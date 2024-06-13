The best Android VPN in 2024 (2024)

The best Android VPNs – quick links The best Android VPNs at a glance 1. ExpressVPN: best Android VPN 2. Surfshark: the best cheap pick 3. NordVPN: best security suite How to choose FAQ

There are 3 billion active Android devices around the world, so it should come as no surprise that Android VPNs are in incredibly high demand. They protect you from prying eyes and ensure maximum security, and many offer additional tools like password managers and ad blockers. What's more, the best VPNs for Android can also unblock censored content all around the world, get around workplace and school network restrictions, as well as access geo-restricted streaming content on sites like Netflix.

However, given the sheer number of options available, finding the best Android VPN for you can be tricky, which is why my team of experts and I at Tom's Guide have reviewed and compared dozens of services to prepare this guide of the top 5 VPNs for Android.

In our reviews, we test VPNs across various domains, including ease of use, features available on their Android apps, speed, and value for money. Keep scrolling to learn everything there is to know about my 5 favorites. If you're in a hurry, though, here are my top 3 picks right now:

The best Android VPNs at a glance

1. ExpressVPN – The very best Android VPN available

ExpressVPN is my top choice for Android – and every other operating system – thanks to a wide network of servers, class-leading encryption, and easy-to-use apps. Despite being beginner-friendly, there's plenty of customization available to please the experts too. A proven no-logs policy, friendly support agents, and detailed guides on everything ensure a smooth experience. I recommend opting for the 12-month plan as it comes with 3 months of extra protection for free, and you're backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee in case it's not for you. View Deal

2. Surfshark – Incredible value and fully featuredIf you're looking for a quality Android VPN that won't break the bank, Surfshark is well worth considering. At less than $2.50 a month it's great value, but also comes in at #3 on my overall ranking of every VPN on the market. Its Android client gets tons of privacy features, you'll have access to loads of locations, and it's also one of the very best for unblocking restricted content and geo-blocked TV and movies. The cherry on top? You can test it out risk-free with a 30-day money money-back guarantee. View Deal

3. NordVPN – Privacy powerhouse is great on Android

NordVPN offers a feature-loaded Android VPN app and is overall one of the most complete security packages on the market right now thanks to a built-in antivirus and blockers for ads, malware, and pop-ups. With more servers than both ExpressVPN and Surfshark, Nord's a force to be reckoned with for accessing global streaming sites. It unblocked everything we threw at it in our testing, and a 30-day money-back guarantee means that you can try it out without putting any money on the line. View Deal

Our list of the best Android VPNs today:

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

ExpressVPN – the best Android VPN overall

1. ExpressVPN The very best Android VPN available Available on: Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Linux (command-line only), Routers, almost everything else | Simultaneous connections: 8 | 24/7 support: Yes | Play Store rating: 4.5 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, ITVX, All4, 9Now, 10Play | Money-back guarantee: 30 days Slick, trouble-free apps Plenty of configuration Lightway protocol delivers great speeds Reliably unblocks Netflix and more Fairly expensive

Avoid if: ❌ You're on a tight budget: ExpressVPN is on the expensive end of things, and those pinching for pennies may be better off with Surfshark or CyberGhost. ❌ You want an Android VPN that's also a good Linux VPN: ExpressVPN only offers a command-line interface for Linux devices and not the much preferred graphical user interface. ❌ You want built-in antivirus: ExpressVPN hardly misses a beat as far as user security is concerned but the lack of an antivirus is slightly disappointing, especially when rivals like NordVPN and Surfshark provide one.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ExpressVPN is the #1 VPN for Android thanks to a super simple app with a big on/off button, class-leading security including an intuitive auto-connect functionality, and unrivaled unblocking prowess. Friendly 24/7 support and tons of helpful guides are the cherry on top – well worth the upmarket price tag.

ExpressVPN is the best Android VPN: claim your exclusive 3 months FREE

Topping my list of the best Android VPNs is ExpressVPN, and it's here because no matter what you ask of it, you'll get results. With over 3,000 servers in 94 countries worldwide there's a huge spread of locations to choose from, and its simple, intuitive and powerful Android app will have you protected in no time.

Installation is a breeze and finished in a minute or so, and when the app's up and running you'll be met with a large, inviting on/off button. Tap it, and you'll be connected to your nearest server in seconds. If that's all you need, close the app and carry on with your day – set it and forget it.

