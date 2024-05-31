The 15 best cordless vacuum cleaners of 2024, from Dyson to Shark, Vax and Henry (2024)

While still not as powerful as their mains-powered counterparts (especially the most powerful cylinder vacuum cleaners), new technology such as long-lasting lithium-ion batteries means that the best cordless vacuum cleaners from brands like Shark, Dyson and Vax now offer enough cleaning power for most homes, in a much lighter, more manoeuvrable and affordable format.

Cordless vacuums use less electricity than traditional vacuum cleaners, since they have smaller motors and only draw power when they’re recharging. That becomes more and more appealing as the cost of energy rises. (Admittedly robot vacuum cleaners use even less, but those remain a niche proposition.) If you need a vacuum for pet hair removal, especially from sofas and beds, a light and handy cordless makes a lot of sense.

Another factor in their popularity is that they’re often discounted. Scroll down for our full reviews of the 15 best cordless vacuums on the market this year, followed by answers to some frequently asked questions, such as how long the batteries last. If you’re in a rush, here’s a quick look at our top five:

The best cordless vacuum cleaners of 2024, at a glance

How to choose the best cordless vacuum cleaner

There are a few factors to consider when shopping. The first is suction power. Cordless models are low on suction power compared to plug-ins, but some are more powerful than others. Most can tackle most dirt, grime and surface stains. For more persistent staining you may need a carpet cleaner or a steam cleaner.

The second factor is weight. Since they lack wheels, some cordless vacuum cleaners pose a challenge to those of us lacking body strength. Some are light enough for anyone to use.

The third is battery life. Don’t expect to get much more than quarter of an hour’s use out of a fully-charged cordless vacuum. It’s often far less when using power-hungry ‘boost’ modes. Always use less energy-intensive hard floor modes where possible. Many cordless vacuums come with a second, subsitute battery to double the run-time. Some charge extra for this.

It’s also worth bearing in mind any extra features you want – we consider extra tools, such as a dust brush and crevice tool, to be essential. And, as you’ll see below, some models offer light-up floor heads and other extras to make cleaning easier than ever before. For these, though, you’ll likely pay a premium.

How we tested the best cordless vacuum cleaners