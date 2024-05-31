The 15 best cordless vacuum cleaners of 2024, from Dyson to Shark, Vax and Henry (2024)

This article contains affiliate links. The products or services listed have been selected independently by journalists after hands-on testing or sourcing expert opinions. We may earn a commission when you click a link, buy a product or subscribe to a service.
While still not as powerful as their mains-powered counterparts (especially the most powerful cylinder vacuum cleaners), new technology such as long-lasting lithium-ion batteries means that the best cordless vacuum cleaners from brands like Shark, Dyson and Vax now offer enough cleaning power for most homes, in a much lighter, more manoeuvrable and affordable format.
Cordless vacuums use less electricity than traditional vacuum cleaners, since they have smaller motors and only draw power when they’re recharging. That becomes more and more appealing as the cost of energy rises. (Admittedly robot vacuum cleaners use even less, but those remain a niche proposition.) If you need a vacuum for pet hair removal, especially from sofas and beds, a light and handy cordless makes a lot of sense.
Another factor in their popularity is that they’re often discounted. Scroll down for our full reviews of the 15 best cordless vacuums on the market this year, followed by answers to some frequently asked questions, such as how long the batteries last. If you’re in a rush, here’s a quick look at our top five:
The best cordless vacuum cleaners of 2024, at a glance
- Best cordless vacuum overall – Dyson Gen5 Detect Absolute
- Best value cordless vacuum - Vax Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car Cordless vacuum cleaner
- Best Shark cordless vacuum - Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum
- Best cordless vacuums for getting into corners - Hoover Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner with Corner Genie
- Best robust cordless vacuum - Halo Capsule X
How to choose the best cordless vacuum cleaner
There are a few factors to consider when shopping. The first is suction power. Cordless models are low on suction power compared to plug-ins, but some are more powerful than others. Most can tackle most dirt, grime and surface stains. For more persistent staining you may need a carpet cleaner or a steam cleaner.
The second factor is weight. Since they lack wheels, some cordless vacuum cleaners pose a challenge to those of us lacking body strength. Some are light enough for anyone to use.
The third is battery life. Don’t expect to get much more than quarter of an hour’s use out of a fully-charged cordless vacuum. It’s often far less when using power-hungry ‘boost’ modes. Always use less energy-intensive hard floor modes where possible. Many cordless vacuums come with a second, subsitute battery to double the run-time. Some charge extra for this.
It’s also worth bearing in mind any extra features you want – we consider extra tools, such as a dust brush and crevice tool, to be essential. And, as you’ll see below, some models offer light-up floor heads and other extras to make cleaning easier than ever before. For these, though, you’ll likely pay a premium.
How we tested the best cordless vacuum cleaners
We tested each vacuum for several weeks in flats, houses with steep staircases and larger still houses to test the battery life. We compared them for weight, battery life, ease of use and flexibility to manoeuvre on wooden floors, carpet, linoleum and tiles. We also conducted a ‘flour test’ on a grey rug, spilling flour and then hoovering it up to test performance (you can see one result above). We also considered the bin capacities of each.
We also took affordability, value for money, how loud each was, whether they converted into handheld cordless vacuums and any extra features they offer into account. Here’s what we found on our hunt for the best cordless vacuum cleaners, starting with our favourite…
Best cordless vacuum cleaners
1. Dyson Gen5 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Best cordless vacuum overall, 10 out of 10
We like: it’s the most impressive cordless vacuum cleaner on the market
We don’t like: Dysons can be quite fragile compared to cheaper brands
- Power 262 Air Watts (see explanation below)
- Weight 3.5kg
- Battery life up to 70 minutes, recharge time 4hr 30 minutes
- Bin capacity 0.77l
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
To address the elephant in the room, the Dyson Gen5 Detect is a significant outlay – almost £150 more than Dyson’s former top of the range model, the Dyson V15. So what’s new?
It’s Dyson’s most powerful model yet with a suction power of 262 Air Watts on boost mode, compared to the V15’s 230. Air Watts measure the power of airflow per second in vacuum cleaners. The new HEPA filter supposedly means the vacuum can suck up viruses, although that’s obviously difficult to test.