Dig into ExpressVPN's Settings menu, though, and you'll find that despite Express's simple appearance there's a ton of power under the hood. With AES-256 encryption as standard alongside the open-source Lightway protocol, split tunneling, a kill switch and 100% RAM-only servers, you can be sure your data won't be compromised.

There's also a neat Protection Summary feature under the Privacy and Security Tools menu which tells you the strength of your connection and shows you the IP address that you're connected to. Also, ExpressVPN's Android app is available in 16 languages so it does well to cater to its wide user base.

That's all backed up by frequent app updates, and an independently audited logging policy that ensures no identifiable data is kept about you or your connections – so even if ExpressVPN is somehow compelled to hand over logs, there'll be nothing to see.

It's not all about privacy, though. Express is my highest-rated VPN when it comes to streaming, too, so wherever you are in the world you'll be able to watch content you pay for. And if you're worried about buffering, don't be – in my tests for my full ExpressVPN review, the provider delivered excellent speeds of around 560Mbps. That's not quite as fast as rivals NordVPN or Surfshark. but will be more than enough for just about every user.

Although the eight-device limit isn’t the most generous, it should be enough to cover all your mobile devices plus your desktop computer and smart TV to boot – but if you've got tons of devices, a provider that offers unlimited connections like Surfshark may appeal.

If you have any issues, the class-leading online support and live chat will help you out in minutes should you need it, and if you're not sure, it's worth making the most of Express's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. You can use the service as much as you like for a month, and if it doesn't live up to your expectations, you can claim your money back. We reckon that's unlikely, though – and ExpressVPN's 4.6/5 Play Store rating is a testament to that.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Simple and clean interface and every option is easy to find and operate ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Excellent for both beginners and advanced users ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Sufficiently quick for every use case but not as fast as Surfshark or NordVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks just about every streaming platform with ease ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy One of the very best for privacy thanks to rock-solid encryption and security add-ons ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 customer support with tons of helpful guides ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price It's worth the money, but cheaper options are available ⭐⭐⭐

Surfshark – the best cheap Android VPN

(Image credit: Surfshark)

2. Surfshark Great value yet fully featured Android VPN Available on: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux (GUI) | Simultaneous connections: Unlimited | 24/7 support: Yes | Play Store rating: 4.0 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, ITVX, All4, 9Now, 10Play | Money-back guarantee: 30 days Excellent introductory offer Unique GPS spoofer on Android Great speeds Unlimited connections High renewal prices Minor kill switch issue

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a fast Android VPN: it's tough to beat Surfshark in terms of sheer speed, as it boasts a peak speed of 950 Mbps. ✔️ You need unlimited simultaneous connections: with just one Surfshark account, you can cover any number of devices, including Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and more. ✔️ You want a budget pick: Surfshark is one of the cheapest options on the market, but doesn't make any sacrifices.

Avoid if: ❌ You want a foolproof kill switch: Surfshark's kill switch is very functional and won't leak day-to-day, but in my rigorous testing it failed – although this is very unlikely to happen to you. ❌ You want a VPN for torrenting: while Surfshark allows torrenting, it's not quite as adept as rivals like NordVPN and ExpressVPN. ❌ You need tons of configuration: Surfshark stands out for its simplicity, but the same plays against it when it comes to appeasing tech-savvy users who want to play around with the settings.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Surfshark is an ideal choice for those on a budget, plus with unlimited simultaneous connections and lightning-fast speeds, there's a lot of power under the hood too. Its Android client is equally as powerful as its desktop version and is able to unblock everything from the get-go. A great alternative to the more expensive ExpressVPN.

For those looking for a a quality cheap VPN, Surfshark offers a seriously powerful VPN for Android at a very compelling price. You'll have access to 3,200 servers in 100 countries, and connection speeds have been supercharged up to a blistering 950Mbps, which makes Surfshark one of the fastest VPNs I've tested.

While some providers dump every feature under the sun into their Windows VPN app yet neglect mobile offerings, I found Surfshark's Android app to be fully featured – and even offers a couple of features not seen on any other platforms.

You'll get a kill switch, split tunneling, AES-256 encryption, a range of static IPs and a Multi-Hop feature. However, something unique is its fake GPS location spoofer. As the only VPN I know to offer this, it's perfect if you want to trick games like Pokémon GO into thinking you're overseas. Auto-connect on untrusted networks is also a nice addition.

Surfshark's Android app is pretty intuitive in that it senses if your current network is facing any restrictions, and if that's the case, it will activate the NoBorders mode which will provide you with a list of the highest-performing servers that are unaffected by your current network restrictions.

Surfshark's streaming performance is also excellent, and while in the past I’ve seen some inconsistencies, my latest testing showed it's currently able to unblock just about every site there is.

Another standout feature is the unlimited connections policy. If you're a Marques Brownlee-type with a drawer full of phones, you'll be able to install Surfshark on any and all of them and still be able to cover any laptops, desktops and routers without hassle.

There are a couple of downsides. In my stress-testing, I found that Surfshark's kill switch could fail (although I stayed protected), and if you want to use OpenVPN – necessary for using Camouflage mode – speeds were a little slower than rivals.

However, when you consider how much cheaper Surfshark is than ExpressVPN – or just about any other VPN for that matter – it's an excellent Android VPN that's absolutely worth considering. Plus, a 7-day free trial for Android users (in addition to the standard 30-day money-back guarantee) means that you have ample time to test the service before committing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results Feature Comments Rating Design Minimalistic, clean, and intuitive design ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use One of the most beginner-friendly VPNs with an Android app that's easy to navigate ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance The fastest provider I've tested ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Effortlessly gets past every major streaming platform ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy The kill switch could use some tweaks, but everything else is excellent ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 customer support with tons of helpful articles ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price A bargain deal with excellent value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

NordVPN – the best Android VPN security suite

(Image credit: NordVPN)

3. NordVPN The biggest name is still one of the best Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Simultaneous connections: 6 | 24/7 support: Yes | Play Store rating: 4.5 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, ITVX, All4, 9Now, 10Play | Money-back guarantee: 30 days Good privacy credentials Great for streaming Tons of features on Android Excellent connection speeds Slightly awkward app design

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want superb streaming support: NordVPN is your best bet if you want access to your favorite movies and TV shows on your Android device no matter the streaming platform. ✔️ You want 360-degree security: alongside essentials like AES-256 encryption and a proven no-logs policy, NordVPN impresses with a built-in antivirus. ✔️ You want the perfect blend of cost and quality: NordVPN gets you speedy connections, rock-solid security, impressive unblocking, prompt support, and the backing of one of the most popular names in the industry for a reasonable price. See Also How to set up a VPN on Android, Windows, and other platforms

Avoid if: ❌ You want to protect a lot of devices: NordVPN only offers 6 simultaneous connections, considerably lower than ExpressVPN and Proton VPN, let alone Surfshark, which comes with unlimited simultaneous connections. ❌ You need the simplest Android VPN app: NordVPN's Android version is not the most user-friendly, as its map-style interface might come across as clunky for some users, especially beginners. ❌ You want servers in a lot of locations: although a presence in 60 countries is nothing to look down upon, it doesn't hold a candle to the likes of ExpressVPN and Surfshark, which are practically everywhere.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ NordVPN boasts a simple Android app with a map-like interface that has only gotten better with time. You get a complete security solution with built-in antivirus, excellent encryption, and some of the most effective unblocking that I've seen. It's as premium as ExpressVPN but asks for a lot less, so there's no reason you shouldn't test it out with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Rounding off the top 3 is NordVPN, and in terms of price it holds the middle ground between ExpressVPN and Surfshark. With over 5,500 servers in 60 countries, you'll have plenty of servers to choose from, and with an excellent 4.5/5 rating in the Play Store, users appear to like it almost as much as my #1 pick.

Nord's Android app has a lot to offer, and just like the two above, it doesn't hold back on features when compared to its desktop brethren. You'll have the standard AES-256 encryption alongside split tunneling, a kill switch (that, admittedly, I found to be a bit too hidden away in the settings), and Double VPN – plus Nord specialties like Onion over VPN.

NordVPN gives top security providers (let alone VPNs) a run for their money with a built-in antivirus alongside password management and secure online storage. You'll enjoy protection from all kinds of digital threats, including malware, viruses, trackers, ads and pop-ups, and everything else too.

A standout, though, is the all-new and free for all Meshnet feature that allows you to create your own network and connect up to 60 devices directly (eliminating the need to send files to the server cloud) and secure them via encrypted NordVPN connections. This is an excellent innovation and perfect for gaming or working in a group.

