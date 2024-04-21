Thanksgiving Recipes For Everyone At The Dinner Table | Homesteading (2024)

Wondering what to make on Thanksgiving to please everyone? Find what Thanksgiving recipes you need for your dinner menu in this list of our favorites!

RELATED: 25 Classic Pioneer Woman Recipes For Thanksgiving

Impressive Thanksgiving Recipes to Please All Guests

Having Picky Eaters Over for Dinner? Try These Thanksgiving Recipes!

Create the best holiday dinner and find easy recipes perfect for the whole family to enjoy on this list. If you have guests, expect gracious tummies for a superb Thanksgiving meal they will have!

For those of us with picky eaters at our table, a Thanksgiving menu can be a challenge. We'd like to think we could please everyone with one pie (or turkey), but in reality, you need a little variety.

So, I scoured the internet to find 23 Thanksgiving dinner recipes sure to please everyone at your table. From gluten-free recipes, vegan recipes, or traditional Thanksgiving recipes we have it here.

This list sure covers what you need to happily feed all your loved ones this Thanksgiving.

1.CranberryCheddarSausageBites

These cheddar sausage bites are stuffed with the goodness of fresh cranberries. It makes them a perfect Thanksgiving dinner appetizer.

It's also an easy but tasty idea you can make for fast dinners, or as snacks.

2.Roasted Grape Baked Brie

Roasting the grapesbrings out the delicious natural sugars.Roasted Grape and Baked Brie make one of the Thanksgiving appetizers to look forward to.

As you all sit back and relax, all you want to do is talk, laugh, drink, and nibble all night long!

3.SweetandSpicyButternutSquashSoup

Sweet by roasting the squash first with maple syrup and brown sugar. Spicy by adding a chili in adobo sauce and curry powder. Rounded out with nutmeg and cinnamon and you’ve got one delicious, hearty soup.

4.Creamy Pumpkin Soup

This badass pumpkin soup is creamy, velvety smooth, and simply delicious. Adding a pile of tasty toppings like chopped bacon and sour cream only enhances the flavor.

Lastly, herbs and a few fresh shavings of Parmesan cheese on top and you're done!

5.SweetPotatoBaconBiscuits

These sweet potato bacon biscuits are tasty, made of real ingredient and (guess what) paleo! Delicious little things to munch on before gobbling the Thanksgiving turkey.

6.WholeWheatSweetPotatoBananaMuffins

|



Delicious muffins with a hint of banana. These whole wheat sweet potato banana muffins perfect with butter or with hot, good soup.

7. The Best Dinner Rolls

These best dinner rolls aren't called “the best” for nothing. They're light, soft and sweet.

8.Amish Potato Rolls

These potato rolls arenot only very easy to make but are fluffy and full of flavor. It'll definitely be awonderful addition toyour Thanksgiving dinner.

9.Vegan Green Bean Casserole

This vegan green bean casserole is vegan, gluten-free and paleo-friendly. This one is definitely a keeper.

10.Glazed Sweet Potatoes with Whiskey Pecans

| The natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes and the goodness of whiskey is a tasty combo. Add in honey glazed pecans and the balancing tartness of apples and you have an even more delicious mix.

This recipe is a total package indeed–see how you can make it here.

11. ButternutSquashandCranberryGratin

Creamy, cheesy and perfectly crunchy on top gratin recipe.This butternut squash and cranberry gratin really worth the spot on the Thanksgiving table.

RELATED: 14 Homemade Stuffing Recipes For The Perfect Thanksgiving Feast

12. Brown Butter and Bacon Mashed Potatoes

| The brown butter and bacongive the traditionalmashedpotato recipe an extra oomph!This recipe isone of the reasons you need to wear your stretchy pants on Thanksgiving.

13. ApplePearCranberrySauce

A quick stovetop recipe for apple pear cranberry sauce. You can pair it withmeat or eat it byitself as dessert.

14. Bourbon Vanilla Cranberry Sauce

This cranberry sauce is so delicious you'll be eating it with a spoon instead. When, the proper way to enjoy it is with turkey sandwiches, Greek yogurt, and vanilla ice cream.

15.Gluten-Free Stuffing with Kale, Caramelized Onions, and Mushrooms

This stuffing is not only gluten-free but something you would also look forward to, eating. It's easy to make and big on flavor so grab the recipe and learnhow you can make it here.

16. Gluten-Free Cornbread Stuffing with Chestnuts, Leeks, and Chanterelles

This stuffing recipe gloriously becomesmore delicious by the day as it soaks in gravy and melds with mashed potatoes. You won't mind having this gluten-free cornbread stuffing as your leftover Thanksgiving dish.

17. Citrus and Herb Butter Roast Turkey

This citrus and herb butter roast turkey is going to steal most of the spotlight during Thanksgiving dinner. This recipe is definitely on my to-do list.

18.Stuffed Turkey Roulade

This stuffed turkey recipecooks in a fraction of the time than traditional turkey and gives you moist, flavorful stuffing all in one!

19. Roasted Turkey Breast with Bacon and Herbs

Bacon makes everything better. Even turkey. This roasted turkey breast recipe is a quick, simple, and phenomenally flavorful main dish!

20. Homemade Tofurkey with Brown Rice Stuffing

Avoid the preservatives of pre-made commercial tofurkey. Make one yourself! Thisvegan tofurkey recipe contains fresh ingredients and a toothsome, nutty brown rice stuffing.

21. CinnamonAppleSugarCake

This perfectly moist, with a touch of sweet, cinnamon apple cake is a healthier spin on a classic combo. It is also insanely delicious with sugar and pecan crumble topping!

22. Apple Slab Pie

This is a double-crust recipe with layers upon layers of cinnamon-sugar and thinly sliced apples. This apple slab pie is ridiculously easy and surprisingly serves a crowd!

23. Sweet Potato-Marshmallow Cinnamon Rolls

One of the great things to do with leftover sweet potatoes is to turn them into these Sweet Potato-Marshmallow Cinnamon Rolls.Marshmallows have taken the place of pecans.

This video from Tasty will show you some impressive Thanksgiving pies recipes:

That’s all, fellow homesteaders! Those are a few of my favorite recipes to celebrate with on Thanksgiving, so feel free to take your pick.

Have fun mixing and matching to bring an extra dash of delicious to your Thanksgiving Dinner menu. And don't forget to give thanks for all that you have.

I hope you enjoyed my post on 23 Thanksgiving recipes to please everyone at your table! Let me know which recipes you are going to try in the comments section below!

Up Next:

19 Paleo Recipes To Make This Thanksgiving | Healthy Thanksgiving Ideas

Pilgrim Thanksgiving Recipes | What Did The Pilgrims Really Eat?

Allium – A Homesteading Guide To Onions, Garlic, Chives, and Allium Flowers

Follow us onFacebook,Instagram,Pinterest, andTwitter!

Editor’s Note: This post was originally published on October 8, 2016, and has been updated for quality and relevancy.