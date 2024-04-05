The 7 Best Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Winter 2024: Reviews (2024)

We've tested over 770 pairs of headphones, and below are our recommendations for the best wireless headphones to buy. Also, check out our recommendations for thebest wireless earbuds, thebest true wireless earbuds, and the best budget wireless headphones.

Whether your phone has nixed the audio jack or you prefer the freedom of going wireless, Bluetooth headphones are a great way to enjoy your favorite music cable-free. There are a couple of disadvantages compared to wired headphones, like needing to keep an eye on battery levels and possible sync issues when watching videos, but not having to worry about tangled cords when you're running out the door on a busy morning makes wireless headphones worth it for many.

Their default sound profile keeps vocals clear and accurate in your audio, so voices over the phone are easy to understand. Their app also features a graphic EQ that you can use to customize their sound to suit you. Their ANC featuredoes an excellent job of blocking background noise so you can hear the person you're speaking with, even if you're calling from a busy office. However, if you don't mind sacrificing ANC for better battery life, check out the Audeze Maxwell Wireless. Even though they're gaming headphones, they look fairly nondescript. They last over 77 hours on a single charge, and their boom mic better isolates your voice from background noise than the Bose's integrated mic. However, the Audeze are less comfortable.

The best Bluetooth headphones for calls we've tested are the Bose 700 Headphones Wireless. Even though low audio and mic quality are limitations of Bluetooth technology, these stand out from other options as they offer the best mic performance on this list. Theyoutperform their successor, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wireless, when it comes to noise handling, as the mic easily separates speech from background noise, allowing you to take calls in noisy environments without being drowned out.Their mic also does a good job of recording your voice clearly, and they have a dedicated button for muting and unmuting the mic. They last over 20 hours continuously, which is a bit shorter than the QuietComfort Ultra, and they aren't quite as comfortable. However, you can still wear them for long periods without significant fatigue.

Their ANC is also very good and has a few isolation settings. While it can't cut out as much low-bass noise, like rumbly bus engines or heavy traffic, as the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless, these headphones can easily isolate you from ambient chit-chat and whiny PC fans. They also support multi-device pairing and aptX Adaptive. They have a 29-hour continuous battery life that will last several workdays without recharging, and they feel comfortable enough for those extended listening sessions.

If you want headphones optimized for sound quality, you'll want to check out the Focal Bathys Wireless. With a wireless design and ANC, these audiophile headphones stand out among other hi-fi models that typically are open-back and wired. You can stream your favorite hi-res tracks over Bluetooth using aptX Adaptive or wired via their USB-DAC connection, which converts digital audio signals to analog. Their sound is fairly neutral, so you get adequate bass in mixes, while vocals and instruments sound clear, although a little veiled in detail with some warmth. Their companion app also has a graphic EQ and presets to give you full reign over their sound.

These comfortable over-ears have a V-shaped sound profile. It's well-suited for genres like pop and rock that benefit from extra bass and brightness. However, they don't have any customization features to help you adjust their sound if you prefer something more neutral. However, you can't adjust their ANC level to suit your environment like the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless. They also fall short when blocking out the low rumble from a bus or plane engine, but they're much better at reducing office-type noise like ambient chit-chat and whiny computer fans. They last over 32 hours continuously; you can use them wired if you run out of power.

Check out the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless for the most economical option. With three picks in a row from Anker, it's evident that this manufacturer dominates the lower-cost end of the market. These are no exception, and although they're a lot simpler in design than their successors on this list, they're still worth checking out if you're willing to sacrifice extra features for a lower price. Their build reflects their affordability, as the plasticky hinges feel hollow and could be prone to damage over time.

Out of the box, they have a bass-heavy sound profile that can muddy and clutter mixes. If you prefer a more neutral sound, their app includes an EQ and presets for sound customization. They also support multi-device pairing, and their continuous playback time of over 44 hours means you don't need to recharge daily. Unlike our top picks, their Bluetoothsupport islimited to AAC and SBC codecs, withouthigher quality Bluetooth codecs like aptX Adaptive or LDAC.As compromises go, that's not bad for the savings.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless are our top budget pick. These headphones are less comfortable than the Anker Soundcore Life Q45 Wireless and leak more audio at high volumes, so they aren't ideal if you like blasting your music at the office. Still, their ANC performance almost matches that of the Q45.It reduces an outstanding amount of sound when set to 'Transport' mode, including rumbly bus engines, making them well-suited for your daily commute. However, there's a noticeable difference in sound quality depending on if the ANC is on or off. When turned off, your audio soundssomewhat hollow and thin compared to the fuller sound you hear with the ANC on.

When it comes to sound, these headphones aren't exactly neutral-sounding. Instead, they have a very excited, V-shaped sound profile with plenty of boomy bass and bright treble. They're well-suited for rock and pop, but fans of jazz or folk may find instruments and vocals sound veiled and lacking detail. You can fix it, however, with the companion app's graphic EQ and presets, which let you personalize the sound to your liking. They include support for Bluetooth codec, LDAC, like the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless, whichoptimizesyour connection and audio quality. Unlike our top picks, these don't have any spatial audio, but for conventional stereo sound, they're a solid pick. For the price, these versatile headphones offer a really solid performance.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q45 Wireless are another great pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones available for less than the established big players. These well-built and comfortable headphones offer an outstanding noise isolation performance that's great for your commute. Their active noise cancellation (ANC) system is almost as good as what you get with the top two picks, and it can easily suppress the noise from bus engines and chatty coworkers. Their 28-hour continuous battery life is great for active days on the go, and they support multi-device pairing, too, so you can easily switch up your audio source.

