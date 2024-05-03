The Best Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make This Holiday Season (2024)

There are few things in the world more evocative of holiday memoriesthan the scent of cookies baking in the oven. For me, the aromas of Mexican wedding cookies (or, “sand tarts,” as my grandmother called them) and sugar cookies cut in reindeer or ornament shapes are like Christmas bottled up in a scent. The big question? Whether to stick with the old favoritesor give some new, more adventurous flavors a whirl. The answer, of course, is to doboth. And don’t worry, because our roundup of the best Christmascookie recipes is sure to include just the one you’re craving. Keep scrolling for all the recipes you’ll ever need—this holiday and beyond.

33 of the Best Christmas Cookie Recipes to Try This Holiday

Psst… If you’re craving more creative cookie recipes, we have just the thing! The Camille Styles team partnered with the best food bloggers and recipe developers to create our free Holiday Cookie Guide:10 Exclusive Recipes From Your Favorite Bakers. This guide includes 10 exclusive recipes, tips for how to host your own cookie swap, and movie pairings for the perfect cozy night in. Enjoy!

Chocolate Peppermint Snowball Cookies

Why We Love It: These treats are Christmas cookie gold. Chocolate and peppermint is a pairing I look forward to enjoying every holiday season, and a batch of these satisfies the seasonal craving. These feature a molten chocolate center and a double dose of peppermint flavor. Cancel all my plans—I’m staying in tonight and baking these.

Hero Ingredient: A chocolate baking disc tucked into each cookie is the secret to the ooey-gooey lava goodness.

Chocolate Orange Linzer Shortbread Cookies

Why We Love It: Chocolatey, buttery, and oh-so-beautiful, these cookies roll all the wholesome parts of the holidays into one delicious bite. While most Linzer cookies use jam for the filling, these make stunning use of an orange-infused chocolate ganache. They’ll pretty up any cookie plate they’re a part of.

Hero Ingredient: Chocolate and orange is a dream cookie combo. Using the citrus zest in both the dough and the ganache makes it happen.

Chewy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Why We Love It: Raise your hand if you could eat pumpkin cookies all throughout the year. (Me!) Sure, pumpkin is most associated with October, but I love its sweet, warming flavor well into the holidays. If I found these beyond-chewy, chocolate chip-laced delights in a holiday cookie box, you can bet I’d be a happy eater.

Hero Ingredient: Chocolate chip cookies—yes, even those that feature pumpkin as their primary flavor—benefit from a little sprinkle of sea salt. It’s key to giving them a boost of

Orange Cranberry, Pistachio, and Cardamom White Chocolate Slice and Bake Cookies

Why We Love It: I love slice-and-bake cookies because 1) they’re absolutely delish and 2) they’re a breeze to make ahead of time and bake whenever you’re in need of a fresh cookie. Simply mix your dough together, roll it into wax paper, and store in the freezer until you’re ready to, well, slice and bake. This particular recipe makes the most of this easy method and brings tons of festivity and flavor to the final result. They’re creative, whimsical, and totally drool-worthy.

Hero Ingredient: The drizzled white chocolate is exactly what you need to send these cookies over the top.

Chocolate Bourbon Biscuits

Why We Love It: There’s nothing more nostalgic than a sandwich cookie, but these biscuits are a step up from your expected Oreo affair. The shortbread dough keeps these cookies soft and chewy and espresso powder brings out the chocolatey flavor. All you need is your favorite tea for dipping.

Hero Ingredient: I can’t think of a more perfect filling for these cookies than chocolate hazelnut spread.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

Why We Love It: These cookies agree: there’s nothing more comforting than sipping a mug of warm cocoa on a cold winter day. Get ready to transform your hot chocolate craving.

Hero Ingredient: Peppermint hot cocoa mix is the no-fail solution to ensuring that these cookies taste just like your favorite wintertime drink.