You'll also get Nord’s CyberSec malware and phishing protection too, and the fact it frequently undergoes independent audits will be a big tick if privacy is a top priority.

However, in my NordVPN review, I did find the layout of the app slightly less intuitive than some other providers thanks to the map interface. While on larger screens it can be pleasant to use, on smaller touchscreens (including its iPhone VPN sibling), I'd much rather just have a well-ordered list of servers to begin with.

Also, it offers only 6 simultaneous connections and in a world where rivals are pushing for more – ExpressVPN recently upgraded to 8 – it comes across as slightly limiting.

That's a minor gripe though, and streaming fanatics will be thrilled to hear that NordVPN is one of the best Netflix VPN services on the market, unblocking a wide range of libraries. The speeds the NordLynx protocol can deliver are excellent, too – topping out at a massive 950Mbps, it's equal to Surfshark as the very fastest service I've tested.

Nord also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and with fair pricing across the board, it's a good middle-ground choice as an Android VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design A fun and intuitive design, but it's a tiny bit crowded ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use The map-style interface isn't the simplest I've seen, but the Android app is overall easy to run ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Blistering speeds, and one of the fastest around ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking A force to reckon with and unblocks all popular and even hard-to-crack locations ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy No shortage of essential security measures, plus a built-in antivirus and ad blockers make it an all-rounder ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 friendly and professional customer support with tons of helpful guides ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Great value for money but slightly on the expensive side ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Proton VPN – top-tier Swiss privacy

(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

4. Proton VPN Swiss security in your pocket Available on: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux (GUI) | Simultaneous connections : 10 | 24/7 support: No | Play Store rating: 4.3 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, ITVX, All4, 9Now, 10Play | Money-back guarantee: 30 days Good WireGuard and OpenVPN speeds Secure Core servers Great for streaming Live chat support only office hours Techy features may be intimidating

Subscribe if: ✔️ You need a privacy-focused VPN: Proton VPN is based out of Switzerland, well-known for its strict privacy laws, plus all Proton VPN apps are open-source. ✔️ You want a free Android VPN: Proton VPN comes with a free plan which is more than sufficient for normal usage thanks to unlimited data, zero ads, and access to 100+ servers. ✔️ You want decent simultaneous connections: Proton VPN allows you to protect up to 10 devices at the same time, which is more than what ExpressVPN and NordVPN offer.

Avoid if: ❌ You want to stream for free: Proton VPN's free plan doesn't boast its impeccable unblocking capabilities which are reserved for paying users only. ❌ You want lots of servers: with over 3,000 servers in 69 countries, Proton's reach is a little less than some competitors. ❌ You're looking for a bargain: even after recent price cuts, Proton VPN is nowhere near Surfshark or CyberGhost in terms of affordability.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Proton VPN is very privacy-focused with an open-source Android app and an always-on VPN feature for 24/7 security. You can get started with its free plan, and to experience its top-notch unblocking capabilities, try its premium plan on for size with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

In my in-depth Proton VPN review, I found that in the last couple of years, the security-obsessed Swiss provider has well and truly earned its place among the big guns.

ProtonVPN offers 3,000+ servers across 69 countries, which in my experience is more than enough to ensure speedy connections in every location. All of these servers are owned by Proton too, which keeps all user traffic out of third-party hands. Proprietary VPN Accelerator technology amps up server speeds by over 400%, and although I didn't notice a massive jump in my own testing, it's reassuring to know that you're backed by servers pushing for the best performance.

I discovered that the Android VPN app is much like the desktop version – plenty of server info, a map interface that's a little better than Nord's, the ability to activate split tunneling, a kill switch, and more. It's even got a landscape mode, which could prove useful to tablet users.

Proton's Android version also gets its standout Secure Core technology which routes your internet traffic through a very secure Proton VPN server in either Sweden, Iceland, or Switzerland before connecting you to your destination of choice. Multi-Hop and ad-blocking are nifty add-ons.

Streaming is one of the most popular VPN uses, and it was great to see during my testing that Proton can access multiple Netflix libraries, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. Its good connection speeds mean you won't be waiting around for your streams to load, and its OpenVPN speeds are some of the very fastest from any provider.

While other providers offer a limited-time free trial or money-back guarantee allowing you to try the service risk-free, Proton VPN is one of the very few to boast a completely free VPN which gets you access to 100 servers in the US, Japan, and the Netherlands. However, the most impressive part is that it doesn't restrict your data usage and ensures a clutter-free experience with zero ads.