Theyhave a pretty bass-heavysound out of the box, but their companion app offers a graphic EQ and presets for customization. They also support LDAC, Sony's proprietary codec for streaming high-quality audio. You can connect them to your PC and smartphone simultaneously, and their continuous battery life of over 37 hours means they'll easily last through long days on the go. If you're looking for even longer-lasting headphones, try the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless. They last over 62 hours continuously and even support audio while charging. However, their ANC doesn't block out as much background noise as the Sony.

If you're looking for premium headphones at a slightly lower price point, you'll want to consider the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless. They're the previous generation of the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless, but are still available on the market. They alsooffer a better noise isolation performance than their successor and even have the edge over the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wireless. Their ANCcan easily reduce a fantastic amount ofsound across the range, so you can enjoy your audio in peace. They aren't quite as comfortable as the Bose, although they're similarly well-built.

These headphones have a very comfortable and lightweight fit, so you can wear them for hours without discomfort.Their bassy default sound profile is nice if you like genres like EDM and hip-hop since they deliver extra thump, punch, and warmth to audio. You can fine-tune their sound to suit your tastes using their companion app's graphic EQ and presets. Additionally, they have a head tracking feature, which allows audio to follow your head movements, creatinga more immersiveaudio experience, and they support multi-device pairing. They also have some futureproofing if you have (or plan to get) a phone with Snapdragon Soundsupport for CD-quality audio.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wireless are the best wireless headphones we've tested. These premium over-ears have an outstanding noise isolation performance thanks to their adaptive noise cancelling (ANC) system. They can cut down a wide variety of noise, like the low rumble of bus engines to ambient chatter and the high-pitched hum of AC units. With their ANC on, they last 29 hours continuously, so they canget you frompoint A to B.

Nov 20, 2023: We've made the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wireless our top pick as they offer a more versatile performance than the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless. That said, the Sony headphones perform better than the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless and have a similar price point, so we've replaced the Sennheiser with the Sony as the 'Best Upper Mid-Range Bluetooth Headphones'.

Dec 20, 2023: We've updated the text to ensure our picks remain valid. The JBL Tune 760NC Wireless have replaced the Wyze Noise-Cancelling headphones as a comparison to the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless.

Feb 14, 2024: This article has been updated to include a current table. We removed the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless from Notable Mentions. We've checked and not changed the picks.

Mar 01, 2024: We've added an FAQ section at the bottom of this article to give you more info about wireless Bluetooth headphones.

FAQ​

Are wireless headphones really worth it?

Definitely! Wireless headphones allow you to move untethered to your device. Their range is usually longer than a cable's length, so you can still receive audio, to some extent, even if you leave the room your device is in. With leaps in Bluetooth technology, some headphones can stream higher-quality audio than before, thanks to advanced codec support like LC3+ and aptX Lossless. Others ensure a low latency audio experience, making them suitable for applications likestreaming video. One caveat of a wireless design is the reliance on an internal battery. Still, many wireless headphones have over 20 hours of continuous playback time, so you don't necessarily need to recharge them every day.

Are wireless headphones better than wired?

It depends on your preferences. Wireless allows you to move around with more range to travel greater distances without losing your audio. You also don't have to worry about cables snagging on something. However, going wired has a few pros, like not stressing out about battery life or audio latency. When it comes to sound quality, the differences between wired and wireless can be subtle unless you have trained or sensitive ears. Not all Bluetooth codecs are created equal, though, and some, like aptX Adaptive or LDAC, can provide better quality than the default SBC codec.

Which is better, Bluetooth or wireless headphones?

Bluetooth is the most common type of wireless connectivity in headphones. However, other connections exist, like radio frequency or proprietary wireless. These are intended for audio-visual content like gaming or streaming movies since they can maintain low audio latency. Bluetooth headphones are a great option if you're mostly listening to music. If you're worried about latency, avoid Bluetooth if possible. The default codec, SBC, has high enough latency to cause your audio and visuals to be out of sync. There is a way around this: check for headphones that support low latency codecs like aptX Adaptive or have a dedicated 'Game' mode to lower audio lag.

Wireless headphones or earbuds: which are better?

There isn't a clear-cut answer since preference plays a large role in what's right for you. Over-ear headphones tend to be more comfortable, thanks to their generally spacious and padded ear cups, but are bulkier. On the other hand, earbuds are better if you care about portability and stability, making them a solid choice for sports or commuting. They can also passively block out more ambient sound by design. Their battery life is much shorter due to their small stature.

Do expensive headphones sound better?

Not always, though in the case of Bluetooth headphones, it can certainly help! When it comes to Bluetooth headphones, pricier options can have unique driver designs to help produce a cleaner, more detailed sound. Some also support Bluetooth codecs like aptX Adaptive or LDAC, which allow you to stream audio in higher quality, or virtual soundstage features to create a more dimensional sound. That said, each headphone is tuned differently, and you may still prefer the sound of a $100 pair of cans vs a $500 pair. If they support an EQ or presets, you can always retune your headphones to your liking.

All Reviews

Our recommendations aboveare what we think are currently the best Bluetooth headphones to buy for most people in each price range. We factor in the price (cheaper headphones winover pricier ones if the difference isn't worth it), feedback from our visitors, and availability (no headphones that are difficult to findor almostout of stock everywhere).

If you would like to choose foryourself, here is the list of all our Bluetooth-compatible headphone reviews. Be careful not togetcaught up in the details. There are no perfect headphones. Personal taste, preference, and listening habits will matter more in your selection.