analyst

Hobby: Digital arts, Dance, Ghost hunting, Worldbuilding, Kayaking, Table tennis, 3D printing

Introduction: My name is Kieth Sipes, I am a zany, rich, courageous, powerful, faithful, jolly, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.