Artichoke Dip Recipe (2024)

This artichoke dip recipe is a blend of three types of cheese, artichoke hearts, garlic and herbs, all baked together to golden brown perfection. A quick and easy appetizer idea that always gets rave reviews!

I love to serve a variety of appetizer recipes when I’m entertaining including a relish tray, garlic parmesan wings, sausage balls, a charcuterie board and this cheesy and delicious artichoke dip.

I love a good artichoke dip, and this mayo free version is the best I’ve ever had! The flavor of the artichokes is perfectly complemented by the seasonings and creamy cheeses, and pairs well with veggies, tortilla chips and baguette slices. Best of all, you can even prepare this dip in advance which makes it perfect for gatherings. Serve it alongside other party favorites such as beef lettuce wraps, Southwestern egg rolls, cheese ball bites and muhammara for a memorable gathering.

Table of Contents Artichoke Dip Ingredients

How Do You Make Artichoke Dip?

Tips For The Perfect Appetizer

Quick Tip

Recipe FAQs

Flavor Variations

More Great Appetizer Recipes To Try

Artichoke Dip Video

Love This Recipe?

Artichoke Dip Recipe

Artichoke Dip Ingredients

This recipe contains a handful of simple ingredients to create the perfect rich and creamy dip.

Cheese: I use cream cheese as the base of the dip, parmesan for flavor, and mozzarella for the gooey cheese factor!

Artichokes: This recipe works best with jarred marinated artichoke hearts. You can also use jarred grilled artichoke hearts. Other options include frozen or canned artichoke hearts, although those varieties do not include any seasoning so you may want to add more spices to compensate.

Herbs and Spices: I use green onions and parsley to add a fresh flavor to the dip. Garlic complements the flavors of the artichokes.

How Do You Make Artichoke Dip?

Be sure to chop the artichokes, green onions and parsley before you start preparing the recipe. Preheat the oven, then coat a baking dish or small skillet with cooking spray. Place the artichokes, cream cheese, sour cream, herbs, spices and some of the mozzarella cheese in a bowl, then stir to combine. Spread the dip mixture into the baking dish in an even layer. Add shredded mozzarella cheese on top, then bake until golden brown. Finally, add a sprinkle of fresh parsley and serve with crostini, pita chips, carrots, celery and any other dippers you enjoy.

Tips For The Perfect Appetizer

This can be assembled up to 8 hours before you plan to serve it. Keep it covered in the fridge, then uncover and bake as directed. You may need to add a few extra minutes to the cook time to compensate for starting with a cold dip.

before you plan to serve it. Keep it covered in the fridge, then uncover and bake as directed. You may need to add a few extra minutes to the cook time to compensate for starting with a cold dip. Leftovers will stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can microwave leftovers in a microwave safe container, or else reheat the dip on the stove top or in the oven.

Skip the bags of pre-shredded cheese at the grocery store and grate your own cheese. The store bought shredded cheese often contains preservatives and anti caking agents and does not melt as smoothly.

Quick Tip Looking to save a few calories? Feel free to swap in light cream cheese and sour cream for the full fat varieties.

Recipe FAQs

What do you eat artichoke dip with? I typically put out an assortment of dipping options for artichoke dip including tortilla chips, sliced baguette, pita chips, pretzel chips and plenty of fresh vegetables like carrots and celery. Can you freeze artichoke dip? You can freeze artichoke dip, just be aware that the texture may change a bit. I recommend assembling the dip without baking it. I find it’s easiest to place the dip in an appropriate baking dish in the freezer tightly covered. That way, when you’re ready to bake it, the dish can go straight into the oven. For frozen dip, bake it covered for 15 minutes, then uncovered for another 20 minutes. Why is my artichoke dip greasy? Marinated artichokes are packed in oil, vinegar and seasonings. If the artichokes are not drained well before they go into the dip, it is possible to have a greasy dip. I recommend placing your artichokes in a strainer and shaking the strainer back and forth to remove all excess liquid from the artichokes before you chop them for the recipe. How do you make artichoke dip less salty? The best way to reduce the salt in artichoke dip is to simply omit the salt from the recipe. You can also opt for canned artichokes packed in water which typically do not contain salt. Parmesan cheese contains a lot of salt, so you can also cut the amount of this cheese in half.

FOLLOW ME







Flavor Variations

This artichoke dip is fabulous as-is, but you can also add other ingredients to customize the flavors to your tastes.

Protein: Feel free to add cooked crumbled bacon, diced ham, chicken or cooked Italian sausage.

Vegetables: I sometimes add other vegetables such as sauteed onions, roasted red bell peppers, fresh spinach, red peppers, kale or cooked mushrooms.

Flavorings: Amp up the flavor with sun dried tomatoes, red pepper flakes, olives, fresh dill, pine nuts, or add a topping of buttered breadcrumbs. You can also use half mayonnaise, half sour cream if you prefer that flavor combination. Try stirring in some Greek yogurt for a different, lighter take!

Cheese: Swap out the mozzarella cheese for a different variety such as Monterey Jack, white cheddar or fontina.

Once you try this artichoke dip, you’ll find yourself making it on a regular basis. It’s just that good!

Artichoke Dip Video

Love This Recipe? Please leave a 5-star 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 rating in the recipe card below & a review in the comments section further down the page.