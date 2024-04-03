The Best Authentic Vegan Tzatziki Recipe (2024)

Last modified: . Originally posted: By Sophia DeSantis
This is hands down the best vegan tzatziki recipe ever! With glowing 5 star reviews it's an authentic recipe you can't miss!
Growing up in a fully Greek household, my mom's tzatziki was a staple. We used it as a dip, a sauce for our meals, and most of all, it's the cherry on top of a delicious vegan gyro.
You can also scoop this plant based sauce up with pita chips, drizzle over vegan shawarma, or use as a dip for grilled veggie kabobs.
I knew I needed a dairy free tzatziki on my website, a vegan version of course, to remind me of the good old days of family, Greece and eating...lots and lots of eating. I nailed this one, it's creamy, full of flavor, and tastes as good as I remember!
How to Make Vegan Tzatziki
It's a good thing this recipe is so easy to make, becuase you are going to want to have it on hand at all times! The recipe uses simple whole food ingredients and comes together in just 10 minutes.
Ingredients
- Cucumber
- Raw cashews
- Fresh lemon juice
- Distilled white vinegar
- Garlic
- Dill
- Sea salt
- Ground black pepper
Step by Step Instructions
- Grate and drain the cucumber.
- Blend everything except the cucumber and dill.
- Pulse in the cucumber and dill.
- Refrigerate to thicken.
What to Serve with Vegan Tzatziki Sauce
Use this recipe for dipping or drizzling along with all your favorite foods! Here are some of our favorite ways to use it:
Preparation Tips
- If you do not have a high speed blender you need to prepare the cashews. You can either soak them overnight, boil for 30 minutes, or grind into a fine powder using a coffee grinder.
- Use a cheese grater or a food processor with a grating attachment to cut the cucumber.
- To avoid a watery sauce remove as much of the liquid from the cucumber as possible using apaper towel or dish towel.
- The easiest way to chop the dill is to remove the thick stem, roll it up in a ball, and finely chop with a sharp knife.
- Seal the tzatziki in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
- The longer the dip rests in the refrigerator, the thicker it gets. To thin it out mix in a little more water.
Tofu Variation
Originally this recipe was developed using tofu. I've found that the cashew version is better, but if you can't have nuts this is a great alternative.
- Substitute the cashews for 1 ½ cupssilken tofu.
- Omit the lemon juice if preferred.
Common Questions
How do vegans eat tzatziki?
There are some plant based store bought options, but it's so easy to make your own! Some recipes use vegan yogurt as a base, but I've found using cashews with fresh ingredients works even better to create a thick and creamy sauce.
What is vegan tzatziki made of?
Many of the same ingredients including cucumbers, dill, and garlic. However, instead of yogurt, this recipe uses cashews, water, and lemon juice to create the creamy base.
Is vegan yogurt good?
The options for vegan yogurt have greatly improved over the years. There are many store bought and homemade recipes that taste delicious.
The Best Authentic Vegan Tzatziki Recipe
Sophia DeSantis
This is hands down the best vegan tzatziki recipe ever! With glowing 5 star reviews it's an authentic recipe you can't miss!
5 from 50 votes
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Total Time 10 minutes mins
Course 30 Minutes or Less, Sauce
Cuisine Greek
Servings 10
Calories 75 kcal
Equipment
Ingredients
- 1 cup cucumber , peeled and grated
- 1 cup raw cashews (see note)
- ¾ cup water (add up to ¼ more to thin out as desired)
- 1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 ½ teaspoons distilled white vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic , medium size
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- pinch ground black pepper
- 1 ½ tablespoons fresh dill
Instructions
Put the grated cucumber in a paper towel or dish towel, squeeze out the excess water until mostly dry. Set aside.
Blend all ingredients, except the cucumber and dill, in a high-speed blender and puree until smooth.
Add cucumber and pulse until well incorporated.
Add dill, pulse until finely chopped.
Refrigerate to thicken. The longer you leave it, the thicker it gets.
Notes
- Recipe makes about 2 ½ cups sauce.
- If you are not using a high speed blender you can either soak the cashews overnight or grind them into a fine powder using a coffee grinder. You can also boil them for 30 minutes.
UPDATE: After much trial and error, I have updated this recipe to my favorite version using cashews instead of tofu. If you are nut free and want the tofu version, take out cashews and water and use 1 ½ cupssilken tofuinstead. The original recipe also did not have lemon juice, which I use to cut the sweetness of the cashews, so take out the lemon juice as well if you prefer.
Recipe by Veggies Don’t Bite, visit our site for more great plant-based recipes.
Nutrition
Calories: 75kcalCarbohydrates: 4gProtein: 2gFat: 5gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 119mgPotassium: 106mgSugar: 1gVitamin A: 10IUVitamin C: 1.6mgCalcium: 8mgIron: 0.9mg
Nutrition and metric information should be considered an estimate.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Sara
Great recipe! I omitted the extra water, and used the cucumber as-is (peeled and roughly chopped), which cut down on prep time. Everyone was a huge fan! =)
Reply
Sophia DeSantis
So happy you liked it Sara! And thanks for letting me know about your subs, super helpful for others!
Reply
Joanna
Brilliant vegan tzatziki recipe. Using cashews was a strike of genius! I do not like the versions with vegan yogurts. This one was amazingly close to the Greek original, and, if I may be sacrilegious (am I of Greek descent), even better! By the way, I am sodium-conscious and used 1/8 tsp salt. It did not take away from the taste in any way. The lemon, vinegar, and garlic make it delicious enough.
Reply
Sophia DeSantis
I am so thrilled you like it!! I tested this with my Greek family before final approval!
Reply
Pamela
Made this and it is easy and delicious!! Thank you!
Reply
Sophia DeSantis
So happy you liked it! Thanks Pamela!
Reply
Egle
Love this Vegan Tzatziki sauce. I use it in your tempeh gyros wrap. My go to recipe.
Reply
Sophia DeSantis
Yay! Thrilled you like it as much as we do! Even my dairy eating Greek family likes it!
Reply
Eve
Hi Sophia. I have a question about the amounts of each ingredient. When i read it from this page, it is different than what is generated when I print the receipt. Ex: this page says 2 1/2 tsp of vinegar but when printed is says 1 tsp. Thanks for your help!
Reply
Sophia DeSantis
Hi Eve, thank you SO much for bringing this to my attention. I had a new print recipe program put into my site just last week and this is the reason you are seeing that. I alerted the developer and they are working on it asap. The correct recipe is the one you see on the site. If you want me to send you a screen shot of it to print email me at sophia@veggiesdontbite.com. So sorry!!
Reply
Sara
Really enjoyed this!
Reply
Sophia DeSantis
So happy you liked it!
Reply
Shawna
How long can this be refrigerated for?
Reply
Sophia DeSantis
Hi Shawna! It should be good in an air tight container on the fridge for about 5-7 days.
Reply
Amanda
Oops 5 stars
Reply
Amanda
Loved it
Can I freeze leftover ???
Reply
Sophia DeSantis
So happy you loved it Amanda!! I do freeze mine, however the texture does change. Because cucumber is water based, it gets a little weird after freezing. The flavor is still great, but you really need to whisk it up good. You could also blend it to smooth but you'd be blending in the cucumber. But I do it. Haha!
Reply
Leigh
Oh! 5 stars totally! I forgot to rate it 🙂
Reply
Questions or comments? Let me know below!