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies

Why We Love It: The key to perfecting these cookies’ soft, almost cake-like texture is baking them in a muffin tin. Call them a cookie, call them a brownie, call them a brookie (actually, don’t do that)—but regardless of your chosen moniker, these treats are sure to delight. If you want a chocolate cookie that’s fudgy and full of frosting, this is the one to bake.

Hero Ingredient: Ferrero rocher chocolates as an added topping delivers just the right amount of decadence that I’m craving this time of year.

Chai Chocolate Dipped Christmas Cookies

Why We Love It: I love my chai sweet and spicy, and these cookies have the nuanced flavor down pat. They do the classic sugar cookie justice by creating slightly crisp edges and a soft, tender middle. The chai spices combined with the added orange zest keep the dough from leaning too sweet. And when you add sprinkles and dip it in chocolate, you’ve got a Christmas cookie recipe for the books.

Hero Ingredient: I can’t choose between all the spice options—they bring a little something special to each bite.

Chewy Pumpkin Spice Cookies with Cinnamon Glaze

Why We Love It: Sure, these don’t necessarily scream Christmas, but truthfully, I crave a little pumpkin all throughout the colder months. If you can’t stand a dry cookie and crave a melt-in-your-mouth texture, these deliver. I like them best straight from the oven (with the warm, pumpkin aroma still in the air) and I can’t get enough of the sweet cinnamon glaze. These deserve a spot in your Christmas cookie recipe book.

Hero Ingredient: Pumpkin pie spice. Need I say more?

Pistachio Truffles

Why We Love It: Truffles are the simple, elegant, and tasty best friend of any jam-packed holiday schedule. I’m talking six ingredients and a few hands-free hours spent setting in the freezer. You can make these (vegan!) truffles with absolute ease.

Hero Ingredient: It’s all about the toppings. Roll your truffles in coconut or toasted pistachios. Either option gives you a perfectly crunchy complement to your truffles’ creamy center.

Why We Love It: Four words sealed the deal for me on these holiday cookies: marbled buttered rum glaze. I’m sure you had the idea when you took in that picture, but these cookies aren’t just aesthetic. With a cup of butter in the dough itself (these are shortbread, after all) plus four tablespoons in the glaze, these are sure to be a favorite amongst all your cookie testers. As far as the best Christmas cookie recipes, this one features a relatively short ingredients list—making the journey from mixing bowl to mouth all the more streamlined.

Hero Ingredient: It’s a toss-up between the butter and the rum. Paired together, they’re unstoppable.

Why We Love It: Tieghan Gerard (the baking genius behind Half Baked Harvest) has a knack for ensuring that everything emerging from her kitchen is a delicious delight. But these gingerbread latte cookies? They’re my absolute fave. I love the spicy-sweet flavor they have going on, plus the soft and chewy texture makes them all the more comforting. And with that brown butter icing to boot, these holiday cookies are in a category unto themselves.

Hero Ingredient: Espresso powder is key for giving these cookies’ their distinguished latte flavor.

Why We Love It: Whether you’re a year-round fan of coconut or just crave a bit of its tropical flavor in the dead of winter, you can count on these cookies to satisfy you when a Piña Colada craving hits. With a soft shortbread base and a coconut flavor that doesn’t taste artificial or overwhelming, you’ve got everything you need to win at the game of holiday baking.

Hero Ingredient: Coconut oil, coconut cream, and coconut extract make these cookies a true holiday delight. Not much more needs to be said.

Why We Love It: For anyone who’s vegan or gluten-free but still wants to enjoy the cookie season, here’s the dough you need to whip up. If you thought paleo ginger cookies sounded more like a paradox than a delicious reality, get ready for these appropriately-named treats to blow your mind.

Hero Ingredient: Dates are the secret to making these cookies free of refined sweeteners while still tasting like a treat. Honestly too, because the dough isn’t saturated with sugar, the other ingredients are given the opportunity to let their flavors shine.