The Gen5 Detect converts to a handheld simply by detaching the stick. A dusting and crevice tool is built into the handheld vacuum, which is very handy. It also uses an on and off switch like the Dyson V12, rather than the trigger favoured by every other Dyson vacuum.
Like previous models, the Gen5 Detect has three power modes: ‘Auto,’ which intelligently adapts to different floor types, ‘Eco,’ which saves power, and ‘Boost,’ for intensive cleaning. It also races ahead of competitors when it comes to battery life, with a maximum run time of 70 minutes. The battery is removable and spares are available to buy from Dyson, should you wish to double your run time.
In practice, the Gen5 Detect is impressive. I have a long-haired tabby cat who moults so much it’s a wonder she has any fur left. It’s the kind of thick fur that seems to stick to everything. Nothing can budge it, except this vacuum.
It’s noticeably heavier than previous models, however. Though only 0.5kg heavier than the V15, that weight is all in the top which makes it cumbersome as a handheld – unfortunate, given the upgrade Dyson has made on fitting the handheld inside the regular vacuum.
That and the premium price tag would be my only two complaints. If you can afford it and have pets, or a big house, you won’t find a better clean.
2. Vax Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car Cordless vacuum cleaner
Best value cordless vacuum, 8/10
We like: wide cleaning head, two batteries for longer run time
We don’t like: not quite as nippy as the previous model
- Power rating not given
- Weight 3.25kg
- Battery life up to 45 minutes, recharge time 3 hours
- Bin Capacity 0.7 litres
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
The Vax Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car is the latest model from Vax’s Blade series and the most high tech to date. With current pricing, it’s more than £100 more than the previous Blade 4. So what do you get for the extra money? There’s a brand new floor head with two brush bars, it’s the first Blade with a digital display and it comes with two removable battery packs for double the run time.
Let’s focus on the head, for starters. Having two brushes means the size of the overall head is bigger, which has made it slightly harder to manoeuvre than previous version but far more efficient at picking up mess on its first swipe, on both floor and carpet. It’s especially efficient on the boost setting, though that setting is noisy and goes through the battery in around 12 minutes.
As for the digital display, which has become a staple of cordless vacuums these days (Dyson, Miele, Samsung and Shark all have one), you can use it to see how much run time you have left based on the mode you’re using. It also shows maintenance pop-ups, like whether you need to clean or replace the feature. It’s a handy upgrade, but isn’t as advanced as displays on the likes of Dyson, with some models telling you how much dust you’ve sucked up.
The Blade 5 sees Vax venturing into the luxury vacuum market but, although the price has gone up, it’s still affordable compared to its counterparts.
In the same range:
We still rate the Vax Blade 4 (£159) highly, which is slightly lighter at 3.1kg and comes with an extra battery for double the run time.
3. Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum
Best Shark vacuum cleaner, 9/10
We like: the hinge in the middle, for reaching under sofas and beds
We don’t like: it’s on the heavier side
- Power 309 Watts
- Weight 4.1kg
- Battery life up to 60 minutes, recharge time 4 hours
- Bin Capacity 0.7 litres
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
So, this vacuum cleaner’s full name is: ‘Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum (Single Battery)’. Slightly wordy, but don’t be put off. Shark is the favourite brand of celebrity cleanfluencer Mrs Hinch. So, if you want a home as clean as hers, it appears this Shark is the way to get it.
I’ve previously used Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum and I’d say this new Stratos model is definitely worth the upgrade.Why? Well, the DuoClean (essentially, two brush-rolls in one) floor head is now bigger and more powerful. There’s a new anti-odour feature, consisting of replaceable cartridges that slot into the floor head to prevent bad smells in the dust cup.
But the most noticeable difference was how much better the anti hair wrap function is. Both my flatmate and I have long hair which, previously, we’d have to cut out from the brush head every few uses. The Stratos sucked it up straight into the dust bucket with no issue. The Stratus picks up both short and long hair equally well, which will make it especially good for cleaning up pet hair.
The LED headlights make it easier to see dust and there’s a feature called Clean Sense IQ, which claims to pick up 50 per cent more dirt by sensing the level of dust and self-adjusting the suction power – although it’s hard to say how much this helped.
It comes with a great range of attachments: a crevice tool, a multi surface dusting tool, a dedicated pet tool and an accessory bag. My favourite bit was the hinge in the middle, which allows you to bend the vacuum under sofas, cupboards and other harder to reach places, and also folds completely in half for storage. One battery lasts 60 minutes meaning I could comfortably vacuum my entire flat in one go, though if you have a bigger house you might consider investing in the double battery version.
Overall I found the Shark very easy to set up and use, although emptying the dust bin was a bit fiddly. It’s also slightly more cumbersome than our top choice, the Dyson, as it weighs a reasonably hefty 4kg.
4. Hoover Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner with Corner Genie
Best cordless vacuum for getting into corners, 10/10
We like: the Corner Genie head is brilliant for reaching nooks and crannies
We don’t like: it’s a little top heavy when using the Corner Genie head
- Power rating not given
- Weight 3.65kg
- Battery life up to 30 mins, recharge time 3hr 30 minutes
- Bin capacity 1.19l
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
A popular complaint I have when reviewing cordless vacuums is the lack of edge to edge cleaning, visible when you vacuum alongside sideboards or cupboards and find a thin trail of dust left behind. Hoover has combated that pretty spectacularly with its new vacuum, the Corner Genie.
Concealed within the head, which can be removed via a foot pedal, is a small, stout nozzle with a flexible hinge so that it can reach any corner possible - I tested it behind toilets, underneath beds and beneath cupboards. All those places for which you’re a bit embarrassed to admit when you last cleaned them. If I’m being picky, it’s a little top heavy, which makes it slightly cumbersome to manoeuvre the narrow Corner Genie head.
Thankfully, as needed for cleaning those long ignored areas, the vacuum has a large bin capacity of 1.19l. Instead of having one dust bin at the top of the vacuum, almost the entirety of the stick is a dust bin. It’s simple to empty, too, although you do need to remove the head.
With four attachments and an alternative dust bin to use in handheld mode, the vacuum is completely modular and, in a slightly nerdy way, quite fun to play around with. In terms of actual vacuuming, it also performs well. I tested this vacuum in a bedroom particularly loved by my long-haired tabby cat, whose thick fur could probably withstand the pull of a black hole. Yet after a few passes, the Hoover managed to suck up the matted mess and, best of all, none of it was left on the brush thanks to the anti-twist technology (Hoover’s equivalent to Shark’s anti hair-wrap).
When not in use, the vacuum stands upright of its own accord and can also be folded in half for smaller storage. That said, it’s by no means an ugly vacuum if you don’t have the space for storing it away, I love the rose gold accents and the slimline design. The LED screen shows you how much charge time you have left and lets you toggle between hard floor, carpet or turbo mode.
5. Halo Capsule X
Best robust cordless vacuum, 10/10
We like: it’s remarkably lightweight, at 2.6kg
We don’t like: bags need rebuying
- Power 400 Watts
- Weight 2.6kg
- Battery life up to 60 minutes, recharge time 2hr
- Bin capacity 2l
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
Like the Henry Quick below, the Halo Capsule X uses bags instead of a dust container for holding the dirt, which are concealed inside a carbon fibre container.When the dust pouch indicator shows red, just detach it and pop the compostable pouch straight in the bin, to be replaced by another bag. You do have to repurchase bags as you go, so you’ll end up paying more than just the outright cost of the vacuum – but they hold 2l of dirt, which is a lot for a cordless. So you won’t have to replace the bag too regularly.
I tested the Halo Capsule X in a friend’s flat which is home to three long-haired women and I’m pleased to say it picked up hair superbly well. There’s no special hair detangling technology, but after several sessions there wasn’t too much hair stuck around the brush roll. It takes seconds to detach anyway.
The steering is good and the swivel hits the sweet spot between being flexible enough to reach the brush head into nooks and crannies and controlled enough that you can still easily steer. The LED light at the end of the head helps for seeing what you’re cleaning. Weighing just 2.6kg, it’s also the lightest vacuum I tried, making it an excellent option for anyone lacking arm or shoulder strength.
As with most cordless vacuums, what it lacks is battery life. Halo claims it can last up to 60 minutes, although I found it didn’t last that long. However, the recharge time is an impressively short two hours, much less than most cordless batteries and Halo has introduced interchangeable batteries so you can continue vacuuming even after the first battery runs out.
All in all the vacuum feels sturdy and, although I’ll have to report back on this front, feels like it will last a long time.
In the same range:
Halo sells a value version of the Capsule X (£399.99) with fewer attachments or a more premium two battery bundle (£599.99) for those with bigger houses. I’d also recommend the original Halo Capsule (£229.99) for a cheaper option, which has a slightly smaller capacity, no HEPA filtration, no headlights, a fixed battery and less attachments.
6. Roidmi X30 VX Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Best vacuum and mop, 9/10
We like: remarkably good at both functions
We don’t like: small capacity (both bin and mop chamber)
- Power 400 Watts
- Weight 2.7kg
- Battery life up to 80 minutes (on eco mode), recharge time 2hr 30mins
- Bin capacity 0.55 litres
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
Roidmi started in 2015 in China and is still little-known in the UK, although its models have been sold by big names like Harrods. It markets itself on innovation, and this combined vacuum and steam mop is a perfect example.
The Roidmi X30 VX looks good in silver and has all the features you’d expect in a luxury vacuum cleaner: an LED display, up to 80 minutes run time, a dark-detecting LED light and an easy-empty dust container. It also has a few features you won’t have come across before, including a 200rpm (revolutions per minute) steam mop head. As someone who lives in a tiny flat, the idea of having two otherwise bulky appliances in one is attractive.
In practice, the vacuum cleaner is most effective in eco mode on hard floors. It needs the normal or boost mode to give it the best chance at tackling carpets. In boost mode, the vacuum only lasts 10 minutes, which is impractical for anyone with a big house full of carpets, but the normal mode is fine if you’re vacuuming often.
As for the steam mop, it has a water tank capacity of 240ml which will give you 30 minutes of use. That’s far less than best steam mops, but unless you’re cleaning on an industrial scale, it’s perfect. It also still vacuums as it mops, which saves sweeping beforehand. The steam mop comes with an automatic cleaning station that cleans and dries the microfibre cloths after use, which saves sticking them through the washing machine after every use. After giving it a good go on a crumby floor, it left the kitchen spotless and shiny.
The digital display is useful but not obvious. You need to refer to instructions to understand the messages. On the other hand, the app is extremely useful. It easily connects via Bluetooth and tells you battery level, standby time, how big an area you’ve cleaned and time spent cleaning.
As if all that tech wasn’t enough, the Roidmi vacuum can also charge wirelessly, by leaning against a charging port designed to be stuck on your wall. If you have a lot of carpet, or already own a decent mop, you probably don’t need all the bells and whistles offered by the Roidmi X30 VX. If you like fancy tech, the Roidmi is a worthy investment and a plausible rival to Dyson.
7. Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum
Best cordless stick vacuum, 9/10
We like: the best hair detangling tech on the market
We don’t like: it’s heavy for a cordless vacuum
- Power 309 Watts
- Weight 4.58kg
- Battery life up to 60 mins, recharge time 3hr 30 minutes
- Bin capacity 0.7l
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
If you liked the look of the Shark Stratos above but want something a little cheaper, this Cordless Stick Vacuum is an excellent option. The battery didn’t last quite as long on test, the suction wasn’t quite as good and it doesn’t have anti-odour technology but it still out-performed so many other cordless vacuums I tried. It’s also worth keeping an eye on the price, as you can often find it on sale.
I tested this in a house with two moulting labradors and a cat. The previous vacuum had struggled with the amount of fur and eventually given up suction, while this Shark vacuum cleared the space beneath the vacuum in one swipe, leaving the carpet visibly whiter. Better still, the brush head roller came away clean, meaning the anti hair wrap really does work.
