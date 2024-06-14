The American Craft Beer Cookbook: 155 Recipes from Your Favorite Brewpubs and Breweries|Paperback (2024)

51
by John Holl, Garrett Oliver (Foreword by)
Overview
Open a cold one and get cooking! Showcasing the diverse ways that beer can be used to enhance a meal, either as an ingredient or by pairing, John Holl’s collection of 155 tasty recipes are designed for the beer-loving foodie. From twists on traditional favorites like American Wheat Bear Steamed Clams to unexpected surprises like Chocolate Jefferson Stout Cupcakes, you’ll soon be amazing your friends with the culinary versatility of your favorite beverage.
Product Details
|ISBN-13:
|9781612120904
|Publisher:
|Storey Publishing, LLC
|Publication date:
|08/27/2013
|Pages:
|352
|Sales rank:
|1,165,056
|Product dimensions:
|7.90(w) x 8.90(h) x 0.90(d)
About the Author
John Holl is a New Jersey native and covered the Garden State for the New York Times and the Star-Ledger. He began his career at New Jersey Network Television and has written for the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Wine Enthusiast, and many other publications. He is the author of Dishing Up New Jersey and The American Craft Beer Cookbook, and the co-host of the Steal This Beer podcast. Holl is an avid home cook and lives in Jersey City, where his exit is 14C.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter 1
Beer and Brunch
Chapter 2
Appetizers
Chapter 3
Sauces and Spreads
Chapter 4
Salads
Chapter 5
Sandwiches and Burgers
Chapter 6
Soups, Stews, and Chilis
Chapter 7
Entrees
Chapter 8
From the Sea
Chapter 9
Side Dishes
Chapter 10
Desserts
Road Trips
Beer Festivals
Breweries
Acknowledgments
Index
What People are Saying About This
Greg Koch
"I know John. I know John knows and loves food. And he knows and loves craft beer. Thusly, I know you the reader will love getting to know the wonderful world of craft beer and food through John's extensive knowledge."
Sam Calagione
"At Dogfish Head we have been celebrating the marriage of off-centered ales with beer-centric food since we opened our brewery inside a pub in 1995. And John Holl has been a craft beer evangelist-journalist for just as long. In The American Craft Beer Cookbook he has given us a declaration of inter-dependence. A DIY roadmap to prove that world class beer and world class food pair beautifully together."
Marty Nachel
“John Holl has scripted the tastiest convergence of ambrosia and nectar. With its mouth-watering recipes, full-color photos and morsels of malty minutiae, The American Craft Beer Cookbook is not just contentment for the belly, but a feast for the eyes and soul as well.”
Widmer Brothers Brewing Kurt and Rob Widmer
“John Holl has opened the door to experiencing some of America’s best beer and food parings right at home. The recipes, profiles and pairings are sure to inspire hungry craft beer enthusiasts across the country.”
Lisa Morrison
"Vegetarian? Vegan? Gluten-free? There's something tasty for everybody in The American Craft Beer Cookbook. I know I will find myself turning to it again and again."
Brian Yaeger
"Reading John Holl's The American Craft Beer Cookbook necessitates having a great craft beer in hand because you'll need it to replace fluids lost from drooling over every page. From your first bite at brunch to your last morsel of dessert, this book has the recipes and beer pairing suggestions to delight serious yet fun-loving palates everywhere."
Daniel Bradford
“A valued contribution to the world of beer and food. With this in hand, any foodie or "beerie" can come to understand the nuances and beauty of combing those aesthetic items. An added bonus; it's fun to read.”
Author of The Northern California Craft Beer Guide Ken Weaver
"If you're not yet convinced of beer's versatility and vibrancy at the table, you will be. From the humble to the haute - from spent-grain bread to saison-sautéed mussels to tripel-braised pork belly - John Holl and his culinary compatriots have your appetite (and thirst) fully covered."
