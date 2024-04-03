The Best Authentic Vegan Tzatziki Recipe (2024)

This post may contain paid links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

This is hands down the best vegan tzatziki recipe ever! With glowing 5 star reviews it's an authentic recipe you can't miss!

This recipe was originally published on 2/23/2014

Growing up in a fully Greek household, my mom's tzatziki was a staple. We used it as a dip, a sauce for our meals, and most of all, it's the cherry on top of a delicious vegan gyro.

You can also scoop this plant based sauce up with pita chips, drizzle over vegan shawarma, or use as a dip for grilled veggie kabobs.

I knew I needed a dairy free tzatziki on my website, a vegan version of course, to remind me of the good old days of family, Greece and eating...lots and lots of eating. I nailed this one, it's creamy, full of flavor, and tastes as good as I remember!

How to Make Vegan Tzatziki

It's a good thing this recipe is so easy to make, becuase you are going to want to have it on hand at all times! The recipe uses simple whole food ingredients and comes together in just 10 minutes.

Ingredients

Cucumber

Raw cashews

Fresh lemon juice

Distilled white vinegar

Garlic

Dill

Sea salt

Ground black pepper

Step by Step Instructions

Grate and drain the cucumber. Blend everything except the cucumber and dill. Pulse in the cucumber and dill. Refrigerate to thicken.





What to Serve with Vegan Tzatziki Sauce

Use this recipe for dipping or drizzling along with all your favorite foods! Here are some of our favorite ways to use it:

Vegan Greek Gyros

Vegan Shawarma

Falafel Burger

Falafel Sandwich

Lentil Moussaka

Grilled Veggie Kabobs

Greek Farro Salad

Roasted Greek Lemon Potatoes

Broccoli Cauliflower Tots

Oven Fries

Eggplant Fries

Pita bread or chips

Fresh veggies like celery, carrots, and cucumber spears

Preparation Tips

If you do not have a high speed blender you need to prepare the cashews . You can either soak them overnight, boil for 30 minutes, or grind into a fine powder using a coffee grinder.

you need to . You can either them overnight, for 30 minutes, or into a fine powder using a coffee grinder. Use a cheese grater or a food processor with a grating attachment to cut the cucumber.

or a food processor with a grating attachment to cut the cucumber. To avoid a watery sauce remove as much of the liquid from the cucumber as possible using apaper towel or dish towel.

The easiest way to chop the dill is to remove the thick stem, roll it up in a ball, and finely chop with a sharp knife.

is to remove the thick stem, roll it up in a ball, and finely chop with a sharp knife. Seal the tzatziki in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 5 days .

. The longer the dip rests in the refrigerator, the thicker it gets. To thin it out mix in a little more water.

Tofu Variation

Originally this recipe was developed using tofu. I've found that the cashew version is better, but if you can't have nuts this is a great alternative.

Substitute the cashews for 1 ½ cupssilken tofu.

the cashews for 1 ½ cupssilken tofu. Omit the lemon juice if preferred.

Common Questions

How do vegans eat tzatziki? There are some plant based store bought options, but it's so easy to make your own! Some recipes use vegan yogurt as a base, but I've found using cashews with fresh ingredients works even better to create a thick and creamy sauce. What is vegan tzatziki made of? Many of the same ingredients including cucumbers, dill, and garlic. However, instead of yogurt, this recipe uses cashews, water, and lemon juice to create the creamy base. Is vegan yogurt good? The options for vegan yogurt have greatly improved over the years. There are many store bought and homemade recipes that taste delicious.