I tried it on the hard kitchen floor as well - the vacuum simply requires you to toggle the mode from carpet to hard floor which is convenient, lots of other vacuums require a change of brush head. It delivered an impressive clean wherever I tried it, including in handheld mode, a true testament to its suction power.
Design wise, it’s smart looking with a bend in the middle both for storage and for reaching under beds or coffee tables, accessible via a button on the back. It’s also kept up with the market by introducing an LED light in the head so you can really see the dirt and dust before vacuuming it up (sometimes a little better than you’d like).
My one niggle with the vacuum is that it’s quite hefty for a cordless vacuum at 4.58kg, making it slightly more cumbersome others. It’s only really noticeable in handheld mode but there nonetheless.
In the same range:
Shark’s Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum (£199) might better suit anyone who enjoys Shark’s technologies but wants something a little more lightweight.
8. Sebo BP60
Best commercial cordless vacuum, 9/10
We like: the massive bin capacity means it’ll only need emptying every few uses
We don’t like: tricky to put together
- Power 300 Watts
- Weight 8.15kg (5.8kg without battery)
- Battery life up to 60 minutes, recharge time 4hr
- Bin capacity 5.5l
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
I have to admit to being a little intimidated by the Sebo cordless straight out of the box. Designed chiefly for commercial use, it comes with one brush head which is far bigger and heavier than anything I’d seen on any of the other vacuums.
It required assembling on the first use and, unlike the Dysons and the Sharks of the vacuum world where everything slots intuitively into place, there were screws and fiddly placements. The stick was easy enough to hold in place while I inserted the screws, but I had more trouble with inserting the soft-shell middle into the brush head. The instructions weren’t much help.
But once it was assembled I was, quite literally, away - the Sebo was far easier to manoeuvre than I could have predicted. I expected the large, unwieldy head to be a little stiff, but it was smooth and comfortable to use thanks to the powerful 25V battery. The choice to use a soft-shell middle also keeps the weight down for easier manoeuvring, although the battery in the bottom weighs 2.4kg on its own. The power switch is built into the brush head, all it takes is a little nudge with your foot.
As expected from the weight and power of that battery, the vacuum performs excellently, clearing anything I put in its way after one swipe. If it encounters wires or cords – as when I accidentally ran over the bottom of my curtain – the vacuum switches off automatically.
It’s only let down in two areas. Firstly, you’ll have to buy a separate handheld vacuum if you have stairs or are prone to spider webs, as it comes with no extra attachments. Secondly, it’s incredibly expensive for a household vacuum so it might better suit the commercial use for which it was intended.
9. Lupe Pure Cordless Vacuum
Best looking cordless vacuum, 9/10
We like: it’s essentially three vacuums in one
We don’t like: you’d hope for hair detangling technology at this price point
- Power 400 Watts
- Weight 4.6kg
- Up to 60 minute run time, recharge time 3hr 30 minutes
- Bin capacity 1l
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
I’m including the Lupe Pure in this cordless vacuum cleaner review but really, it could be in our upright or even cylinder vacuum piece, as it both stands upright without support and has a detachable cord which joins with the body on one end and the brush on the other. It’s rather eccentric looking, a far cry from anything Dyson produces, so it might surprise you to hear that it was invented by two ex Dyson employees.
I was a little apprehensive when I first opened the box to find eight separate parts but once I started fiddling around, I realised everything clicked into place quite easily, no need for screws as with the Sebo above. I quite like how it looked once I’d attached the handle and stick to the motor body and the brush head. The circular front looks like a little round face and the cords like arms – almost like you’ve got a little friendly robot running around your house.
I digress. The Lupe Pure is at the higher end of cleaning performance, clearing whatever I placed in its path; flour, breadcrumbs from the bottom of my toaster and fluff with just one swipe. There are three suction power options (note that the max function is very loud) and you can also manually turn off the rotating brush bar, which is recommended for rugs.
I was slightly disappointed to learn that it didn’t have any sort of anti-hair wrap technology, especially at this price point. I did have to cut long hair out of the brush head a couple of times. The hair also caused issues when emptying the dustbin, as it wound itself around the filter and meant I had to stick my hand inside to loosen. Lupe is apparently aware of this issue and making improvements.