Why We Love It: Hot take: “White Christmas” was actually written about these cookies. I’ve been dreaming about their simple and incredibly satisfying taste since I had them this time last year. A sort of sugar cookie-shortbread hybrid, these combine the best of everything you could ever want in your cookie.

Hero Ingredient: If you’ve ever wondered why your favorite cookie recipes call for cream of tartar, here’s your answer: Cream of tartar acts as a leavening agent and helps keep the sugar in your cookies from crystallizing, so they’ll bake evenly and be devoured by everyone.

Why We Love It: Every holiday party seems to involve a debate over whether eggnog is delicious or… not. While I’m in the camp that loves sipping on a cup come December 1st (or, admittedly, earlier), I know it’s not for everyone. What is? These cookies. Mimicking the flavor of eggnog (nutmeg! rum!) and rolled in a cinnamon-sugar mixture, there’s really no argument that these cookies are downright delicious.

Hero Ingredient: 1/3 cup of eggnog gets added to the cookie dough, just to be sure these taste like the real deal.

See Also Instant Pot Clotted Cream Recipe

Why We Love It: There’s nothing that evokes the essence of Christmas more than the scent of ginger wafting through the air. Sinking my teeth into one of these streusel-topped cookies is buttery bliss at its best.

Hero Ingredient: Crystallized ginger bumps up the heat while also providing a little extra texture to these already deliciously-soft cookies.

Why We Love It: When white chocolate meets cranberries, the result is pure cookie magic. Adding walnuts into the mix offers just enough crunch while also providing a bit of nuttiness that’s welcome in any box of holiday cookies.

Hero Ingredient: Why the additional egg yolk, you may ask? Including an extra egg yolk creates a fudgier cookie. Dense, tender, and rich—a roundup of the best adjectives you can associate with a cookie.

Why We Love It: This recipe requires a little added context to understand the full scope of its Christmas cookie superiority. Full title? Any Time You Need ‘Em Slice-And-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies. Because here’s the thing: I always need cookies, and I always need cookies available to bake at the ready. If that’s true for you too, make these.

Hero Ingredient: Bittersweet chocolate, you can really do no wrong.

Why We Love It: Tieghan Gerard set out on a mission to make sugar cookies that taste good, and honestly, that can be a bit harder than it might initially sound. She’s clearly succeeded with this recipe. The ingredients list features hazelnut liqueur, lots of vanilla, and brown sugar to give a complex flavor and melt-in-your-mouth bite.

Hero Ingredient: Keep the creamy vanilla bean glaze coming, please.

Why We Love It: These macaroons don’t disappoint. I love any and every Minimalist Baker recipe for their ability to combine just a few ingredients and create a result that captures everything I could ever want in something sweet.

Hero Ingredient: Let me introduce you to the magic of aquafaba. If you’re unfamiliar with the go-to vegan ingredient, know that you’ll soon start saving every last drop from your can of chickpeas. An amazing egg replacement, it beautifully binds the ingredients here for the chewiest cookie of your life.

Why We Love It: In my household, these are a Christmas cookie classic. I love that they simultaneously melt and crunch in your mouth, giving off their signature puff of powdered sugar. For me, these epitomize the holiday season. Not just because they look like snow themselves, but because every bite is a study in edible comfort.

Hero Ingredient: Almond extract deserves its spot in the sun. It’s fruity, nutty, and oh-so delish. I consider it an essential in every pantry.

Why We Love It: The only way to improve upon a morning cup of coffee is by sipping your brew alongside a crispy, crunchy slice of biscotti. The only way to improve upon biscotti? A hearty handful of dried tart cherries and chocolate chips mixed into the dough.

Hero Ingredient: It’s more a fact than an opinion: Every biscotti gets better with chopped almonds.

Why We Love It: ‘Tis the season for thumbprints of all sorts. While some recipes opt for the classic jam filling, these get a bit more indulgent with a salted caramel center. Trust me, they might look fancy, but the preparation really couldn’t be simpler.