However, Proton VPN isn't cheap – at regular price it's almost as pricey as ExpressVPN. While some may prefer Proton's techy interface, for most I think my #1 pick will offer better value for money. While its Android VPN app is very easy to navigate, and you wouldn’t be needing much help to begin with, the lack of 24/7 live chat support could pose a minor inconvenience, especially for first-time users.

Overall though, ProtonVPN is well worth considering for privacy-focused individuals and those on the lookout for a handy free plan.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Proton VPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Intuitive and lively design with the dark mode as the showstopper ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use The Android app is simple to use, and it's only the desktop clients that are a bit complex ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Fast enough for everything you need it for ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Access to your favorite movies and TV shows no matter the platform ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Swiss privacy law, independent audits, and open-source apps speak volumes about its reliability ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support The response time is decent and the guides are very detailed ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Not the most affordable of the lot, but there's a handy free plan ⭐⭐⭐

CyberGhost – simple and reliable Android VPN

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

5. CyberGhost Powerful on Android and super speedy Available on: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux (CLI), routers and more | Simultaneous connections: 7 | 24/7 support: Yes | Play Store rating: 4.2 | Streaming sites unblocked: US Netflix, Amazon, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max | Money-back guarantee: 45 days Tons of servers worldwide Android app is feature-packed Lengthy money-back guarantee Support isn't the best Device limit is enforced oddly

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want tons of servers: CyberGhost has over 9,000 servers on offer, meaning you'll always find a high-speed and non-congested server to connect to. ✔️ You want a lot of time to test a VPN: CyberGhost beats almost every other VPN provider by offering a 45-day money-back guarantee. ✔️ You want a bargain deal: at around the $2.20 a month mark, CyberGhost is even cheaper than Surfshark.

Avoid if: ❌ You want a VPN for streaming: CyberGhost failed to unblock UK Netflix and Disney+ in my last testing, and I'd recommend NordVPN or ExpressVPN for unrestricted streaming. ❌ You want a VPN for lots of devices: 7 simultaneous connections mean that CyberGhost is not up to the mark if you want to cover unlimited devices on a single plan. ❌ You need excellent customer support: CyberGhost's support is not as well-rounded as that of NordVPN or ExpressVPN and its resource center could use some depth.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ CyberGhost is a perfect choice for beginners who are looking for lots of easy-to-use customization options in their Android VPN app. A Deloitte-audited no-logs policy, a reliable kill switch, and thousands of servers make it a good choice for privacy and streaming – although my picks further up the page will likely suit most better,

Rounding off my Android VPN recommendations is CyberGhost, and the Romanian provider is a great cheap provider that covers all the bases.

In my CyberGhost review, I found that while its apps across the board are impressive, the Android app is a real standout. Along with standard features like AES-256 encryption and the choice between OpenVPN and WireGuard, you'll also be able to auto-connect on insecure Wi-Fi, choose which apps route through the VPN with split tunneling, and even activate a random port feature which could help sidestep VPN blocking.

The built-in content blocker is a minor bonus – although I think dedicated apps are more effective – and domain fronting is another useful trick to avoid VPN blocking. With all of that, then, it's unusual that CyberGhost has chosen not to include a kill switch, and while you can get around this by using Android's own kill switch, it's a workaround I'd prefer not to have to do. On the plus side though, you get an anti-tracker built in that helps avoid targeted ads.

CyberGhost is well known as a streaming VPN, and in my testing it performed well – although be aware that I couldn't unblock UK Netflix or Disney+. Combined with a huge 9,000+ servers in 91 countries and excellent speeds on most of them, it shouldn't be hard to find a location that suits you.

The VPN provider maxed out at a very respectable 730 Mbps when I set it to use the WireGuard protocol, but what's more impressive is its OpenVPN connection speeds that churned out a maximum of 380 Mbps in my testing, which is significantly higher than the industry standard. Even providers like Surfshark that knock it out of the part on WireGuard fall behind on OpenVPN with connection speeds of around 150 Mbps.

Alongside dedicated servers for streaming, torrenting, and gaming, CyberGhost is also great for securely browsing the internet (including sensitive portals such as banking sites) on public Wi-Fi.

