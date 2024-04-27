The 5 Best USB-C Headphones - Winter 2024: Reviews (2024)

If sound quality is your thing, the Focal Bathys Wireless are the best-sounding USB-C headphones we've tested. These Bluetooth headphones are designed for audiophiles on the go and have several connection options, including a USB-C to USB-C cable for newer devices. While they have perceptible latency via wired USB since they're performing analog-to-digital conversion, it's not much of an issue if you're only listening to audio. Thanks to their DAC, the USB connection also allows you to benefit from higher audio quality than via Bluetooth.

They have French-made aluminum-magnesium dynamic drivers, which deliver a rich sound profile with a well-balanced bass range and clear vocals and instruments. You can fine-tune their sound using their companion app if you want a different sound. However, this high-quality design makes them significantly more expensive than the. They're also bulky and have a high weight and clamping force that can cause fatigue after long listening periods, especially if you wear glasses.

Fortunately, they have good noise cancellation performance. While they can't eliminate all the noise from a rumbly bus engine, they'll keep you isolated from nearby chit-chat and whiny AC units. They also last nearly 30 hours on a single charge, meaning they'll get you through a few long work days without recharging if you use them wirelessly.