Hero Ingredient: Is there a more perfect pairing of flavors than salted caramel? While it’s a toss-up between the two for who gets to be named this recipe’s standout ingredient, I’m happy to settle on giving the combination the trophy.

Why We Love It: These cookies’ classic cross-hatched pattern lets you know immediately that you’re about to bite into peanut buttery goodness. What’s unexpected though, but nonetheless easy to embrace, is the dip they take in a bowl of melted chocolate. Golden and endlessly comforting, as peanut butter cookies should always be.

Hero Ingredient: A good peanut butter is always an essential part of any peanut butter cookie. I’m not opposed to choosing one that’s made with slightly salted and roasted peanuts for an added depth of flavor.

Why We Love It: Inspired by the favorite Starbucks pastry, these cookies brilliantly blend tart and sweet. While clearly a dessert, I definitely wouldn’t consider them out of place alongside my morning beverage. Breakfast is served.

Hero Ingredient: The frosting’s cream cheese base gives just the right amount of tang, making it so you can have two (or more) without getting a sugar-induced headache.

Why We Love It: This brittle puts the best parts of your favorite granola front and center while binding them with honey for sweetness and an irresistible crunch. With almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and plenty more wholesome ingredients, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to consider this brittle a relatively-healthy indulgence.

Hero Ingredient: Pumpkin seeds not only add texture but also bring forth a little bit of festive color that’s eye-catching and elegant.

Why We Love It: The presentation of these cookies is everything. Melted chocolate is mixed into a meringue base, creating a stunning swirl of black and white. And can we talk about those cute Christmas sprinkles?

Hero Ingredient: You might be wondering about the cream of tartar—I was, too. Turns out, they help your egg whites hold onto air, keeping these meringues soft, crispy, and sky-high

Why We Love It: All the deliciousness of your favorite brownie in the form of a cookie? This recipe delivers. They’re unique in their rich and complex flavor, and they’re all the proof you need that the limit for chocolatey goodness doesn’t exist.

Hero Ingredient: Hesitant to use olive oil in your baking? These cookies are your invitation to dive in. Instead of being savory, the cookies retain their fudgy, chocolatey sweetness. Plus, opting for olive oil instead of butter ensures your cookies will stay moist for days. Just make sure you’re using high-quality olive oil and skip anything you wouldn’t want to taste in your cookie.

Why We Love It: Nope, these are not the Hostess Snoballs found next to the register at many gas station convenience stores. Instead, these offer a buttery bite with a satisfying dusting of snow-white powdered sugar. The recipe has it right—these truly are Santa’s favorite cookies.

Hero Ingredient: Again, they’re not snowballs without the snow. A dip in powdered sugar makes that happen.

Why We Love It: In France, these cookies are traditionally known as sablés. They’re a round shortbread cookie that while sounding simple is nothing short of revelatory. If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at French baking but are intimidated by the thought of pastry, these cookies are an easy way to get started.

Hero Ingredient: If you can find a vanilla bean, amazing. If not, you can still capture these cookies’ almost caramelly flavor with vanilla bean paste. In a pinch, vanilla extract can work as well.

Why We Love It: These are just about the cutest cookies I’ve ever seen. If you need a break from the many expected gingerbread men that make their appearance around this time of year, here’s a quick solve.

Hero Ingredient: All the best things are inspired by doughnuts. Sure, they’d still look like the breakfast favorite without the sprinkles, but do you really want to pass up the opportunity for a little added pizzazz? Answer: You definitely don’t.

Why We Love It: Fun fact: Läckerli, the Swiss name for these biscuits, comes from the German word lecker, which translates to “delicious.” And it totally makes sense—hazelnuts and walnuts are blitzed in the food processor and create a sticky dough when mixed with the sugar and egg whites. Drizzling a little glaze on top never hurt anyone.

Hero Ingredient: The frosting is flavored with a tiny bit of Kirsch for a pronounced cherry flavor that adds just enough sweetness to these otherwise wholesome cookies.