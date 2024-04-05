Wireless Headphones and Earbuds - Beats (2024)

footnote1While using included USB-C cable with a compatible USB-enabled source device. Requires compatible lossless content from supported apps/services. Not all content is available in lossless format.

footnote2Compatible hardware and software required. Works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content available in Dolby Atmos. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio, which will sync across Apple devices running the latest operating system software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.

footnote3Testing conducted by Apple in May 2023 using preproduction Beats Studio Pro units and software paired with iPhone 13 units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. Testing consisted of full Beats Studio Pro battery discharge while playing audio until Beats Studio Pro stopped playback. With Active Noise Cancellation turned on, listening time was up to 24 hours. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

footnote4As compared to Beats Studio Buds (1st generation).

footnote5Testing conducted by Apple in March 2023 using preproduction Beats Studio Buds + and Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone 13 Pro and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. Testing consisted of full Beats Studio Buds + battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Studio Buds + stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

footnote6Testing conducted by Apple in September 2021 using preproduction Beats Fit Pro and Charging Case and software paired with iPhone 12 units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned on. Testing consisted of full Beats Fit Pro battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Fit Pro stopped playback. The drained Beats Fit Pro was charged to 100 percent, then audio playback was resumed until the first Beats Fit Pro stopped playback. This cycle was repeated until both the Beats Fit Pro and charging case were fully discharged. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

footnote7Testing conducted by Apple in September 2021 using preproduction Beats Fit Pro and Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone 12 units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned on. Testing consisted of full Beats Fit Pro battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Fit Pro stopped playback. With Active Noise Cancellation turned off, listening time was up to 7 hours. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

footnote8Testing conducted by Apple in April 2021 using preproduction Beats Studio Buds and Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone 11 Pro Max units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. Testing consisted of full Beats Studio Buds battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Studio Buds stopped playback. With Active Noise Cancellation turned on, listening time was up to 5 hours. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

footnote9Testing conducted by Apple in April 2021 using preproduction Beats Studio Buds and Charging Case and software paired with iPhone 11 Pro Max units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. Testing consisted of full Beats Studio Buds battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Studio Buds stopped playback. The drained Beats Studio Buds were charged to 100 percent, then audio playback was resumed until the first Beats Studio Buds stopped playback. This cycle was repeated until both the Beats Studio Buds and charging case were fully discharged. With Active Noise Cancellation turned on, listening time was up to 15 hours. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

footnote10One-touch pairing requires iOS 14.6 or later.

footnote11Fast Pair requires location enabled. Full access to features requires an Android 6.0 or newer device with Google Play Service enabled and Google Account.

footnote12Beats Studio Buds are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise. Beats Studio Buds were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge wet Beats Studio Buds; refer to Apple Support for cleaning and drying instructions. The charging case is not sweat or water resistant.