10. AEG Ultimate 8000
Best for attachments, 8/10
We like: the excellent motorised brush
We don’t like: high power mode drains the battery very quickly
- Power 153 Watts
- Weight 2.9kg
- Battery life up to 60 minutes, recharge time 2hr 30min
- Bin Capacity 0.6 litres
Reviewed by Simon Lewis
A lovely bit of German engineering, the AEG is like a Mercedes in a world of Vauxhalls, although that is certainly reflected in the price. I loved the motorised Brush Roll Clean feature for intense carpet cleaning. Used in high power mode, it worked almost as well as the much more powerful Dyson, although you only get about 10 minutes out of it in this setting. (A second battery is available separately.) It makes the vacuum much harder to push around, but that’s a sign of its intensity.
Swap it out for the hard floor cleaning attachment and you get similarly impressive results for a longer run time. Actually the range of attachments was one of the things I like the most. Mine came with hard and soft motorised heads for carpet and hard floors, a Pet Pro motorised head with rubber bristles, which really worked, and various crevice and brush tools.
They all fit beautifully on the storage stand. A pet peeve of mine is vacuum attachments with nowhere to put them, so I loved this feature more than I probably should. The stand also recharges the vacuum on contact, like an electric toothbrush.
One black mark is the small bin, which fills up very rapidly and is not easy to get on and off. In its favour, the AEG 8000 is extremely light (not much more than half the weight of the Shark) and extremely well-balanced, with simple buttons making it very easy to use. And it simply looks lovely – like having a sports car in the cupboard under the stairs. I should probably get out more.
11. Eufy Mach V1 Ultra
Best cordless vacuum with steam mop, 7/10
We like: the two-in-one function saves the need for extra appliances
We don’t like: very heavy, with a confusing display
- Power 1,400 Watts
- Weight 5.7kg
- Battery life up to 84 minutes, recharge time 4 hours
- Bin capacity 6l
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
The Eufy Mach V1 Ultra is a beast - it vacuums and mops, holds a 6l bin capacity, holds a battery of up to 84 minutes and weighs almost 6kg, the heaviest on this list. It’s not that user-friendly, but it’s incredibly powerful.
The two-in-one function especially appeals to me because I live in a small flat; I’ll take any opportunity to condense two appliances into one. What’s even better is that it’s not a case of vacuuming, switching modes, then mopping – no, it does both at once, so long as you’re on smart mode. Simply toggle between the modes on the LCD screen, choosing between vacuum, steam and smart mode.
The vacuum holds three water tanks. One tiny tank inside the handle to hold cleaning solution, then two in the main body - one for clean and another for dirty water. The cleaning solution is automatically dispensed into the clean water as you go. I found this a great feature as I’ve found it tricky to judge on previous steam mops or carpet cleaners how much solution to add, which has often resulted in over-soapy floors and carpets.
The steam mode is intended for hard floors only, acting solely as a steam mop rather than a carpet cleaner. You have to wait for around 30 seconds for it to heat up, indicated by the light bar on the brush head turning red, then press the trigger at intervals to release steam before mopping. Once finished, a button at the top of the handle can activate self-cleaning mode which takes around 40 minutes to sterilise itself.
Unfortunately, after being quite so impressed by the mop function I was a little disappointed by the vacuuming. It required a few swipes to suck up a spillage of flour on the carpet. It’s not a dealbreake,r but it wasn’t as effective as anything above on this list. For the money, I would hope it excelled in both modes.
12. Gtech AirRAM Platinum Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum
Best cordless vacuum, 8/10
We like: it’s lightweight and has a great battery life
We don’t like: the handheld feature doesn’t come as standard
- Power 100 Watts
- Weight 3.3kg
- Battery life up to 60 minutes, recharge time 3 hours
- Bin capacity 0.8l
Reviewed by Luke Anderson
The latest addition to Gtech’s family of cordless vacuums is the AirRAM Platinum. This lightweight, upgraded model is their most premium product, coming in at £120 more than the base AirRAM model.
I have to admit, I was slightly dubious before the Platinum arrived after hearing some stories from close friends who struggled with older models losing suction, but I was pleasantly surprised. I have been using the Platinum for a few months and it’s still as good as the day I took it out of the box.
My favourite feature is the anti-hair wrap technology. Teamed with AirLOC, which targets larger debris, this a godsend in my household. My two previous vacuums broke when they got entangled with my partner’s long hair lying on the carpet. The AirRam makes light work of this and picks it up with ease.A Forward Inertia Drive makes it easy to push around.
It’s not without its flaws. Firstly, the large bezel makes it impossible to clean in tight corners and up to, or on top of, skirting boards (which is actually where most of the dust collects). Secondly, it doesn’t feature a handheld section as standard (it’s included as a bundle for £599.98).
Overall, though, the Gtech AirRam Platinum has exceeded my expectations because of its impressive cleaning performance, lightweight design and excellent battery life.
13. Beldray Smartflex
Best budget vacuum, 8/10
We like: it’s very quiet
We don’t like: it’s hard to empty, you’ll find yourself sticking your hand into the dust bin to clear
- Power rating not given
- Weight 4.4kg
- Battery life up to 40 minutes, recharge time up to 5hr
- Bin capacity 1l
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
The Beldray Smartflex doesn’t look quite as premium as other models, with chunky plastic joints and a simplistic LED screen that shows you the percentage of battery left rather than the time. But if it’s a budget vacuum you’re after, you won’t find much better for the price.
Despite weighing 4.4kg, it actually felt like one of the lightest and most comfortable vacuums to use. This is partly due to the weight distribution but also, I suspect, because the suction isn’t quite as good as others, you don’t get the same friction along the floor.
It’s managed to keep up with more premium models in terms of features; there’s a Shark-style hinge in the middle of the stick for reaching underneath furniture and smart blockage sensors which alert you via the digital display if there’s an obstruction. It also has an LED light, so you can really see what you’re vacuuming.
I did find the brush head a little too flexible, verging on the wobbly. The hinge could do with being a little stiffer. A couple of other complaints would be that the dust bin is difficult to empty. It’s easy enough to open – simply remove the handle from the stick and flick the switch to release the lid over a bin – but you’ll find yourself reaching inside to remove the excessive hair and dust wrapped around the filter, which is always a bit gross.
Finally, although you probably wouldn’t expect it at this price, there’s no hair detangling function, meaning the brush head will need regular cleaning. It’s probably not the best vacuum for a household filled with pets.
14. Henry Quick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Best for bin capacity, 8/10
We like: the disposable bin pods: no dust when you empty it into the bin
We don’t like: slightly taxing on the wrist
- Power 300 Watts
- Weight 3.2kg
- Battery life up to 60 minutes, recharge time 2hr 30mins
- Bin Capacity 1 litre
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
The Henry Quick is everything the UK loves about the smiley-faced cylinder vacuum, transformed into a cordless design which comes in Henry red, Hetty pink, or graphite. It’s reliable, sturdy and considerably more powerful than most, but for many the standout feature will be the removable dust pod which gives dust-free emptying.
With one click, you release it directly into a bin and then fit another one. Each standard purchase of the vacuum comes with 26 Henry pods which are made of up to 65 percent recycled material and are carbon offset, so you can go through them relatively guilt-free.
The Quick comes with three detachable heads for the floor and carpet, upholstery and crevices and a power boost for the more trying messes. The pack does only come with one battery, which takes two and a half hours to fully charge and only lasts between 14 and 60 minutes, depending on the mode. That being said, during my testing, I found the standard mode picked up everything I needed it to on carpet, so the battery life will usually be nearer to the 60 minutes.
The Henry is not the heaviest we tested, but the weight distribution means it is quite taxing on your wrist, especially in handheld mode. That’s justified by the high suction power and the dust capacity of one litre. It definitely packs a punch in what is a compact design. Considering the traditional Henry vacuum is pretty substantial, this new Henry Quick is versatile, powerful and easy to use.