Considering the price and performance of CyberGhost, and the power of its VPN for Android, it's definitely worth considering – especially if you'll make use of its extra features. It also comes with a whopping 45-day money-back guarantee giving you a full fortnight more than other Android VPNs to test the service without putting any money on the line.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CyberGhost test results Feature Comments Rating Design A simple and fun design that's easy to customize even for first-time users ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Simple navigation with every option easy to understand and use ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance In the upper echelon for speed but Surfshark and NordVPN are admittedly faster ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Decent unblocking but unfortunately it couldn't unblock UK Netflix and Disney+ in my latest testing ⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Excellent security with a proven no-logs policy and anti-tracking tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Support agents come in clutch but the guides need more depth ⭐⭐⭐ Price Great value for money along with a whopping 45-day money-back guarantee ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Update Notes

This time around, I've added more depth and information to the provider reviews, and boxes including "Subscribe If" and "Avoid If" pull out key bits of info. They'll tell you whether a particular Android VPN has what you're looking for right off the bat.

As always, I've fact-checked all pieces of information like server count, speed, price, and more so that my reviews are accurate representations of what a provider looks like today.

How to choose an Android VPN

When making your decision, you should consider what you'll be using your VPN for Android for.

Are you just looking for extra privacy when you're out and about? If so, strong encryption, great speeds, and a few extra features that allow you to tailor the experience may be all you need.

If you're looking to access TV and films from around the world, you should make sure that your chosen provider is able to do so – not all are.

Some of this all comes down to taste, too. Some Android VPN apps are super simple, almost sparse, which is great if you don't like a cluttered interface. Others show tons of data and info about your connections.

I consider all of the providers on this page as entirely safe to use, so read through my in-depth reviews and make your mind up from there.

Android VPN FAQ

What is the best Android VPN? After reviewing countless VPNs for Android, a familiar name ended up on top – ExpressVPN. With supremely usable apps, great speeds and excellent privacy credentials, it ticks all the boxes. However, if you're looking for a cheaper alternative, we also recommend checking out Surfshark. Priced around the $2.50-a-month mark, it's a proper bargain and gives ExpressVPN a real run for its money.

Do I need an Android VPN? If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, and Android VPN is a must. While many are protected with passwords and encryption, there are still plenty around that can leave you open to attacks from other users that are connected. An Android VPN's encryption protects you and your data from any potential hackers, and for just that we’d say the small monthly fee is worth it. However, one of the biggest reasons users sign up to use their VPN for streaming. If you’re abroad, it’s likely you won’t be able to access the shows you watch at home without a VPN – even if you’ve paid the subscription. This is because online TV services geo-block their libraries for licencing reasons (Netflix and iPlayer, to mention a couple). Using a VPN can make your device appear to be in a country of your choice, and you’ll therefore be able to access the same media anyone else in that country can.

Are Android VPNs legal? VPNs have developed a somewhat tarnished reputation due to their links with hackers, pirates and other online criminals. However, in most countries it's 100% legal to have a VPN on any and all of your devices – and the vast majority of users remain entirely above board as well. Some countries have banned VPNs entirely – Belarus, China, and Iran to mention a few. VPNs are still widely used in these locations, and while we don't recommend breaking the law in any circ*mstance, if you do choose to use a VPN in these countries, make sure you choose a secure provider that offers obfuscated servers.

What else can Android VPNs do? Whilst you're on your phone, you probably won't be making full use of your Android VPN – just staying safe online and perhaps the odd bit of overseas Netflix – but thankfully every one on this list allows you to use your subscription on multiple devices. That means you'll be able to install your VPN on your PC or Mac, and often on your smart TV, games console or router as well. There, you can make the most of the power VPNs can offer. Staying safe by using a torrenting VPN is one of the major benefits, as P2P sharing is an activity that poses a real risk to those who engage in it without protection. Another reason is to avoid any restrictions on your internet service – especially useful for students, those in rented accommodation or those at work – and means you can surf the web without anyone blocking what you want to look at.

How do you set up an Android VPN? Installing a VPN on Android is as easy as installing any other app. Firstly, you’ll need to download the app from either the Play Store or directly from the provider’s website. From there you can install the app as usual, and once the app has opened you’ll be asked to sign in to your account. Once you’ve signed in, your device will ask for your permission to set up a VPN connection. This will appear no matter what Android VPN you’ve signed up for. After you’ve allowed those permissions, your VPN is set up and ready to go. All the VPNs on this page have excellent support networks, so if you do run into any problems they'll always be happy to help.