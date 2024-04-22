Meatball Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Find out the secret to our flavorful and juicy homemade meatballs. This make-ahead, freezer-friendly, and perfect-for-meal-prep meatball recipe can be customized to your flavor preferences.

Meatballs aren’t only for Spaghetti and Meatballs. This meatball recipe is so versatile – you can serve them as an appetizer skewered on a toothpick with a variety of sauces (barbecue, sweet and sour, cream, etc.), between bread for a meatball sub at lunchtime, or served over pasta with fresh garlic bread for a classic Italian dinner. Make a big batch for game day, and bring them to your party in your slow cooker.

We love meatballs and have so many great meatball recipes on our website already, but I wanted to create one recipe that could be tailored in a variety of ways that the whole family would love. Making homemade meatballs is so easy, and this recipe will have everyone asking for your recipe.

The Secret to Juicy Meatballs

Every element in this recipe helps to build a flavorful and moist meatball, but what makes them exceptionally juicy is the panade (breadcrumb and water mixture). This simple, homemade mixture really creates a tender texture all the way through. The moist breadcrumbs also help these reheat really well.

We use a combination of ground meats in this recipe, mixing both pork and beef with an egg. This combination produces the best taste and a fork-tender meatball. The ingredients are simple and the addition of parmesan cheese, garlic, and parsley make these a delicious Italian-style meatball.

Ingredients

White bread – with crusts removed, diced and moistened with water

– with crusts removed, diced and moistened with water Meat – 1 lb. ground beef and 1 lb. ground pork

– 1 lb. ground beef and 1 lb. ground pork Parmesan cheese – grated, adds amazing flavor

– grated, adds amazing flavor Egg – to help bind the meatballs

– to help bind the meatballs Garlic – minced

– minced Parsley – I like to use fresh herbs whenever I can

– I like to use fresh herbs whenever I can Salt and pepper – to season

– to season Olive oil – to sautée

How to Make Easy Homemade Meatballs

Moisten Bread Crumbs – Remove the crusts and dice 3 slices of bread. Soak in water for 5 minutes, then mash with a fork. Do not skip this step- this ‘panade’ mixture acts as the binder to keep your meatballs together and adds moisture to create such juicy meatballs. Add Remaining Ingredients – Into the same bowl, add ground beef and pork, parmesan cheese, 1 egg, minced garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper. Use your hands to combine the ingredients together until just incorporated. Do not overmix or it will result in tough meatballs. Form Meatballs – Portion 2 Tbsp per meatball onto a parchment-lined baking sheet (using a trigger-release cookie scoop makes portioning super easy). With wet hands, roll meatballs into 1 1/2″ diameter balls. Making evenly-sized meatballs ensures even cooking.

Pro Tip To form perfect meatballs, keep a bowl of cold water nearby and use wet hands to roll the meatballs. Water keeps the meat from sticking to your hands and forms a smooth meatball.

How to Cook Meatballs

Sautéed Meatballs (Preferred) – Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Add 2 Tbsp oil. Once the oil is hot, add meatballs, one at a time. If needed, cook in batches to avoid overcrowding, adding more oil as needed. Cook for 6-8 minutes total, turning every 2 minutes or until all sides are browned and until the internal temperature reaches 160˚F. Use an instant-read thermometer to prevent overcooking. Transfer your browned meatballs to a serving platter.

Baked Meatballs – Place on a lined baking sheet, about 2″ apart, and bake in a preheated oven at 400˚F for 20-23 minutes, or until the centers register 160˚F. For golden brown meatballs, broil for the last 2-3 minutes. This optional step also helps to create a crust that seals the juices in.

Pro Tip Don’t overcrowd your meatballs, especially when baking! Leave plenty of space (approximately 2″) between the meatballs on the baking sheet. Overcrowding meatballs can cause them to steam cook instead of getting a good sear.

How to Freeze Meatballs

Meatballs are great for make-ahead dinners and meal planning because they can be frozen cooked or uncooked. This recipe is easy to double, so make a big batch to freeze and use on busy nights.

To Freeze: Place meatballs in a single layer on a baking sheet, cover loosely with plastic wrap, and freeze for a few hours or until solid. Transfer to a Ziploc freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months.

Place meatballs in a single layer on a baking sheet, cover loosely with plastic wrap, and freeze for a few hours or until solid. Transfer to a Ziploc freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months. To Thaw: Raw frozen meatballs can be thawed in the refrigerator overnight before cooking.

Raw frozen meatballs can be thawed in the refrigerator overnight before cooking. To Reheat: Cooked meatballs can be thawed or reheated straight from the freezer. You can warm them in a pot of marinara sauce (see more below) or in your slow cooker.

Easy Crockpot Meatballs

Whether you are bringing meatballs to a party, or you’re looking for a quick dinner idea, consider using this slow cooker method for a set-it-and-forget-it meal.

While you can cook meatballs in your slow cooker, I prefer to brown them on the stovetop first to give them a crispier exterior. To make this meal even easier, you can use your pre-made frozen meatballs in the crockpot. After that, set your slow cooker to low heat, place your meatballs inside, cover with sauce, place the lid on top, and let the crockpot do the work. Let them simmer for about 6 hours or until the internal temperature reaches the USDA’s recommended 160°F. After they are fully cooked and heated, switch your heat setting to warm to prevent overcooking.

How to Serve Meatballs

Meatballs in Marinara – Heat 2 cups of marinara sauce in a skillet or crockpot. Next, add freshly cooked or frozen meatballs and simmer until heated through.

– Heat 2 cups of in a skillet or crockpot. Next, add freshly cooked or frozen meatballs and simmer until heated through. Meatball Subs – Place 3-4 warm meatballs with marinara or tomato sauce in a hoagie roll, top with mozzarella cheese, and broil for 1-2 minutes just to melt the cheese.

– Place 3-4 warm meatballs with marinara or tomato sauce in a hoagie roll, top with mozzarella cheese, and broil for 1-2 minutes just to melt the cheese. Meatball Soup – Use uncooked meatballs in any soup that calls for meatballs or in this Sausage and Kale Soup .

– Use uncooked meatballs in any soup that calls for meatballs or in this . BBQ Meatballs – Roll cooked meatballs in warm barbeque sauce and serve on a platter with toothpicks as a party snack or appetizer.

– Roll cooked meatballs in warm barbeque sauce and serve on a platter with toothpicks as a party snack or appetizer. In Gravy – Put meatballs into your favorite Gravy and serve over rice or creamy Mashed Potatoes .

– Put meatballs into your and serve over rice or creamy . Pizza or Calzone – Use our Pizza Dough recipe and add chopped meatballs to the top of your pizza or fold them inside a Calzone .

Common Questions Can I substitute the ground meat? You can beef, pork, or both. I like to combine the two for the perfect texture. Using only beef creates a firmer meatball, while the higher fat content of ground pork adds a more tender texture. For a lean meat option, consider using ground turkey. Is it better to bake or sautée meatballs? This is really a personal preference. Sautéeing the meatballs reduces cook time and creates a slightly crispier exterior. Baking does not require oil and you do not have to flip them every few minutes. Try it both ways to see which way you prefer. Can I use milk instead of water to make meatballs? Using milk adds fat and protein to your meatballs which tends to make them even softer while lending a sweet flavor to the recipe. I prefer a leaner texture without the sweetness and opt for water instead. Can I add anything else to this meatball recipe? Of course – that’s the beauty of making meatballs from scratch. Try adding grated onion, additional fresh herbs (oregano, basil), chopped bacon, or red pepper flakes for a spicy kick. Can I cook meatballs in an air fryer? Preheat your air fryer to 375°F. Arrange your meatballs in a single layer, with space between each meatball, and cook for 12-18 minutes, flipping them halfway through.