15. Miele Triflex HX2 Pro cordless vacuum cleaner
Best looking cordless vacuum cleaner, 7/10
We like: much greater suction than the power rating suggests
We don’t like: the price
- Power 322 Watts
- Weight 3.6kg
- Battery life up to 120 minutes, recharge time 4 hours
- Bin Capacity 0.5 litres
Reviewed by Rebecca Astill
What first struck me about this vacuum cleaner was its looks: all grey pearlised body and metallic accents. I wouldn’t spend nearly £700 on a vacuum for looks alone, but luckily it has impressive performance credentials too.
Its main point of difference is the three-in-one design. The dust bin can either fix onto the top as shown above, which allows greater flexibility for harder-to-reach nooks and crannies (such as under the bed), or on the bottom, directly above the floor head, for a more comfortable vacuum. The third configuration is to remove the long stick and attach the head directly to the handle, using it as a handheld.
I was surprised how much the weight distribution affected the ease of use. With the dust bin at the bottom of the vacuum, manoeuvring was light and easy. It also stood up on its own, a rarity among cordless vacuums. Fitted to the top, it felt bulky and awkward, which unfortunately extended to the handheld mode. This is not a light machine.
In its defence, the HX2 is extremely powerful and definitely punches above its 322W rating. I’d say its suction power was equivalent to the Dyson Gen5 Detect at the top of this list.
It comes with a great range of attachments including an upholstery nozzle, crevice nozzle, dusting brush and floorhead with light. An extra battery is also included, which doubles the cleaning time to an incredibly impressive 120 minutes. What’s not so impressive is the four hours it takes to recharge.
It doesn’t have a digital display: instead you mechanically switch between eco, min and max mode. This will suit those of us more comfortable with older tech, but I’d expect more modernity from Miele.
Miele’s £370 Duoflex HX1 is equally robust and easy to use and is half the price. You really are paying quite a premium here for 50 Watts more power. At this price level, the competition is our top pick, the Dyson Gen5 Detect. I would say the Miele is likely to last longer (Dysons can be fragile), but it’s a tough call.
Cordless vacuums FAQ
Why should I get a cordless vacuum?
When cordless vacuum cleaners first came out, they weren’t very good: they had a low run time and poor suction. Over the past few years, however, they have improved dramatically. These days, you can get suction almost as effective as a corded device; battery life of up to an hour; and a whole host of attachments for versatile cleaning – but you do have to pay a little more to do so.
However, the biggest draw is convenience – a cordless vacuum cleaner allows you to clean little and often, rather than doing one weekly deep clean, and to easily spot-clean dust or spillages without the faff of dust bags and cables.
A good cordless vacuum cleaner should come with further attachments like crevice tools for skirting and other tight corners; dusting brushes; and a docking and charging station. You could use a brush for table tops, for example. Just attach it to the handheld section and get rid of all those crumbs in no time at all.
The best I tested were equally comfortable on thick carpet, wood, sofas and skirting; and the very best were just as efficient as corded varieties.
What’s the battery life like?
There’s quite a big range in battery life. While some last under 10 minutes on the maximum setting, others go for much longer. The Dyson Gen5 Detect, for example, will function for just over an hour on the lowest setting, without losing power as the battery life diminishes. And, for what it’s worth, the lowest setting on the best devices was more than enough: I didn’t really find the need to use any on the max setting.
Charging the batteries is straightforward. You’ll get a plug to charge wherever you like, but you can also connect it to a wall mount (which has to be attached to your wall, and will become your charging station).
You’ll also get useful lights on the handheld section of the machine, to tell you how long you’ve got left. If you’re worried about the battery life, unless you have a huge home which you want to clean in one go, you should be fine. Never did I run out of battery, albeit in a small three-bed flat.
Do they have good dust capacity?
Aside from the Henry Quick and Halo Capsule X, the machines I used are all bagless. Instead, they have dust canisters. A smaller canister can fill up quickly if you’re cleaning your whole house, but emptying is as simple as flicking a switch or clicking a button.
A bagged option might be better for dust allergy sufferers, or asthmatics, as there is a danger of breathing in particles when emptying the canister. It is also important to maintain your device properly by taking the filter out and cleaning it to prevent blockages and a decline in performance. Cleaning the filter is as simple as running it under the tap and leaving it to dry.
