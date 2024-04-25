6 Best USB-C Earbuds for iPhone 15 Series (2024)

Apple has finally switched to USB-C on the iPhone 15 series, which means that you can now use any USB-C earphones with your shiny new iPhone. This is a great change, as it gives buyers more flexibility when choosing earphones. And, if you’re looking for the best USB-C earbuds for the iPhone 15 series, you’ve come to the right place.

In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the best USB-C earbuds you can buy for the iPhone 15 series. These earphones can plug directly into the USB Type-C port on the iPhone 15 models. As such, you can enjoy your music in a wired fashion, without the need for any adapters or dongles. So, let’s get to it.

1. UliX Rider USB-C Headphones

UliX Rider USB-C Headphones View Price If you’re on the hunt for an affordable pair of USB-C earphones for your iPhone 15 series, look no further. The Ulix Rider earbuds offer excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, and a simple yet functional design – all without breaking the bank.

The UliX Rider USB-C Headphones have an ergonomic design that guarantees a comfortable fit. The earbuds are magnetized and can stick to each other when not in use. As such, you don’t have to worry about the buds tangling the cable. The headphones are also quite lightweight, so you can wear them for long periods without any discomfort.

That’s not all. The Ulix Rider earbuds also feature an in-line remote that allows you to control playback, adjust volume, and take calls with ease. The earphones are packaged in a fashionable metal case that makes them convenient to carry around. As far as the sound profile is concerned, customer reviews rave about the unit’s excellent sound, which is replete with deep bass.

What We Like Affordable

Inline microphone and controls

Magnetic connection

Excellent sound quality What We Don’t Like Build quality could be better

2. Samsung EO-IC100BBEGUS

Samsung was one of the first brands to introduce USB-C earbuds for its Galaxy lineup of smartphones. The good thing is that these earbuds are completely compatible with the Apple iPhone 15 series as well.

These earphones are designed to provide a high-resolution audio experience, ensuring that every note and detail in your music is crystal clear. Samsung claims that you can experience undistorted, studio-quality audio. And if the consumer reviews are anything to go by, you get your money’s worth with these earbuds.

What We Like Excellent sound quality

Inline microphone and controls

Comfortable fit What We Don’t Like Not durable

3. Apple EarPods

Apple EarPods View Price Say what you will: Apple’s products work best across its ecosystem. Alongside the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple also announced the updated USB-C EarPods, which should gel perfectly with your new iPhone.

Apple EarPods have been a staple audio accessory for Apple users, and their USB-C variant continues to deliver the same level of quality and ease of use. These earphones are designed with seamless compatibility with iPhones in mind, ensuring that they work effortlessly with your iPhone 15 Series.

The standout feature of Apple EarPods is their ability to deliver good audio quality. They offer a balanced sound profile, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts with clarity. The EarPods with USB-C conne­ctor also come with a convenient built-in re­mote. The remote allows you to adjust the volume, control music, and video playback, and answer or end calls by simply pinching the cord.

What We Like Good sound quality

Comfortable fit

Inline microphone and controls

4. Linsoul 7Hz Salnotes Zero

Linsoul 7Hz Salnotes Zero View Price The Linsoul 7Hz Salnotes Zero is a popular in-ear monitor (IEM) among audiophiles. The buds are known for excellent sound quality, affordable price, and unique features.

The Salnotes Zero uses a 10mm dynamic driver with a metal composite diaphragm. This driver can produce rich and detailed sound with deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. The IEMs also have an ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

In terms of build quality, the earbuds are built to last. They are made of durable metal, and the cable is braided for extra strength. The earphones also come with a carrying case, which is excellent. If you’re serious about your audio quality, investing in a good pair of IEMs like the Salnotes Zero is the way to go.

What We Like Excellent sound quality

Affordable IEMs

Ergonomic design

Durable construction

Inline microphone and controls What We Don’t Like The soundstage could be a bit wider

Not everyone finds IEMs comfortable

5. Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds

Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds View Price The Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds are a great option for users who want earphones with a comfortable fit and good sound quality. With support for high-quality audio, these earphones can be used with a slew of devices, including the iPhone 15 series.

With support for up to 24-bit digital audio, the Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds can deliver clear and balanced sound. However, the 10mm driver has plenty of room for customization. Pro Tip – if you plan on using these with your iPhone 15, make sure to use SoundID for a pre-defined EQ to boost the audio quality. Alternatively, if you use it with an Android device, you can use the Wavelet app to tweak the EQ to your liking.

Apart from that, the earbuds are also comfortable to wear for extended periods. This makes them suitable for long flights or commutes. The earphones also feature a microphone and remote control for your convenience. While the remote was designed primarily for the Google Assistant, you can use it to interact with Siri on your iPhone without any issues.

What We Like Good audio quality

Extremely comfortable

Durable construction

Inline microphone and controls What We Don’t Like The sound quality could be better

Slightly expensive

6. Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones

Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones View Price One of the best features of the iPhone 15 series is the lineup’s enhanced support for gaming. As such, the Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones are a great option for users who want earphones with excellent sound quality and a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions.

By design, the Logitech G333 makes use of a standard 3.5mm connector. However, the company also includes a USB-C adapter in the package, so you can directly use these with your iPhone 15 series smartphones. Available in a handful of color options, the G333 is targeted solely towards the gaming audience.

What that means is the audio quality isn’t as good as most other earbuds in this price segment. On the flip side, the Logitech G333 packs dual dedicated drivers, one for highs/mids and one for bass. As such, you get to experience an immersive gaming experience, where each footstep or gunshot sounds accurate.

Add to that, Logitech has included a high-quality microphone to offer clear communication while using voice chat. The earbuds are quite comfortable, too, and you can game for extended sessions without any issues. If you’re specifically shopping for wired USB-C earphones to game on your iPhone 15, the Logitech G333 is an easy recommendation.

What We Like Comfortable for long hours of use

Inline microphone and controls

Excellent microphone quality

Stylish design What We Don’t Like Expensive

Primarily for gamers

Enjoy Wired Music with these USB-C Earbuds for iPhone 15

Well, that was our list of the best USB-C earbuds for the iPhone 15. Each of these earphones comes with a set of unique features, and, as such, caters to different preferences and needs. Whether you prioritize comfort, audio quality, customization, or compatibility, there’s a USB-C earphone on this list for you. Rest assured, choosing the right USB-C earphones for your iPhone 15 Series can greatly enhance your audio experience.

With that being said, if you already have a good pair of high-end 3.5mm headphones, you could just get yourself a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter.