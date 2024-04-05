How to Set Up a VPN on Android: A Step-by-Step Guide (2024)

Click here for a summary of this article Quick Guide: Set Up a VPN on Your Android Device Read the quick and easy guide below if you want to set up a VPN on Android as fast as possible! We’ll be using Surfshark as an example, as this excellent VPN is affordable, easy to set up and user-friendly. Go to the Surfshark website and get a subscription by pressing the red button. Go to the Google Play Store on your Android device and download the Surfshark app. Open the app and fill in your login details. Surfshark might ask you for permission to establish a connection, which you can give. Choose a VPN server to connect to and enjoy browsing a safer, freer and more anonymous web! Surfshark Deal Save 79% + 4 months free and pay only $2.29 a month! Visit Surfshark Want to know more about setting up a VPN on your Android devices? Keep reading below!

These days, much of our browsing and social media activity is done on our phones. A virtual private network (VPN) shields our IP address, location, and browsing activity from prying eyes. Setting up a VPN on Android is a straightforward process. We detail the steps in this guide, as well as how to configure your VPN settings and how to pick the best VPN apps for your Android device.

How to Install a VPN on Android

Using a dedicated Android app is the easiest way to install and configure a VPN on your phone. Premium VPNs like Surfshark have mobile apps whose settings are automatically configured to work on your Android device. Make sure to only download apps from the Google Play Store or from the VPN provider’s website.

Here’s how to set up a VPN on your Android phone:

Subscribe to a VPN for Android. You can do so by going to the website of your chosen VPN. Download the VPN app for Android from the Google Play Store. For this guide, we’re using Surfshark because it’s one of the most user-friendly VPN mobile apps we’ve tested. Your Android device should automatically install the app once downloaded. Open the application once installed. A pop-up message will likely appear asking you to grant permissions, so your Android device can create a VPN connection. Grant the permission by clicking “Yes” or “Allow.” Log in to the VPN service. Use your login credentials and login instructions you have received from your VPN service to log in. You’ll find your VPN app’s dashboard once you’re logged in. Here, you’ll see different options depending on your VPN provider. Adjust the settings. Choose a server location and a server to connect to. Turn on the VPN. The app should display your connection. Most Android devices will also show that your VPN is running in your notifications.

Your VPN is now working! You can also adjust some additional VPN settings in the app. For example, you can turn on the kill switch for extra security or activate split tunneling so only some apps go through the VPN.

Installing an Android VPN Without Using an App

If your VPN provider doesn’t offer a mobile app, there are other installation methods you can try. Two options we recommend are installing a VPN by changing your network settings or by setting up a VPN on your physical or virtual router.

In any event, below you’ll find three other ways to set up a VPN connection on Android.

How to install a VPN on Android by changing your network settings

Changing your network settings is an alternative to the much simpler method of installing dedicated VPN apps. This method comes in handy if your VPN doesn’t offer a dedicated Android app, for instance.

Here’s how to set up an Android VPN by changing your network settings:

Get a subscription and an account with the VPN provider of your choice. Go to your Android settings. Go to the section on networks and select “VPN“. You’ll get to a screen where all of your VPN connections are displayed. When you’ve added a VPN connection you can also configure it from this screen. In any event, for now, just select “Add VPN” or “Add VPN profile“. Fill out the details of your VPN provider and your login information. You can usually find the VPN’s details on the VPN provider’s website. If not, you can contact the VPN’s customer service. When you’ve filled out all of the information, you just save it. Usually, this is done by selecting a little “check-icon” in the upper right corner. Connect to the VPN. This is done by pressing the little switch button, making it turn blue.

How to install a VPN on a router

Installing a VPN on your router comes with a few risks. The process involves fiddling a little bit with your router’s firmware (also called “flashing”). If not done properly, you could end up damaging your router. Therefore, make sure to pay close attention to our instructions to avoid any major issues.

Here’s how to set up a VPN on your router:

Check whether it’s possible to install a VPN on your particular router. Our article on the best VPN routers offers help with this. Flash your router’s firmware and install your VPN on your router . When you’ve flashed your router’s firmware and you’ve installed your VPN, you simply connect your Android phone to the router. Now it will automatically be connected to the VPN, just like any other Android device connected to your router.

How to set up a VPN on a virtual router (PC or Mac)

If you can’t or don’t want to flash your router’s firmware, there’s another option. You can use your PC or Mac computer as a virtual router and set up the VPN on this virtual router. This means your computer will essentially act as an actual router for all connected (Android) devices. This in turn means all of these devices will also be connected to your VPN network.

Follow the quick guide below to use this method.

Install a VPN on your computer. This is usually just a matter of downloading an application for your PC or Mac computer. If you’re having some trouble, just have a look at our VPN review section . Here you’ll find many VPN reviews, including installation instructions. Enable the hotspot function on your computer. The way this is done differs per computer and operating system. On many computers, you’ll just navigate to internet connections and then to “Settings”, where you’ll find a section that’s called “Mobile Hot Spot” or something similar. Connect your Android device to this hot spot. You can use your regular Wi-Fi options in your phone’s settings menu. Now your device is connected to your VPN software as well.

What is the Best VPN for My Android Device?

If you’re still looking for the best VPN apps for Android, we rounded up our top picks across different categories. Whether you’re going to use your VPN to watch Netflix, unblock restricted videos on YouTube, or just encrypt your web traffic, you’ll find a VPN of choice below.

Surfshark: The #1 VPN for Android

Surfshark is the cheapest premium VPN for Android, offering impressive speeds, thousands of server locations, and a host of features for only $2.21 per month. With just one subscription, you can get a kill switch, multiple connections, static IP addresses, and a white-listing feature for an unlimited number of devices.

Surfshark uses some of the most trusted VPN protocols, among which are OpenVPN (UDP) and OpenVPN (TCP). It has an Android app, as well as an app for Windows, macOS, Linux, and iOS.

You can try out the Surfshark VPN app with the assurance of a 30-day money-back guarantee. Visit their website by clicking on the button below, or read our full review of the VPN provider.

Does Android Have a Built-In VPN?

Android does not have a built-in VPN app. It does have built-in VPN settings. This means you can use your device settings in setting up a VPN.

If your VPN of choice does not have a dedicated app, or the app doesn’t work for you for some reason, you can still connect to it using OpenVPN Connect. OpenVPN is one of the most secure and reliable security protocols today. Almost all trusted VPN providers use OpenVPN connections to tunnel users’ data securely to servers, then to destination websites and back.

How to download OpenVPN server configuration files

Before downloading and setting up OpenVPN Connect, we need to download the OpenVPN server configuration files from Surfshark. Here’s how:

Get Surfshark service credentials to configure your VPN manually. Note: service credentials are different from your email address and password. You may also need to log in again (email address and password). Under the credentials tab, you’ll find the required credentials (Don’t close the window, you’ll need this later for step 14 in the next section). On the same page you downloaded the service credentials, click on the Locations tab. Note: each server has its own config files that you’ll use to connect to the VPN server. Download configuration files for your preferred location. In our case we chose the first option which is “Fastest server“. Select which file to download TCP or UDP. We recommend “UDP” since it’s faster.

That’s it! You have the server configuration files ready to connect with OpenVPN Connect.

How to install OpenVPN Connect on Android

Follow the steps below to download and install OpenVPN Connect. Then, connect it to Surfshark.

Launch the Google Play Store app. Use the search bar to search for “OpenVPN Connect.” Install OpenVPN Connect. Once installed, click “Open” to launch the app. When you launch the app, you’ll see the “Import file” screen below. Switch to the File tab and upload the server configuration file you downloaded from Surfshark earlier. It’s likely in your Downloads folder. Confirm you’d like to import the .ovpn config files. Fill the profile name (any name will do), then username and password from step 3 in the previous section. Then click “Add“. To connect to the VPN, toggle the gray switch. Confirm you’d like to make a VPN connection. If you’re asked to select a certificate, click “Continue.” It’s included in the config files. That’s it! You should see a screen as the one below. To disconnect, just toggle the green switch to gray.

Even though OpenVPN is more powerful and has more features, there is a more user-friendly version of OpenVPN known as OpenVPN connect. It’s available in Google Play Store and is designed for novice users.

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Right VPN

Not all VPNs are made equal. There are some mid-range VPNs that offer strong encryption but pitiful speeds. There are low-tier VPNs that have limited device compatibility and terrible customer service. And then there are free VPNs that collect your data and sell them to third parties.

When choosing a VPN app for Android, don’t get tempted by flashy promos or settle for suspiciously low prices. A good premium VPN is fast, affordable, and secure. Make sure to look out for the following factors:

No-logs policy: A VPN that doesn’t keep activity or connection logs is the way to go. There’s no point in shielding your information and activity from third parties when your VPN will sell you out the first chance it gets. VPN protocols that work with Android: Your VPN should have a VPN protocol that works with Android, such as the widely-used OpenVPN protocol, as well as the PPTP, L2TP/IPSec, and IPSec protocols. Features that meet your needs: If you need a VPN app for streaming, make sure you choose a VPN that’s known for being able to unblock Netflix, Hulu , Disney Plus , Amazon Prime, and other streaming services. Money-back guarantee: A money-back guarantee ensures that you can test a VPN service and then get a refund if you’re unhappy with its performance. Most premium VPNs offer a money-back guarantee.

Install a VPN on Android Today

Most VPNs work very well on Android. Simply install the right app from Google Play Store, log into your VPN account, and you’re ready to go.

Does your VPN provider not have its own Android app? You can always choose to install the VPN through OpenVPN Connect or to set it up on your physical or virtual router. And if you’re looking for a good VPN to use on Android right now, we recommend Surfshark.

For more questions on installing a virtual private network on your phone, leave a comment below. You can also read our guides on how to install a VPN on different devices:

